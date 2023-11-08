Pulejo: A Michelin-Starred Italian Restaurant in the Lively Prati Neighborhood

Embark on a gastronomic journey of gourmet Italian cuisine surrounded by the cozy and sophisticated atmosphere of Pulejo restaurant.

Italian cuisine is most famous for delicious pizza and saucy pasta, but it doesn’t mean there is no room left for experimenting. Discover exciting combinations of traditional Italian taste and modern cooking techniques at Pulejo, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Rome under the expert guidance of Chef Davide Puleio.

Starting his career at Il Convivio Troiani, Chef Puleio later worked in the best restaurants in London and Copenhagen to gain more experience and sharpen his cooking skills. In Milan, he led the kitchen of L’Alchimia, a fine dining restaurant in Milan. In 2022, a deep-seated longing for his roots drew him back to Rome and inspired the menu of his very own gourmet restaurant, Pulejo.

The welcoming ambience of the interior design, warm lighting, and comfortable wooden furniture make the dining experience extremely enjoyable. Located in the heart of Prati, the most beloved art nouveau district in Rome, the restaurant is right around the corner from the shopping boulevard and close to the Ottaviano metro station.

Pulejo offers a gourmet journey through a meticulously crafted menu. The Chef’s unwavering dedication to excellence shines through every dish, in a seamless blend of precision and simplicity. With a focus on top-tier ingredients, Chef Puleio collaborates closely with local food suppliers. The cooking crew is always ready to accommodate special requests, ensuring an exceptional dining experience for every guest.

A dish we suggest everyone try is Chef’s Mi-Ro, a risotto inspired by most famous Italian cities, Milan and Rome. Stewed oxtail shaped in the form of Colosseum and infusions of cocoa powder that add a tiny glimpse of sweetness and that modern Milanese kick.

For a taste of history, consider trying the Rosted Guinea fowl in Marco Gavio Apicio style–Marco Gavio Apicio was a renowned Roman chef from the 1st century AD, who wrote the Roman cookbook Apicius.

If you’re in the mood for seafood, be sure not to miss the Kamut tagliatella with crab, seaweed and wild sea fennel, and follow it with Cod with mushrooms, walnuts and laurel.

To conclude your meal on a sweet note, you have an array of delightful desserts to choose from, ranging from the timeless Tiramisu to a special Celeriac tarte tatin accompanied by smoked fior di latte and vanilla ice cream.

The lower floor of the restaurant houses the Pulejo winery, with an assortment of about 90 labels, ranging from Italy to France, from natural to the great classics. The Chef is planning on utilizing the wine cellar for a private dining space in the future.

This family-owned restaurant achieved the prestigious Michelin star in May 2023, just seven months after its opening. According to the Chef, the secret of success is in evoking the feeling of home through all sensory languages.

“It is no coincidence that Pulejo is the name of my family,” he said.

The familiar taste of a home-cooked meal, relaxing musical tune, pleasant environment, and friendly service staff makes guests feel at ease and relish the fine dining.

Address Via dei Gracchi, 31 (Prati) Opening time Tue-Thu 7:30pm-10:30pm;

Fri-Sat 12:30pm-2:30pm and 7:30pm-10:30pm Contacts +39 06.85956532 prenota@pulejo.it pulejoristorante pulejoristorante