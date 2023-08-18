More than just music: Todi Musica Festival 2023

Let there be music. Lots of music, and more. Todi Musica Festival is a set to enchant the ancient Umbrian town of Todi from 2-15 September; a classical music extravaganza featuring an international lineup of names from the opera and classical music world, who will delight audiences via a series of masterclasses, workshops and pop-up concerts across the town.

Organised by the socially-minded classical music charity OperAffinity, Todi Musica Festival represents an ongoing commitment to connecting people of all ages, and from all walks of life, through the power of music.

Ever been to Todi? Anyone who has visited the hilltop town knows it’s something special; a cradle of music, art and culture that has history in every alleyway. Imagine Todi’s already mystical atmosphere, enhanced by the harmonies of emerging and world-renowned musicians and opera singers who will unite to share their enthusiasm for their artform. If the Todi Musica Festival’s youth music project in June was anything to go by, its September program will be quite the treat both for locals and the bus-loads of international visitors who visit Todi every year.

We really wanted to create top quality performances and unique experiences that the local community and visitors could enjoy in one of the most beautiful and culturally renowned towns in Italy. We’re so lucky to have built an international opera faculty as part of the opera studio and really hope they will be able to inspire and guide our future opera stars as they navigate the early stages of their careers says OperAffinity founder, Breana Stillman

Bizet’s Carmen and Puccini’s Madame Butterfly are just the appetizers in this classical music banquet. A group of young opera singers from countries all over the world including France, China and Italy will participate in the Festival’s opera studio as part of its Young Artists Program. This program will offer the singers the opportunity to be mentored by some of opera’s leading names, as they fine-tune their arias, develop their repertoire, and perform in free public masterclasses and a highly-anticipated Opera Gala on 9 September at Todi’s Teatro Comunale. British soprano Marie McLaughlin will lead the Program, joined by other members from opera houses such as the Royal Opera House, Rome Opera, La Fenice, La Scala, the Met, and more.

It’s quite special to work in Todi because my career started at the Teatro Lirico Sperimentale in Spoleto, and I had the opportunity to perform in Teatro di Todi over ten years ago. I think it’s important to create opportunities like these for young artists, because it’s difficult for every opera singer to decide what to do after College. I hope to use my experience to help guide young artists in making decisions about the right repertoire, technique and programs to pursue. says Jonathan Santagarda, conductor and Festival faculty member who will mentor young artists in the program.

Yes, there’s more. Another Festival highlight will see the Australian String Quartet (ASQ) visit Todi for the first time, running a community-focussed masterclass and performing in a major concert on 15 September, also at Teatro Comunale. Australia’s leading chamber music group will delight audiences with violins, viola and cello, further showcasing OperAffinity’s mission to use classical music as a means of cultural exchange, particularly in a country like Italy where music and performing arts play an integral role in social relations and everyday life.

The ASQ’s return to Europe provides a significant opportunity to re-establish long-standing artistic and diplomatic relationships and forge new opportunities for creativity, innovation and cultural exchange. says ASQ Chief Executive, Angelina Zucco.

If you don’t consider yourself an opera fan or a classical music person, think again. Todi Musica Festival 2023 has something for everyone, and reminds us that music really is a universal force with the power to unite and inspire, especially in a town like Todi. As Festival faculty member Eleonora Pacetti reflects:

“Being immersed in such a harmonious place like Umbria will certainly inspire young artists and musicians to develop their skills for their future careers. It will also encourage them to reflect more deeply on how, as artists, they can cultivate beauty in the world through their work.”

Todi Musica Festival runs from 2-15 September, with a performance by Australian String Quartet on 15 September.

For more information visit: operaffinity.com/todi-musica