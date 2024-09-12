Aromazzata 2024

Aromazzata is a celebration of art and food in Rome, on October 10-12, 2024

From Thursday, October 10, to Saturday, October 12, 2024, Rome will host Aromazzata, a unique event blending art, culture, and culinary delights. Inspired by the Italian word for “flavored,” Aromazzata is a feast for lovers of art and food, brought to you by the non-profit cultural organization Espirita.

Aromazzata offers a rich mix of engaging talks led by experts on Rome’s vibrant artistic heritage and the irresistible world of Italian cuisine. To enhance your experience, Aromazzata also provides a complimentary reservation service for some of Rome’s best restaurants, so you can enjoy your time in the city without the hassle of securing dining spots.

Full details are available at the Espirita website.

Aromazzata Schedule

Talks (T) | Lunch (L) | Dinner (D)

Thursday, Oct 10:

T – The Artists I: Leonardo & Michelangelo | Centro Storico | 18:00

D – Dinner | Centro Storico | 20:00

Friday, Oct 11:

T – Italian Food Culture I | Testaccio/Testaccio Market | 10:30 for 10:45

L – Lunch | Local Trattoria, Testaccio | 12:45

T – Movers & Shakers: Emperors, Popes, Dynasties, Donnas | Esquilino | 17:00

D – Dinner | Centro Storico | 20:00

Saturday, Oct 12:

T – Italian Food Culture II | Esquilino | 10:15 for 10:30

L – Coffee & Sweets

T – The Artists II: Raphael & Caravaggio | Centro Storico | 18:00

D – Dinner | Centro Storico | 20:00

The above schedule consists of:

Art Talks: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings – £30/€35 per talk

Hosted by Elyssa, these talks offer insights into Rome’s artistic treasures, complete with tips on visiting the featured works and locations.

Food Talks: Friday and Saturday mornings – £30/€35 per talk

Led by Eleonora, these talks dive into the rich variety of Roman and Italian cuisine, setting the stage for the accompanying meals.

Restaurant Reservations: We Reserve, You Attend

To complement the talks, Aromazzata offers a curated selection of excellent cafes and restaurants in Rome. Let us know your budget and preferences, and we’ll book tables that match your needs. Feel free to join the lunch after Friday morning’s talk in Testaccio!

How to Apply for Aromazzata

Talks: £30/€35 per person, with a limit of 8-10 participants per session. Restaurant reservations are free.

Choose Your Schedule: Select from the talks and meals listed above. Meal reservations must be requested by 2 PM the day before and will be confirmed by 6 PM. Submit Your Application: Email your application to espiritaorguk@aol.com. Include the dates, times, and sessions you’re interested in, along with the names of your guests. Receive Confirmation: We’ll email you to confirm availability and provide full details for your booking.

Aromazzata

10-12 October 2024

worldspirit.org.uk