Best shops and artisan boutiques in Monti Neighbourhood

Where to shop in Rome’s Monti neighbourhood

If you’re on the hunt for some great shopping in Rome, skip Via del Corso and Via Condotti and head to the Monti neighbourhood, a must-visit. With a mix of artisanal boutiques, vintage shops and independent clothing shops popping up on just about every street, from Via del Boschetto to Via Urbana, it happens to be every shopping lover’s dream. Discover our guide to the best shops and artisan boutiques in Monti.

Atelier Mia Carmen

Via Panisperna, 62

Mon – Fri 10am – 7pm; Sat 10.30am – 1.30pm; 4.30pm – 7.30pm

miacarmen.it

Mia Carmen’s atelier is a place of haute tailoring, where unique garments are made from purely Italian materials by Roman tailors. Mia Carmen designs two collections a year plus specific garments at the customer’s request. Her atelier is the place where the desires and needs of women and girls are listened to and realised. In fact, people are the main inspiration of the designer, the longing to make them feel good and at ease; in light, but strong, fabrics, in bright and classic colours, unusual and elegant combinations, and clean, refined cuts.

Pifebo

Via dei Serpenti, 135

11am – 8pm

pifebo.com

Stroll down Via dei Serpenti and stop in Pifebo, Monti’s official vintage gem. Here in the dimly lit, antique smelling, tiny shop, you’ll be greeted with all the essentials: shoes, handbags, belts, clothing and hats. But what you really want to try on is the leather: well-priced, well-used with a soft feel and classic style. Pifebo receives new items almost every day, always having a rotating selection from vintage boots to bags.

Moll Flanders

Via Urbana, 132

Mon – Sat 4pm – 8pm

MollFlandersRoma

One of the first second-hand consignment shops to open in the Eternal City, Moll Flanders ushers in a new wave of cool second-hand style. This store consigns and sells new and used contemporary designer clothing, shoes, and accessories for both men and women. The vibe is casual and friendly and the space is filled with an array of well-known designers.

Le Gallinelle Abito

Via Panisperna, 59 (Sacripante Gallery)

Tue – Sun, 11.00am-2am

facebook.com/ABITO61/

Le Gallinelle was founded by Wilma Silvestri in 1989. Almost everything in the store (located now inside the Sacripante Gallery) is made by the owner herself right in the back. She’ll whip up her own modern designs or refurbish an old outfit into something worthy of the runway. For clothes that fit perfectly, don’t miss it. They also feature couture clothing, which means that you can have a dress made for your very size and taste within a day.

Nous Atelier

Via delle Boschetto, 109

Mon – Sat, 10.30am – 7pm

nousatelier.se

This charming boutique is the brainchild of two talented sisters, Sarah and Paola, with a Swedish-Italian heritage. Inside, you’ll discover a captivating collection of jewelry and clothing. The handcrafted jewelry has a distinct Scandinavian flair, characterized by its clean, minimalist design, making it the ideal choice for everyday use. Their clothing pieces, crafted with a blend of care and creativity, exude a unique charm.

King Size Vintage

Via Leonina, 78/79

Everyday, 12pm-8pm

KingSizeVintage

Full of fabulous finds, this store makes it easy to imagine complete ensembles, from 70’s flares to platform wedge shoes. The space is large and browsing is fun. King Size has a great and playful collection of vintage sunglasses and clothes, while the choice of men’s accessories is vast.

Atelier di Marloes Mandaat

Via Urbana, 136

Tue – Thu 11am – 6:30pm; Wed, Fri, Sat 11am – 7:30pm; Sun 3pm – 7:30pm

marloesmandaat.com

Dutch niche designer Marloes Mandaat operates her atelier in the heart of Monti, where she offers comfortable, hand-made clothing and accessories using natural materials like leather, silk, bamboo, and more. Her designs are a fusion of innovative techniques and artistic craftsmanship, resulting in contemporary and unique fashion pieces.

LOL Roma

Via Urbana, 89 and 92

Daily, 11 am – 2 pm, 3pm – 8pm

Lolroma.myshopify.com

This chic boutique, founded by Fabio Casentini, showcases handpicked Italian and global apparel and accessories. Their collection includes handcrafted bags from the BEEINLOVE line, expertly made in Italy, along with jewelry and cashmere pieces crafted in collaboration with artisans from Nepal and Rajasthan. Lol embodies the fusion of Italian elegance and global craftsmanship.

Suede

Via Cavour, 186

Mon – Sat 10.30am – 1.30pm, 2:30pm – 7.30pm; Sunday 11am – 1.30pm, 2.30pm – 7.30pm

Suedestore

Suede is a specialty shoe store featuring women’s and men’s athletic and street style kicks including brands like Nike and Puma to Converse and Vans. Sportswear clothing is also available, like sweatshirts by Billionaire Boys Club, shorts, and jackets.

Tina Sondergaard

Via del Boschetto, 1

Mon – Sat 11am – 7.30pm; Sun 11am – 1.30pm, 2.30pm – 7pm

tinasondergaard.com

Tina Sondergaard is a Danish-born fashion designer who designs custom-made pieces that are contemporary yet drawing inspiration from the 1950s. Upon entering into the boutique, you will be greeted with a range of fabrics, styles and prints to choose from. Each customer is measured so that the piece is perfectly tailored and the final product will elevate an entire look.

Groovin

Piazza della Suburra, 1

Mon – Fri 11am – 8pm; Sat – Sun 12pm – 8pm

Groovin.store

Groovin boldly combines fashion, art, and music, delving deep into underground trends. Embracing the motto of “If you like it, groove it!”, this boutique curates collections that embody an eclectic, streetwise aesthetic. Groovin transcends conventional boundaries, celebrating individuality and self expression.

Hang Roma

Via degli Zingari, 32

Mon – Sat 10.30am – 7.30pm

hangroma.it

Hang is an unconventional leather store, crafting minimalist, gender-neutral bags and accessories that prioritize quality and sustainability. Made in Italy, their products are designed to last, and when you’re done with them, you can return them for responsible disposal.

