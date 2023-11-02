The best breakfast spots in Rome

Although Italians aren’t fond of big breakfasts, they still make sure they start the day right by ordering a coffee or a creamy cappuccino and freshly baked cornetto. So, when in Rome, do as the locals do. Or, if a pastry and coffee won’t suffice, pop into one of the many café’s and bars that serve up a vast array of delicious breakfast options. From traditional Italian pastries to bacon, eggs, bagels and fruit smoothies, here’s our list of top places to have a tasty breakfast in Rome.

Suggested Read: Top Brunch Hangouts in Rome

PRATI

Vatican Museums Early Entry Guided Tour with Breakfast

Viale Vaticano

Mon-Sat 7.30am

book here

Get early-bird entrance to the Vatican Museums with an expertly guided tour. Enjoy a breakfast inside the Vatican Museums, and then see the highlights of the papal art collection. Look inside the Sistine Chapel on a small group tour of no more than 15 people.

Gelateria Cremilla

Via di Porta Castello, 39-41 (Prati)

gelateriacremilla

Whether you are on your way to do some shopping in Via Cola di Rienzo or about to explore the magnificent Mausoleum of Hadrian, usually known as Castel Sant’Angelo, indulging in a frothy cappuccino and a cornetto at Cremilla is what you need! Besides the classics, at Cremilla you can also try freshly made treats inspired by the American tradition: muffins, cupcakes served with made in-house artisanal pistachio or noisette spreads, delicious carrot cakes and brownies. The ice cream parlour is provided with a public Wi-Fi connection (which is not always easy to find in Rome!) and USB ports if you want to stay connected while tasting a perfect Italian breakfast.

Fabrica

Via Girolamo Savanarola, 8 (Prati)

Fabricaid1923

This tea room and wine bar has been around since 1923 and is a stylish setting for breakfast near the Vatican City. You can choose between an Italian or American breakfast, and a selection of 70 types of tea. If you’re on a detox try one of their fruit extract drinks, there’s an antioxidant mix for cleansing, for fighting aging or for boosting melanin.

Caffè Delle Commari

Via Santamaura, 22 (Vatican)

caffedellecommari

Commari is a little café right by the Vatican, making it a perfect breakfast stop before or after a Vatican tour. The friendly staff and amazing service set this place apart, always with smiles and eager to help. Not to mention their delicious selection of morning pastries! Enjoy a quick pastry with your coffee standing up at their little bar counter, or opt to sit down. Ample seating, great coffee, fresh pastries, and polite helpful staff make this an ideal little morning hangout. If you’re visiting the Vatican, mark this place!

Suggested Read: How to Order Coffee Like an Italian

Le Carré Français

Via Vittoria Colonna, 30 (Prati)

carrefrancais

While this bakery specializes in French pastries, they still offer good old Italian-style coffee. Located in the bustling area of Prati, Le Carré Français is near many stunning sights such as the Castel Sant’Angelo, Piazza Cavour and the Chiesa Sacro Cuore del Suffragio. Pick up a fresh-from-the-oven baguette or one of their buttery croissants plus a foamy cappuccino and you’ll be set for breakfast.

CENTRO STORICO

Adelaide Restaurant @ Hotel Vilòn

Via dell’Arancio, 69 (centro storico)

hotelvilon.com

As we say in Italy, “il buongiorno si vede dal mattino”, and with Adelaide restaurant’s breakfast, boasting a rich buffet accompanied by an a la carte menu, you will surely start the day on the right foot. The best part? Vilòn’s breakfast – served till 11am – is open to non hotel guests too, and will only set you back €35. From freshly baked croissants, brioches and cakes to delicious jams, cheese platters and fresh fruits, you’re in for a great feast. And a la carte, order the Vilòn benedict, pancakes, smoked salmon with avocado and so much more. You can have your breakfast in the trés chic indoor dining area or opt for a lunch or dinner al fresco in the stunning open-air courtyard.

Sant’Eustachio il Caffè

Piazza di S. Eustachio, 82 (near the Pantheon)

caffesanteustachio.com

Sant’Eustachio is a local favourite café, just around the corner from the famous Pantheon. Well-known for its home-roasted beans and special coffee preparation, this is the place to go if you’re a coffee-lover. Pop in for a caffe and a fresh pastry before visiting the Pantheon, and while you’re there, get yourself a couple souvenirs, like a bag of their coffee beans to enjoy back home. It does get busy though, so consider having your breakfast standing at the counter like many locals do, or as a take-away to enjoy in the square in front of the Pantheon.

