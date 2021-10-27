WAVE Market Fair: the First Craft & Design Fair in Rome

Discover the excellences of Made in Italy from October 30-31 at the Wave Market Fair – the first craft and design fair in Rome. Each edition promotes companies, brands and young designers, triggering a network of collaborations between different realities linked to the world of innovation and creativity. This unique event is all about the promotion of craftsmanship and design in their various forms. Over the two days of the fair, you’ll have the opportunity to see more than 1000 products created by 160 brands coming from all Italian regions.

The Market – which will be the heart of Wave Market Fair – will be the voice of brands and makers, selected all around Italy to embody art in the most revolutionary senese: as a continuity of tradition and sustainable innovation. There will be three thematic areas: Craft, Product Design and Visual Design, divided into subcategories of artisan, design, illustration, publishing, food and wine production, wellness and floral design.

The location of the event will be, for the third consecutive year, the PratiBus District, former ATAC depot, a unique space in the heart of Rome, in the Prati district. The building in Viale Angelico 52 was recently redeveloped and made functional to the new intended use, respecting the style and architectural qualities.

Of course, an entertaining area for children and families won’t be missing, and a rich food and drink selection is also in store: from food trucks to restaurants and companies from the sector, quality of the ingredient will be the focus!

Born in 2016 Wave Market Fair offers a unique format, triggering a network of collaborations between different realities and putting the focus on the connection and exchange between people, with a strong cultural, social and economic impact. It’s an opportunity for mutual encounters and inspiration, stimulating growth of young entrepreneurship, thus stimulating the city’s economy and tourism. Save the date!

October 30,31 2021

Pratibus District

Viale Angelico, 52 (Prati)

10am – 9pm

Entry: €7 (valid for both days)

Family pass: €6 (valid for both days)

wave-market.com