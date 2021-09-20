Cinema Troisi (re)opens

Cinema Troisi reborn on the 21st of September, a project of Piccolo America

The ragazzi del Cinema America open the Cinema Troisi after many bureaucratic setbacks on the 21st of September, giving back Trastevere its historic venue, now becoming not only a theatre with an exciting premier screening, but also a hub for culture in the most inclusive sense of the word.

The building, formerly known as GIL built in 1933, has been through various changes; from having a bronze bust of Mussolini be replaced with an avant-garde statue of an ‘almost spherical form’ after his epoch, to now being in the hands of the ragazzi del Cinema America, who renovated and restructured it to become one of the most novel cinemas in Rome that encapsulate so much of the past within itself.

©Flavia Rossi. Cinema Troisi – terrazza

The ragazzi of Cinema America are known for saving the cinema scene of Rome; in 2012 a friend group of twenty-year-olds save the Cinema America of Trastevere from demolition, create the Associazione Piccolo America and start free movie screenings all around the city (Cinema in Piazza). These youngsters now reopen the Cinema Troisi and as The New York Times has put it, “They are doing something important for Rome and for Italy.”

©Flavia Rossi. Cinema Troisi – foyer

The inaugurative screening will take place on the 21st of September, with the exclusive preview of “Titane” directed by Julia Ducournau, winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival this year, which will only be screened in the rest of the country from the 30th onwards. What Cinema Troisi also has, that other theatres do not, is a 150 sqm study center with free wi-fi and 45 workstations, which will be open 24/7 hosting many events in the future. This demonstrates that Troisi is not only a place for film, but a house for culture – a place anyone can call home. And the rebirth of the cinema will make for a vibrant and sizzling hub of youth and culture, accommodating for all kinds of audiences, tastes and programmes.

And for all cinephiles eager to go to the new Troisi, you can find out the timings of various film screenings on their website and we highly recommend you book your tickets early because they get sold out quick!

Cinema Troisi

Via Girolamo Induno, 1

cinematroisi.it