Hosteria del Mercato

Via Bocca di Leone, 46

hosteriadelmercato

This café has more than just a basic breakfast. They offer Italian pastries, like a plum cake with lemon glaze and the classic Roman maritozzi, but they also have açaí bowls, hazelnut cream pancakes and a juice bar. It’s located right near the Spanish Steps and tons of luxury stores so you can snack on your breakfast sandwich with style.

Casa & Bottega

Via dei Coronari 183

Casa&Bottaga

Quality coffee and picture-perfect pastries make Casa & Bottega a great place for breakfast. The quaintly-decorated restaurant is located on the charming old road of Via dei Coronari, making it a quick walk from major attractions like the Chiostro del Bramante, the Museo Nazionale Romano at Palazzo Altemps and, of course, the River Tiber. Be sure to try out their more innovative menu items, like their savory pancakes with smoked salmon and crème fraîche or their fried eggs with avocado bruschetta.

CAMPO DE' FIORI

Market

Via di Santa Maria de Calderari, 47

chapter-roma.com

Market is your new go-to for healthy eating in Rome. They also have those sometimes hard to find in Italy items such as açai, granola, and quinoa, perfect to satisfy your breakfast cravings! A unique take on hotel dining, Market combines several elements into one destination. This unique eatery is ready to serve you breakfast and lunch. The food is fresh, seasonable and simple with natural, organic ingredients.

Barnum Cafe

Via del Pellegrino, 87 (near Campo de Fiori)

barnumcafe.com

Barnum is a cool little café right in the historical centre, near the popular Campo de Fiori market and only five minutes walk from Piazza Navona. Mismatched seating, art-covered walls, and good music all add to its unique home-away-from-home atmosphere. With great coffee, a tasty food menu, friendly staff and wifi, you could say it almost has it all! Pop in for a fresh pastry with your morning cuppa, or opt for something different, like poached eggs on toast. It’s also laptop friendly, for those who need to get some work in before the day starts.

I Dolci di Nonna Vincenza

Via dell’Arco del Monte, 98/A/B (near Campo de Fiori)

dolcinonnavincenza.com

Near the Campo de’ Fiori market, hidden down a little side street, you’ll find Dolci di Nonna Vincenza. This Sicilian pasticceria is a local favourite for buying sweet desserts, and a great breakfast spot. Enjoy your morning cappuccino with a freshly baked pastry, with the option of standing at the bar or sitting down in their tearoom. While there, don’t forget indulge in a few of their wonderful Sicilian desserts, especially their cannoli which comes in different sizes and flavours. Be sure to take home a tray of delights with you to enjoy later, you won’t regret it!

Roscioli Caffe

Piazza Benedetto Cairoli, 16 (near Campo de Fiori)

rosciolicaffe.com

Roscioli is one of those tiny little hole in the walls that many visitors walk right past. The little bar is basically just a bar counter with a small standing space, with the main Roscioli restaurant next door. In the mornings the café is buzzing with locals, standing at the bar counter chatting and enjoying a pastry with their caffe. It’s the perfect local spot to enjoy breakfast Italian style, cozied up with the locals! And most importantly, the coffee and pastries are both terrific! Just note, it is more expensive than other spots, so be prepared.

TRASTEVERE

Le Levain

Via Luigi Santini, 22-23 (Trastevere)

LeLevainRoma

Tucked away in one of Trastevere’s cobbled streets is Le Levain, a small, French bakery that brings a bit of France to Rome. If the buttery aroma that floats out of the shop isn’t enough to entice you, the sight of the most remarkable variety of French breads, cakes and pastries displayed in the bright and elegant shop front most certainly will. Through a large glass window inside the shop, you can also see the pain au chocolat, croissants and baguettes being made by the chefs in the laboratory at the back. Many customers order their pastries and then take them away in white paper boxes. Although seating in the shop itself is a bit limited, if you do find a place to sit, you can have a perfect breakfast with a few croissants and a cappuccino (served in paper glasses) or an organic fruit juice.

