Christmas at the Auditorium Parco della Musica

Concerts, theatre, Gospel Festival and shows for kids. Plus a touch of magic!

A packed programme of concerts and shows will warm up the festive season at Rome’s Auditorium Parco della Musica: from December 5, 2026 to January 6, 2027 there are plenty of pop, jazz and rock concerts (see the calendar below), along with the traditional Gospel Festival.

Things kick off from December 6 to 8 with this year’s big novelty, the first edition of “Magica – Rassegna di spettacoli prodigiosi”, a festival of shows by some of Italy’s best illusionists, including Vanni De Luca with Prodigi, the Lucchettino duo (Luca Regina and Tino Fimiani) with Happy Birthday, and Giancarlo Scalia.

The festival opens with Raul Cremona, on stage with author Carlo Negri in A carte scoperte, and the Gran Galà di Illusionismo, bringing together some of the most interesting performers on the Roman magic scene.

And of course, there’s a tribute to the legendary Harry Houdini, one hundred years after his death: on December 6 the Libreria Notebook hosts a special event dedicated to him, led by Raffaele De Ritis (director and historian), Enrico Magrelli (journalist and film critic) and Stefano Varanelli (author).

Children and teenagers who want to learn the basics can join a Magic Workshop with illusionist Norbert Fazio (Tuesday, December 8, in the Sala Ospiti at 11:30am and 2:30pm).

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without gospel: once again, internationally renowned choirs from the United States take the Auditorium stage, including the Harlem Gospel Choir, who will light up Christmas night with Remembering Whitney & Tina, a musical tribute to two icons who grew up singing gospel in Black churches, Whitney Houston and Tina Turner.

Among the big international names, Joss Stone opens the season on December 5 with a Christmas concert backed by a symphony orchestra. The next day Patti Smith arrives with Words and Music Where Francis Walked, a tribute to Saint Francis, while on December 14 it’s the turn of jazz legend Herbie Hancock. On December 23, Stefano Bollani and Enrico Rava share the stage of the Sala Santa Cecilia. Italian music is represented by Fabio Concato, Sergio Cammariere, Giovanni Allevi, Noemi, Tosca and Max Gazzè.

There’s also room for traditional music, with Ambrogio Sparagna and his folk repertoire, and a parade of pifferi and zampogne, the bagpipes that are the classic sound of an Italian Christmas.

For film lovers, on December 29 the Sala Santa Cecilia hosts “Home Alone” in Concert: the full film is screened while the 110 musicians of the Orchestra Italiana del Cinema perform John Williams’ score live, in sync with the picture. It’s the only date in Italy, with two shows at 4pm and 8:30pm.

Finally, OPS!, the contemporary circus festival, returns with two weeks of shows that blend circus, magic, theatre and live music, suitable for all ages.

Programme 2026/27

Joss Stone – “Merry Christmas, Love. With Live Symphony Orchestra” Gran Galà di Illusionismo Patti Smith – “Words and Music Where Francis Walked” Il Circo delle Pulci del Professor Bustric Tosca – Feminae Lucchettino – “Happy Birthday Lucchettino” Sergio Cammariere Paolo Fresu – “Christmas Songs” Herbie Hancock – Tour 2026 Il Muro del Canto Ambrogio Sparagna – “Pinocchio, le storie cantate” Florida Inspirational Singers Noemi The New York City Gospel Choir Stefano Bollani & Enrico Rava Harlem Gospel Choir – “Remembering Whitney & Tina” Giovanni Allevi – “Christmas Concert” Max Gazzè – “L’ornamento delle cose secondarie” Fabio Concato Arthur Gremillion & Friends Community Choir “Mamma ho perso l’aereo!” in concerto Emmanuel Pi Djob Feelin’s 9 & The Soul Sisters of Gospel Edoardo Leo – “Ti racconto una storia” “Alla scoperta di Morricone vol.3” – Ensemble Symphony Orchestra diretta da Giacomo Loprieno Fabrizio Bosso Quartet – “Routes” Luca Barbarossa “Tombolà” Nicola Piovani – “Viaggi di Ulisse” La ChiaraStella 2027 Parata di pifferi e zampogne Il Cantamondo

INSPIRATION

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