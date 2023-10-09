Cvlto, A Sophisticated Spot for Aperitivo in Trastevere, Rome

A temple to spirits & food in the heart of Trastevere

Housed in a former religious relics shop is Cvlto, a haven for enjoying an exceptional aperitivo and brunch in Trastevere. While they’ve completely transformed the space, you can still find some traces of its former life within the décor. This cocktail bar and kitchen serves up some seriously delicious plates catering to meat lovers and vegetarians alike. From their bao and crispy chicken nuggets to their homemade gyoza and fries, meat coming from their very own butcher shop, crudo, and Pinsa Romana – there’s literally something to satisfy every taste and palate during your aperitivo experience in Rome.

Cvlto is a shrine to spirits and food, mixing not only amazing drinks but also dishes to match.

Cvlto Trastevere manages to combine the best of all worlds (tapas, dinner and mixology) PLUS Sunday brunch starting at 11am. Their Savory Cvlto Brunch Menu is complete with all those favorite breakfast treats, sandwiches and sweets. Not to mention a large selection of fabulous brunch cocktails from mimosas to Italian cocktails like the Garibaldi and the now world-famous Breakfast Martini, as well as Cvlto’s signature brunch drinks which includes a wide range of Bloody Marys to choose from. This brunch experience is an absolute must in Rome.

But Cvlto’s aperitivo is the real draw here – and perhaps one of the best aperitivos in Trastevere. A trio of tapas that vary by the day and season accompany your aperitivo cocktail of choice. On the drink menu you’ll find everything from the quintessential Aperol Spritz, some Campari concoctions and other aperitif cocktails, even the Select Spritz hailing from Venice.

Everyone’s favorite time of the day in Italy, Cvlto’s Happy Hour is done right and in style. Where kitchen and cocktails blend perfectly together creating the ultimate pairing, tiny gourmet bites that accompany your drink. And if you wish to linger past aperitivo time, you can sample the rest of their drink list. Reinvented cocktails, classic cocktails and their signature cocktails inspired by Roman mythology. Cvlto is constantly mixing things up behind the bar and they even have quite an impressive No-Alcohol and Mocktail list.

A philosophy that mixes food with great spirits, global flavors with traditional Italian and Roman cuisine, Cvlto is a refreshing new cocktail bar and restaurant hybrid. With an always warm and attentive staff, a fun yet at times intimate setting ideal for catching up with friends, meeting coworkers or even a first date, Cvlto is the perfect spot in Trastevere and one of the best aperitivos and brunches in Rome!

The Cvlto aperitivo is a daily ritual that you can take part in from 6pm on (every day).

Vicolo Del Quartiere, 7A (Trastevere) Monday – Sunday 6pm – 2am 06.89222565 • 366.2145362 cultotrastevere.com