Baylon Café

Via di S. Francesco a Ripa, 151 (Trastevere)

BaylonCafeRoma

Located in one of Trastevere’s bustling streets is the groovy Baylon Café, which serves up a terrific American style breakfast of scrambled eggs, pancakes and bacon. What makes this bar and café such a popular spot, not only for breakfast, but also for lunch and aperitivos, is the ample seating space and free Wi-Fi. Lining the back of the wall is also an eclectic selection of books for sale, although most of them are in Italian.

Meccanismo

Piazza Trilussa, 34 (Trastevere)

Meccanismo – Friends Trilussa Roma

When it’s a blowout breakfast that you need, head to gastro-pub Meccanismo for the full American version – tomato, bacon, pancakes, eggs and sausages for €12. There are a variety of options, including pancakes stacked high with maple syrup or served with scrambled eggs. Here you can find American-style coffee, including a refreshing iced latte. There is also a vegan breakfast priced at €3 that includes a slice of vegan ciambellone and a soy cappuccino.

Bar Baffo Caffe Vergnano

Viale di Trastevere, 343 (Trastevere)

BarBaffoCaffeVergnano

You’ll find Bar Baffo right outside the Trastevere Train Station (Stazione Trastevere), making it a great breakfast spot for those in transit. Recently refurbished, Bar Baffo adds a fresh spin on the classic Italian bar, with modern wooden trimmings and big display bar counter. At the same time it’s still warm and cosy, with friendly staff and a lovely morning hustle bustle. Pop in for breakfast and choose from their big selection of freshly baked pastries, and don’t be afraid to ask one of the barristers for a recommendation! To top it off, it’s open 24 hours a day.

Ercoli Trastevere

Via Zanazzo Giggi, 4 (Trastevere)

ercoli1928

The ambience at Ercoli Trastevere is like no other: wine bottles literally line the walls and shelves overflow with all sorts of ingredients. The staff prioritizes seasonal produce and authentically-sourced products, making their menu truly unique. You can also take a look at their assortment of desserts, including a sweet caprese with lemon and pistachios. The shop is open every day until one in the morning, so you’ll have plenty of time to try everything you desire.

MONTI

MiT – Food & Coffee Brewery

Piazza dell’Esquilino, 1 (Monti)

DoubleTree By Hilton Rome Monti

MiT is the café and brewery by DoubleTree Hilton Roma Monti. Open to the public and part of the Enjoy Roma Monti brand, MiT is a chic location right in Piazza dell’Esquilino, opposite Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore. They define themselves as “coffee defenders” and have a partnership with Lavazza to bring you the best coffee blends. Their in-house chef also prepares pastries and light dishes perfect for breakfast and brunch. Try their chilled cold brew and their chocolate chip cookie, best served warm.

La Bottega Del Caffè

Piazza della Madonna dei Monti, 5 (Monti)

LabottegadelCaffecibiamo



Sitting beneath the vines at La Bottega Del Caffè, you can feel part of picture-perfect Italian life. Overlooking Piazza della Madonna dei Monti, you can simply enjoy a cornetto or go for a more wholesome breakfast, such as fresh fruit with yogurt or an omelette. If you feel like a cup of tea, it will be accompanied by delicious homemade biscuits free of charge.

Tiziano Terrace

Monti Palace Hotel Roma: Via Cavour, 185 (Monti)

MontiPalaceHotel

On the 5th floor of the Monti Palace Hotel, this rooftop terrace boasts tall windows, a cosy outside area, an impressive bar, and a lovely seating area where customers can enjoy their breakfast with a view. The terrace welcomes both hotel clients, as well as external folks, for a great breakfast buffet. Starting from 7am and ending at around 10.30am, the breakfast option offers a myriad of different, fresh, and exquisite options to start off your day. Reservation is mandatory.

Bar La Licata

Via dei Serpenti, 165 (Monti)

barlalicata.it



Bar La Licata offers a diverse breakfast menu: from a classic Italian breakfast to a hearty American spread and a tempting vegan option… there’s something to satisfy every palate. Special mentions to their delicious pancakes and avocado selections. They offer gluten-free alternatives, ensuring a delightful experience for all. If you want to make it a boozy brunch, try something from their creative list of cocktails like the banana spritz or the melon sour.

