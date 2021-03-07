Visit Calcata: Lazio’s Boho Borgo

Calcata is a little medieval gem in the province of Viterbo that lies less than one hour from Rome. Calcata is an easy day trip from Rome. Its winding, ivy-ladden streets are filled with small-town charm but it is Calcata’s bohemian spirit that makes this borgo so delightful.



The town, which was abandoned in the mid-20th century due to fears that its tufa-rock foundations would crumble, was gradually re-inhabited in the 1960s and 70s by artists and hippies who were drawn to its natural beauty and laidback vibe. They opened art galleries, restaurants and cafes and on the weekends sell crafts in the streets and hold theater performances in the main piazza. The cultural association Il Granarone hosts exhibits, poetry readings, concerts and more. Nicknamed Italy’s “grooviest village” by The New York Times, Calcata is a wonderful place to spend an afternoon people watching and soaking in its unique, alternative culture.

Top Things to do in Calcata

Wandering around the Village of Calcata

You can visit the borgo of Calcata in just a few minutes, but it’s impossible not to enjoy it slowly and not be enchanted by its alleys with countless details: small doors scratched with time, ivy-covered walls, flowery windowsills, artisan shops, and sly cats wandering with watchful eyes.

Valle del Treja

If you are interested in nature and hiking you may also like the Valley of Treja, a regional park surrounding the village. Click here to discover trails and itineraries.

Opera Bosco

An open air experimental laboratory museum whose works are made with the natural raw materials of the forest. Recommended for those who love nature walks.

Chiesa del Santissimo Nome di Gesù

A suggestive church located in the center of the town of Calcata Vecchia.

How to get to Calcata from Rome

From Termini take the Metro A to Flaminio, then the train from the Rome Nord station to Saxa Rubra and then a Cotral bus to Calcata.

Where to eat in Calcata

Enjoy a tasty meal at Il Graal which has homemade pasta and delicious maialino, wander through the small alleys and enjoy a coffee or aperol spritz at the Bar Rock Caffe, whose classic rock aesthetic is contrasted with a panoramic terrace where you can admire the surrounding nature and feel transported to another place.

Address: Via Garibaldi 9

Telephone: 0761596071

Website: www.ristoranteilgraal.it

Where to stay in Calcata

Stay at the atmospheric Casa sulla Rupa, a B&B and vacation rental that is nestled into a cliff and offers beautiful views of the valley below.

Address: Via Cavour 34

Telephone: 0761587761

Website: www.calcata-vacanze.it