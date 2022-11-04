Manifesto Fest 2022

A Festival Dedicated to Electronic Music, Innovative Sounds and Cutting-edge Visual Arts

Manifesto Fest is a festival of electronic music, experimentation and visual arts. It lands in Rome this November for its 6th edition, produced by Monk Roma and Visioni Parallele Creative Studio. After the limitations imposed by the pandemic last year, the event returns to its original form, with three days of performances – from November 10 to 12 – at Monk and EXP at Palazzo delle Esposizioni.

This year’s edition is entitled Ipogeo, which means subterranean. This is because the lifeforce of the festival is that it brings to light hidden worlds where the most innovative electronic sounds are mixed with astonishing visual arts. The rhythms that are customary in cities like Berlin, London, New York and many others, this November invite Rome, the eternal city, to look to the future, allowing its precious underground to merge with that of the rest of the world and bring to the surface its own unforeseen gems.

The event features a line-up with a wide-ranging and international outlook: from the sophisticated British producer Loraine James, acclaimed – with good reason – for her mix of jazz and electronic music, drill and grime, to the Tunisian Deena Abdelwahed, mixing Arabic and electronic music, to Christian Löffler, from Germany, who weaves together dreaminess and melancholy, mixing electronic textures with neo-classical harmonies, to Capibara, who brings us back to Italy with a journey of deep introspection, oscillating between acid and delicate frequencies to tight rhythms between bass music, post-dub and glimpses of hyperpop, to fascinating duos like that of Vincenzo Pizzi and Jackson Kaki, who delight the public with romantic harmonies and a well-established, Japan-based, video art experience, and much more. Check the line-up and get yourselves ready to dance and travel into parallel universes!

Line-up

November 10 – EXP

Free upon registration here

Arssalendo live – Funkisei Dj set

_________

November 11 – MONK

€20

Capibara live | Christian Löffler live | Deena Abdelwahed dj set|Loraine James live | Prest dj set

_________

November 12 – MONK

€20

Gold Panda live | Indian Wells live AV | Ivreatronic dj set | Marta Tenaglia live | Vincenzo Pizzi & Jackson Kaki live A

November 10-12, 2022

Locations:

Monk Club: Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35 (Portonaccio)

EXP: Via Nazionale, 194 A

Weekend Pass: €37

manifestofest.com