TESTACCIO

Bucolica

Via delle Conce, 12a (Testaccio)

bucolica.shop

A cup of steaming, American style, coffee and a chocolate frosted donut with salted peanut topping is the way to go if you’re starting your day at Bucolica. This store – which specializes in baked, not fried, donuts and bagels – opened its second store in Testaccio market earlier this year. It’s very popular for its mouth-watering selection of donut toppings, which includes pistachio, coconut and lemon, pear and chocolate and even apple and ginger. For those that prefer something savoury, their bagel selection is also fantastic.

100% Bio

Piazza di Porta San Paolo, 6A (Piramide)

facebook.com/CentoPerCentoBio

Everything at 100% Bio’s cafe is 100% organic and suitable for vegans. While the brioche and pastries look just like the average cornetto, they are actually made with a mixture of spelt flour and kamut, both notorious for their health benefits. Coffees can be made with soy or rice milk, and there’s a great variety of drinks made from vegetable and fruit extracts.

Tram Depot

Via Marmorata, 13 (Testaccio)

Tramdepotroma

Tram Depot is one of Rome’s most unusual cafés, born out of a decommissioned tram cart! Its darling little tram cart bar and outdoor shabby chic seating, with a fair amount of greenery around, all add to its uniqueness. And despite being in one of Testaccio’s busiest areas, it still manages to create a cosy little oasis to relax in. A fun hangout that’s perfect for a chilled summer breakfast outside, before exploring the Testaccio neighbourhood. Enjoy a quick coffee at the bar, or sit down for a leisurely cappuccino and a pastry. And if it’s super hot, get one of their organic fruit juices or cold brewed coffees! Just remember, it’s usually closed in wintertime.

Pasticceria Linari

Via Nicola Zabaglia, 9 (Testaccio)

pasticcerialinari.com

For a sweet treat, try this pastry shop famous for its cannoli and tiramisù. However, Pasticceria Linari is far beyond basic: its extravagant cakes, fresh crostatas and loyal customers make it a beloved breakfast spot in the neighborhood.

AVENTINO

Numa Al Circo

Viale Aventino, 20 (Circo Massimo)

numaroma.it

Numa al Circo is an excellent restaurant and pizzeria that also offers a wide offering for a special and international breakfast. There is American breakfast, with delicious muffins, pancakes and chocolate waffles. There is a large of yeast-based offerings like simple brioches, stuffed brioches, toasted bread with malga butter and jam and various cakes of the day. There are various egg-based options like the cheese and baked ham omelette, and American scrambled. You can also choose toasts, sandwiches and bagels. You can accompany your food choice with various coffees, juices and smoothies along with a vaste selection of teas and infusions.

OSTIENSE

Marigold Roma

Via Giovanni da Empoli, 37 (Ostiense)

marigoldroma.com

Marigold is a delightful restaurant and micro bakery in the Ostiense neighbourhood, with a north European flare. A nice open space with thoughtful minimalist decor, but still cosy and inviting. Take a break from the traditional Italy, and enjoy a different kind of breakfast, served from Wednesday to Friday. Still offering the classic pastries, but with a wonderful selection of other options to choose from, like yoghurt and granola, cinnamon swirls, avocado toast, poached eggs and lots more. Made with the freshest ingredients and lots of care, every plate of packed with flavour. Also, on the weekends they serve a tasty brunch!

ESQUILINO/TERMINI

Centro

Via Cavour, 61 (Termini)

ristorantecentro.it

The day at Centro Restaurant kicks off at 8.30am with a rich intercontinental breakfast with sandwiches and pancakes, as well as an Italian breakfast with artisanal cornetti, bread with jam and butter, homemade cakes and centrifuges.

Pasticceria Panificio Panella

Via Merulana, 54 (Esquilino)

panella.com

Panella is a historical bakery in the centre of Rome, just 10 minutes walk from Termini Station. Here you’ll find all kinds of freshly baked goodies! Fresh morning pastries, all kinds of breads, breadsticks, bruschetta, donuts, you name it! A bakery, but also a café and specialty food store, you’re bound to find something you like. Great coffee, a wide selection of sweet and savoury foods, and seating inside and outside makes it a convenient spot to relax and enjoy breakfast before a day of exploring. Just remember, it is a bit pricier and can get very busy.

