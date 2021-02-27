Who is allowed to travel to Italy at the moment?

Since writing this article in June, an awful lot has changed. Currently travel rules are more complicated than ever, so pay close attention. Italy remains in a state of emergency until April 30th and coronavirus restrictions are in place across the country. While everywhere has a different approach to managing the spread of the virus, Italy has established a system of “yellow, orange, red”. Regions are assigned a colour which is reviewed every two weeks: “red” is a relative lockdown while “yellow” allows restaurants, galleries and shops to remain open with various social distancing measures in place. Here are the most recent rules to follow if you’re travelling to Italy from Europe and outside Europe.

Travelling to Italy from Europe

You can now travel from European countries to Italy as a tourist. You do not need to take a test before flying or when you arrive. You will still be asked to fill out a form on landing in Italy. Obviously if you have been outside of Europe in the last 14 days you have to declare this and quarantine rules will apply.

Currently Austria, UK and Ireland are not included.

If you are travelling to Italy from: United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Brazil

All travel between Italy and these countries (UK, Ireland, Austria, Brazil) has been banned, this will be reviewed on 5th March.

There are a few flights running each day from these destinations, but you can only board if you were an Italian resident before 13th February. An Italian identity document is not enough to ensure you will be allowed to board your flight, you need proof of residency.

You will need to show proof of a negative PCR test or Antigenic test up to 72 hours before travelling.

N.B if you are travelling from the UK, you cannot present an NHS test but must pay for the private PCR test, approximately £100.

You will then need to take a test when you land in the airport in Italy. You will have to quarantine for 14 days, regardless of your test results. At the end of the 14 days, you must take another swab test and show a negative result to leave quarantine.

Travelling to Italy from outside Europe

Italy has selected a few low risk countries where tourism is once again allowed, but largely the rules have not changed on non-European travel since the beginning of the pandemic.

Low Risk Countries (Outside Europe)

This list includes: Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Korea, Singapore, Rwanda, Thailand.

You can now travel to Italy without an essential reason! On arrival you must quarantine for 14 days, starting from when you have landed, which means you cannot take public transport from the airport. You must also let the local heath authorities know you have arrived and are undergoing your quarantine period.

The Rest of The World

Travelling as a tourist is still banned, you can only come to Italy for an essential reason (health emergency, essential diplomacy etc.) or to be repatriated.

You can be “repatriated” or return home if you are an Italian citizen or resident, or are planning to live with a family member who is an Italian citizen or resident. As of the 14th January you may now also enter the country if you have a proven stable relationship with an Italian, even if you don’t live together.

If you fall under the category of essential travel, you must fill out a self declaration form, declare your arrival to the local health authorities in Italy and undergo a 14 day quarantine starting from when your plane lands.

Double check your journey

Please keep in mind that these rules are constantly being reviewed. There is aninteractive form you can fill out to check the latest rules regarding your journey:

Airlines may have their own requirements regarding tests and self declaration forms so confirm with them before travelling. Similarly, the rules will different when you leave Italy to return to your own country.

I hope this simplifies the labyrinth that is international travel these days, cheers to a more relaxed summer!