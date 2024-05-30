SUPERAURORA Music & Art Festival 2024

Rome has a new international music festival: on 27 and 28 July 2024, the green oasis of Pineta di Castel Fusano will host the SUPERAURORA Music & Art Festival.

SUPERAURORA is Rome’s new festival: on 27 and 28 July 2024, renowned international artists will perform for two days of music in the extraordinary location of Pineta di Castel Fusano, right by the sea.

Inspired by the great international festivals that attract audiences from all over the world, SUPERAURORA aims to be an immersive event rich in art, music, and fun. It is designed to gather thousands of people in a village offering opportunities to socialize, dance, and immerse in music.

With artists like Craig David, Masego, Glitterbox, JP Cooper, Louie Vega, BigMama, Mecna, Jungle, and Fast Animals and Slow Kids, along with Pino D’Angiò and Giuse the Lizia, the festival offers a two-day full immersion with concerts, nature, a gastronomic village, recreational activities, and the chance to camp just steps from the sea.

There will be two stages, one for live performances and one for DJs. Among the most anticipated Italian artists are BigMama, a rapper symbolizing inclusivity and self-determination; Fast Animals and Slow Kids, icons of alternative rock; Pino D’Angiò, a symbol of 80s pop music with the hit single “Ma quale idea”; and Mecna, a singer-songwriter and rapper, among many others.

Organized by Alcazar Live, one of the most renowned clubs in the capital for live music and DJ sets, SUPERAURORA celebrates the passion for music and cultural sharing.

PROGRAMME

27 July Line-up

(DAY ONE)

Parco di Castello Chigi

2pm

Craig David TS5, JP Cooper, Glitterbox, Louie Vega, Anna Collecta, Ciao Discoteca Italiana, Fast Animals & Slow Kids, I Hate My Village, Jason K, Laila Hal Habash, Melvo Baptiste, Officina della Camomilla, Riva Starr

28 July Line-up

(DAY TWO)

Parco di Castello Chigi

2pm

Mesego, Jungle, AdiOasis, BigMama, Dabeull DJ, Giuse The Lizia, IAMDDB, Jayda G, Kapote & Sam Rufillo, Mecna, Pino D’Angiò, Stefano Fusco

___________________

SUPERAURORA Music & Art Festival

27-28 July 2024

Parco di Castello Chigi

Tickets (4 releases planned):

27 July: €34 (Earlybird)

28 July: €34 (Earlybird)

Full pass: €65 (vip €84)

Camping + Full Pass: from €80

Bungalow + Full Pass: from €299

superaurora.com