PARIOLI / FLAMINIO

Cugino

Largo Benedetto Marcello, 220

thehoxton.com/rome/cugino-restaurant/



Cugino is the café of The Hoxton Hotel in Parioli. Whether you want to enjoy your breakfast in the outdoor garden or in the hotel’s cozy yet sophisticated lounge, the menu is very heterogeneous. There are twists on typical Italian breakfast choices like cornetti, orange-flavored brioches, and various types of muffins, just to name a few. Fresh fruit is always available for smoothies, as are their tasty coffee blends.

Mondi

Via Flaminia Vecchia, 468 (Flaminio)

PasticceriaMondi



If you’d like to indulge in a typical Italian breakfast, then you can’t go wrong with Mondi’s pastries. Situated in a residential area about 300m from the Ponte Milvio bridge, this pastry shop might not look like much at first glance, but it’s a firm favourite with locals, and with good reason. They make some of the best Roman breakfast pastries in the area, and there’s plenty to choose from – from the familiar cornetto to cream filled doughnuts and Danish pastries.

MONTEVERDE

Bar Volpicelli

Viale dei Quattro Venti 14/16 (Monteverde)

This characteristic Roman cafe simply had to be included. After asking a friendly Roman couple for directions, I ended up being taken here, to their favourite breakfast place. Bar Volpicelli is the ideal spot for a quick cafe and light, sugary ciambella at the bar. It’s attached to a very popular pasticceria, that makes all the typical roman dolci. The prices are fantastic, and the owner will make you feel right at home.

Vivi Bistrot

Via Vitella, 102 (Villa Pamphili)

vivibistrot.com

Surrounded by the green of Villa Doria Pamphili, Vivi Bistrot is the ideal location for a relaxing weekend breakfast after a jog in the park. There is an enormous selection of sweet treats, including mini French and Italian pastries, pancakes, muffins, brownies and cookies. For a savory option, try one of the generously filled baguettes, the most delicious being with grilled vegetables and truffle salsa.

PIGNETO

Necci

Via Fanfulla da Lodi, 68 (Pigneto)

necci1924.com

Necci is renowned for its ties to the film director and political thinker Pasolini, who filmed his Roman drama Accattone here. But Pasolini’s Necci has long gone, having been transformed into a chic cafe-restaurant. Necci’s beautiful garden is the perfect spot for people watching with a buttery cornetto or a delicious homemade cake, muffin or cookie.

SAN LORENZO

Bar Marani

Via dei Volsci, 57 (San Lorenzo)

barmarani

Located in the heart of San Lorenzo Neighbourhood, Bar Marani, is a family-run cafe that has always been at the center of the neighbourhood’s political life. Here you can find typical Italian breakfast foods – cornetti, toast with jam, apricot biscuits – or choose from fresh juices or smoothies. The seating area on the terrace covered with vines is the perfect writers corner, and is often filled with artistic types.

NOMENTANA

Pasticceria Grué

Viale Regina Margherita, 95 (Nomentana)

gruepasticceria

Stunning creations abound at Pasticceria Grué, an upscale cafè and patisserie with gluten- and lactose-free options. You can pair their artisanal panettone and multicolored macarons with a stroll through the nearby Villa Borghese or Villa Torlonia — or you can just relax and take in their sleek, hip decor. If you’re celebrating a special occasion, you can also peruse their selection of animal-shaped cakes.

Faro – Luminari del Caffè

Via Piave, 55 (Nomentana)

farorome

Faro puts the spotlight on specialty coffee, making it the perfect place to begin any adventure-packed day in the Eternal City. They recommend trying your order without any added sugar to fully experience the depth of flavor. Don’t restrain yourself to just coffee, though — they prize sustainability, evident in their vegetarian and vegan breakfast options, and they offer free Wi-Fi, a rarity in Rome. And don’t forget to grab a croissant or two before they run out!

BOOK YOUR VATICAN MUSEUMS EARLY ENTRY TOUR W/ BREAKFAST BUFFET

Contributors: Lida Meyer, Sian Kate Lloyd, Federica Bocco

See also: