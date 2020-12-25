Natale all’Auditorium 2020-21 goes Digital

Auditorium Parco Della Musica‘s series of festive concerts and activities will get you into the holiday spirit in no time. The return of their annual Inverno Incantato – Natale all’Auditorium – features an outdoor ice-skating rink ideal for some much-awaited festive ice skating. The Christmas village also features a wonderful Christmas Market where you can find artisanal gifts for the holidays or indulge in yummy seasonal foods. And don’t forget to look for Santa Claus’s house, sled, and a mailbox to send along Christmas wish-lists and more!

This year, due to the Covid-19 emergency, the Fondazione Musica per Roma offers a rich calendar of shows and concerts, original productions broadcast in streaming every day throughout the holiday period, on the social channels of the Auditorium Parco della Musica, on the youtube channel Auditorium Tv, on the Repubblica.it and Ansa.it websites.

From 24 December to 6 January, a high quality program will start with shows designed and created specifically to be broadcast in free streaming for a varied audience, different in age and tastes, with a program full of prestigious names for all kinds of shows. A musical journey that crosses various genres, from jazz to popular music, passing through indie pop and concert theater with: Paolo Fresu, Ambrogio Sparagna, Ascanio Celestini, Alfio Antico , Giovanna Marini, Antonello Salis, Peppe Voltarelli, Eugenio Bennato, Nicola Piovani and Peppe Servillo.

Happy holidays!

Program in streaming 2020/21

Thursday 24 December at 6pm

(repliche: 24/12 ore 22; 25/12 ore 11; 26/12 ore 15; 27/12 ore 22; 28/12 ore 15)

Ambrogio Sparagna

I suoni del Natale

Friday 25 December at 6pm

(repliche: 26/12 ore 11 e 22; 27/12 ore 15; 31/12 ore 15; 3/01 ore 15; 6/01 ore 15)

Paolo Fresu con Daniele di Bonaventura e Leila Shirvani

Jazzy Christmas

Saturday 26 December at 6pm

(repliche: 27/12 ore 11; 29/12 ore 15; 2/01 ore 11)

Ascanio Celestini

Posto unico. Storie e controstorie

CECAFUMO

Sante, galline e cavalli ciclopi

Con Alfio Antico

Ospite: Franco Lorenzoni

Sunday 27 December at 6pm

(repliche: 28/12 ore 11; 30/12 ore 15; 3/01 ore 11)

Ascanio Celestini

Posto unico. Storie e controstorie

ALLA MIA NAZIONE

Una caserma, un seminario, una spiaggia libera, un casino!

Con Giovanna Marini

Ospite: Luigi Manconi

Monday 28 December at 6pm

(repliche: 29/12 ore 11; 30/12 ore 11; 4/01 ore 11)

Ascanio Celestini

Posto unico. Storie e controstorie

PRO PATRIA

Perché un ingegnere deve essere uguale a un muratore?

Con Paolo Fresu

Ospite: Angelo D’Orsi

Wednesday 30 December at 6pm

(repliche: 31/12 ore 11; 1/01 ore 22; 2/01 ore 15; 4/01 ore 22; 10/01 ore 15)

Eugenio Bennato

W chi non conta niente

Saturday 2 January at 6pm

(repliche: 5/01 ore 11; 10/01 ore 22)

Ascanio Celestini

Posto unico. Storie e controstorie

LA FILA INDIANA

Porte, porti e paure

Con Antonello Salis

Ospite: Christian Raimo

Sunday 3 January at 6pm

(repliche: 5/01 ore 18; 8/01 ore 22)

Ascanio Celestini

Posto unico. Storie e controstorie

GIUFÀ

Vivo, morto e miracolato

Con Ambrogio Sparagna

Ospite: Francesca Maria Corrao

Monday 4 January at 6pm

(repliche: 6/01 ore 22; 9/01 ore 22)

Ascanio Celestini

Posto unico. Storie e controstorie

TONI MAFIOSO

Racconti del piccolo paese

Con Peppe Voltarelli

Ospite: Lirio Abbate

Tursday 5 January at 9pm

(repliche: 7/01 ore 18; 8/01 ore 18; 9/01 ore 11)

Nicola Piovani

Lo streaming è pericoloso

Mitologia

Wednesday 6 January at 11am

(repliche: 7/01 ore 11 e 22; 8/01 ore 15; 10/01 ore 18)

Ambrogio Sparagna

La Chiarastella

Wednesday 6 January at 6pm

(repliche: 7/01 ore 15; 9/01 ore 18; 10/01 ore 11)

Nicola Piovani

Lo streaming è pericoloso

Ulisse

24 December 2020 – 6 January 2021

Follow the events online on:

www.facebook.com/AuditoriumParcodellaMusica/

www.youtube.com/user/AuditoriumTV/