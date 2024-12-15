Aurora Bistrot: a special aperitivo in front of the Fori Imperiali

Just steps from the Colosseum, you can enjoy a breakfast, lunch, or an aperitivo at the stylish Aurora Bistrot in Monti

Whether you’re walking over from the Colosseum or the Fori Imperiali, Aurora Bistrot & Bar awaits you inside the elegant Nerva Boutique Hotel.

The moment we stepped inside, we were immediately impressed by the attention to detail. Currently, the space is beautifully decorated with festive Christmas lights and cheerful holiday touches. The atmosphere is calm and inviting, blending modern design and nostalgic charm; the candles cast a soft glow, and the art on the walls adds a creative touch to a place that is both warm and sophisticated.

Breakfast: The Aurora Bistrot Way

Start your morning right at Aurora Bistrot, with their homemade whole wheat banana pancakes, made with berries and maple syrup – or opt for the chocolate version for a sweet twist. Their homemade pie of the day is always a treat, or you can enjoy a fresh seasonal fruit salad for something lighter.

For something hearty, go for the organic cereals and muesli with your choice of yogurt or milk. If you’re craving an authentic Italian flavor, instead, don’t miss the Caprese salad with fresh Stracciatella and Naples tomatoes – a perfect way to fuel your day.

At Aurora Bistrot, lunch is a real delight

With a focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients, their menu features delicious homemade bites served in a relaxed yet lively setting.

If you’re coming here for lunch, try the avocado toast with Norwegian smoked salmon. Also, another favorite of ours were the bruschette with stracciatella cheese, fresh truffle, and Neapolitan tomatoes – they’re a must! The menu also features vibrant salads, such as “Puglia” – made with avocado, tomatoes, stracciatella cheese, cucumber and corn bread – or “Tropical”, a more exotic version with mango and sumac.

And, for cheese lovers, we recommend you don’t miss the premium selection of cold cuts and cheeses – like Pecorino al Tartufo and Stracciatella di Puglia.

The Aurora Spritz: From 4pm Until Late

As the evening rolls in, Aurora Bistrot is the perfect place to enjoy a traditional Italian aperitivo with a modern note.

For Spritz aficionados who want to stay true to the classic recipe while adding a twist, you absolutely must try the “Aurora Spritz.” Sparkling, citrusy, and refreshing, it’s made with Prosecco for a delightful kick.

Instead, if you’re open to broadening your cocktail horizons, in addition to traditional favorites, Aurora Bistrot offers an impressive selection of signature cocktails. Some of our absolute favorites include “Nero The Cruel,” made with mezcal and red fruits, “Livia’s Garden,” a gin-based creation, and last but not least, “Augustus Whisper,” a vodka-based cocktail with a unique touch.

To go with the drinks, we couldn’t resist their taglieri (charcuterie boards), which are perfect for sharing. Our favorite was the Patanegra and mortadella paired with 48-month-aged Parmigiano, but also, you’ll definitely want to try the premium selection with Pecorino Romano al Tartufo, Gorgonzola Arioli, and Stracciatella di Puglia. For something a little different, we tried the crispy homemade spring rolls and Bajias, which matched wonderfully with our drinks.

Five O’Clock Means Spritz… But Sometimes It’s Tea Time!

Not in the mood for an alcoholic aperitivo? No worries – there are also fresh, healthy smoothies on the menu. We highly recommend the “Tropical Sunrise” made with mango, banana, and orange. Alternatively, you can try one of their refreshing virgin cocktails, like the “Virgin Moscow Mule” or the “Virgin Mojito.”

Also, if you’re in the mood for something warm, Aurora Bistrot has you covered. From 4 PM onwards, you can also enjoy a relaxing break with a selection of premium hot teas, served with homemade cookies and the sensational cake of the day crafted by their talented chef, Antonella. We absolutely loved the peach jam crostata – a true highlight.

We Loved It, and You Probably Will Too

Aurora Bistrot isn’t just a spot to grab a drink or snack—it’s an experience. Whether you’re here for a cocktail, sharing a charcuterie board, or relaxing with tea and pastries, you’ll feel right at home.

We loved the friendly atmosphere, the focus on quality, and the charm of the place. It’s the kind of spot where time slows down, and you can truly enjoy life the Italian way. Whether you’re a local or just visiting Rome, we’re pretty sure you’ll love it as much as we did.

Aurora Bistrot & Bar Via Tor De’Conti 5 Open everyday 7am – 12am aurorabistrotbar.com