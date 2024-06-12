The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro comes to Mediterraneo, in Rome

The best of Italian beer, live music and entertainment this summer in Rome.

The iconic Italian beer has found its summer home in the heart of Rome. The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro opened May 23rd at Mediterraneo, the restaurant is only steps away from MAXXI, the museum of contemporary art and architecture.

The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro is excited to welcome you under the motto “Vivi Ogni Momento,” or “Live Every Moment” – encapsulating the spirit of the summer-long event. This philosophy embodies the Italian lifestyle and is palpable at Mediterraneo, offering Roman evenings that consist of flavorful dishes and Peroni products that compliment any mood.

Thursday Night Delight: live music and entertainment

Thursday nights at Mediterraneo, also called, PNA Nights, will feature young international and Italian artists from various music genres, all similarly offering an encounter rich in entertainment that seamlessly complements your dining experience.

But the fun isn’t limited to just Thursday. From Thursday to Saturday, House of Peroni comes alive with live entertainment, ensuring an unforgettable experience each night. You can find the programme down below or visiting House of Peroni’s Instagram.

Further elevating your visit to House of Peroni, the beer company offers three Peroni beers for your pleasure. The legendary Peroni Nastro Azzurro and Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% are present this summer, alongside their most recent product, Peroni Nastro Azzurro Stile Capri.

The chic restaurant location is dressed in a beautiful deep coastal blue, with dainty lighting that feels like stars shining in the night. A Mediterranean vibe is certainly evident and serves as the perfect environment for a summery oasis. The venue is fresh, inviting, trendy, and ideal for a hangout with friends and family. Oceanic and tropical, without having to leave enchanting Rome, Mediterraneo transforms a simple lunch, dinner, brunch, or aperitivo into a vacation.

Established in northern Italy in 1846, Birra Peroni was brought to life by Francesco Peroni. With goals of crafting a refreshingly distinctive beer, Francesco harnessed his local climate and local ingredients to create the now prominent beer. The second brewery was founded in 1864, here in Rome, and by the 1930s Peroni became the largest brewery in Italy.

The introduction of a new premium beer, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, was produced with a taste that reflected the vibrant spirit found in Italian culture. The brand continued expanding and branched internationally in 2005, and has maintained product expansion worldwide. Most recently, Peroni launched the island inspired lager, Stile Capri, in 2021.

At Mediterraneo, you won’t just find an exquisite offering of Peroni, there’s also exceptional signature Italian cocktails to enrich your vacation-esque experience. Spritz options and unique twists on classics fill the menu with variety.

The restaurant also offers an abundance of food options. Ranging from gourmet poke, fettuccine with wild boar ragu, chicken and shrimp curry with coconut milk, sautéed vegetables and toasted rice, to brunch items like salmon avocado toast and lobster rolls.

Programme

June 2024

12.06: Rub Music

13.06: DJ set Maxxi, followed by Cool3ra

14.06: Polpo Si Sean

15.06: Italy vs. Albania (big screen)

20.06: Spain vs. Italy (big screen), followed by Frankie Band

21.06: Dance DJ set

22.06: Trio D’Autore

24.06: Croatia vs. Italy (big screen)

27.06: Nastri D’Argento Evening (venue closed to the public)

28.06: Polpo Si Sean

29.06: Alberto Laurenti and Rumba del Mar

July 2024

04.07: Maxxi Dente Concert

05.07: Alberto Laurenti and Rumba del Mar

06.07: To be confirmed

12.07: Polpo Si Sean

13.07: Michele Contesi Band

19.07: Alberto Laurenti and Rumba del Mar

20.07: Trio D’Autore

26.07: To be confirmed

27.07: Luigi Serranò

Address Via Guido Reni, 4A (Flaminio) Opening times Sun, Tue, Wed 11AM–7 PM

Thu – Sat 11AM–1 AM