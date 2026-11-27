A Guide To The Best Events In December 2023 In Rome

A Guide To The Best Events In December 2026 In Rome

Discovering the best things to do in Rome in December

Holiday decorations, window displays and wintery jingles are everywhere in Rome in December. Between the street lights and countless Christmas markets, it can be hard to figure out the best places to go and the most exciting events to attend in such a short time – but that’s exactly what this guide will help you do!

Here is our list of the best events in December 2026 in Rome.

Exhibitions this December in Rome

The big autumn shows stay open through the holidays, and a few new ones arrive in time for the Christmas break. Whether you’re drawn to ancient art, the great masters or contemporary work, here’s where to go this month.

Ancient art and Old Masters



The most striking new opening is at the Ara Pacis, where The Faces of the Fayum gathers nearly 50 of the painted portraits that covered mummies in Roman Egypt. They are surprisingly modern faces, on loan from the Louvre, the Getty and the Met, until May 2, 2027. A few steps from the Quirinale, the Scuderie host Pontormo, the first major monographic show on the restless Florentine Mannerist, with around 130 works and key loans from the Uffizi (until February 7).

The great names of the 20th century



Kandinsky at Palazzo Bonaparte brings more than 70 works from the Centre Pompidou back to Rome after 25 years (until February 14). Book ahead, especially on weekends. For a more Mediterranean take on modern painting, Renato Guttuso at the Museo Storico della Fanteria shows about 60 works by the Sicilian artist (until February 28). If you haven’t seen Diego Rivera at the Musei Capitolini yet, December is your last chance: it closes on the 13th.

Pop art and contemporary



December is a strong month for contemporary art. At Palazzo Braschi, Keith Haring fills the rooms with more than 140 works, including the motorcycle he painted in Rome in 1984 (until April 11). At Palazzo Esposizioni, FIREWORKS tells the story of gallerist Ileana Sonnabend through works by Warhol, Lichtenstein, Rauschenberg, Pistoletto and Koons (until April 4). In the same building, Richard Avedon’s In the American West runs until January 31. Warhol also appears for free at La Vaccheria in EUR, where Andy Warhol: Forever Love runs until March 28.

The newest arrival is Luna P’Art, which opens on December 5 at the Museo del Genio. This world premiere sets around 100 works by Warhol, Banksy, Hirst, Obey and Murakami inside amusement park installations, making it a good pick if you’re visiting with children (until April 25). For the emerging scene, the MAXXI BVLGARI PRIZE 2026 presents its three finalists, Chiara Bersani, Adji Dieye and Margherita Moscardini, the prize’s first all-female shortlist (until March 7). Fashion lovers can head to PM23 near the Spanish Steps, where AURA pairs Valentino Garavani with painter Ewa Juszkiewicz (until February 21).

Performance and public art



Marina Abramović is at the Galleria Nazionale with a retrospective of her landmark performances (until April 4). You can also see her work for free outdoors: at the Arco di Giano, Confession places a golden donkey in front of an empty chair, waiting for passersby to sit down and take part (until May 19). Around the city, Edoardo Tresoldi’s wire-mesh Selva stands in Piazza Mignanelli. At the Vatican Library, AQVA greets visitors with JR’s 70-meter Diluvium on the facade, a dialogue between ancient books, contemporary art and the cooking of chef Fulvio Pierangelini (until May 14).

Art you can taste



To finish on a lighter note, FOOD. The Taste in Art at the Chiostro del Bramante traces five centuries of food in art, from Renaissance still lifes to installations you can walk into (until March).

Best events in December in Rome

Live music

December is one of the busiest months for live music in Rome. The Auditorium Parco della Musica leads the way with its Christmas program and the Roma Gospel Festival, which brings US choirs to the stage throughout the holidays. The month opens with Joss Stone (5 December) and Macy Gray (6 December), followed by Paolo Fresu’s Christmas Songs (12 December), Il Volo at the Palazzo dello Sport (17 December), Enrico Rava and Stefano Bollani in duo (23 December) and five nights of Max Gazzè between Christmas and New Year.

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Until 10 January 2027 | Christmas World at Villa Borghese

From 28 November 2026 to 10 January 2027, Christmas World turns more than 40,000 square meters of Villa Borghese into a Christmas village, with sets recreating New York, Paris, London and Berlin. New this year are Jingle Sleighs, Santa’s Balloons and the Mini Pony Ride for kids, alongside a 900-square-meter ice-skating rink, rides, two parades a day, live shows and Santa’s House.

Villa Borghese

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Until 30 April 2027 | Amazing Wonders at Forte Trionfale

From 20 November 2026 to 30 April 2027, Amazing Wonders turns Rome’s Forte Trionfale, a former military fortress, into Italy’s largest art and technology show. Across 30 immersive installations you dodge laser sensors, get caught in a tornado and lose yourself in the fog, in a journey between light, sound and artificial intelligence. The visit lasts around 1 hour and 30 minutes, and after dark the outdoor light installations come to life too.

Forte Trionfale

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Until 10 January 2027 | Black Market – Vintage Under The Counter at PratiBus District

From 27 November 2026 to 10 January 2027, Black Market turns 5,000 square metres of PratiBus District into a huge vintage market among shipping containers and stage-set installations. For the first time, Millesime Vintage, which has supplied shops worldwide since 1997, sells its stock directly to the public: thousands of pieces by the kilo or individually, with premium vintage at €35 per kg and new loads arriving throughout. There’s also a weekly-changing archive exhibition and a themed food & drink area.

PratiBus District, Viale Angelico 52

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Until 10 January 2027 | Christmas Garden at the Orto Botanico

For the first time in Italy, Rome’s Botanical Garden hosts Christmas Garden, the light art event born in Berlin in 2016 that has since drawn 10 million visitors across Europe. A two-kilometer route winds through light installations designed around the garden’s plants and paths, with music and sound design by composer Burkhard Finke. Open daily from 5pm to 11pm (last entry 9pm), with tickets from €12.90 and reduced prices for children aged 6 to 14.

Botanical Garden, Trastevere

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4 – 8 December | Più Libri Più Liberi

Più Libri Più Liberi, Italy’s national fair for small and independent publishers, celebrates its 25th edition at La Nuvola. Five days to discover new releases from around 300 publishers, meet authors and catch readings, debates and live music. Open daily from 10am to 8pm.

La Nuvola, EUR

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5 December 2026 – 6 January 2027 | Christmas at the Auditorium

Celebrate the holiday season from December 5th to January 6th at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, where Christmas magic is in full swing. In addition to the programming of pop, jazz and rock music concerts, there is the usual Roma Gospel Festival, one of the most important gospel festivals in Europe, which features some of the best ensembles from the United States. Completing the Christmas vibe, performances for children and guided tours for families will guarantee fun for people of all ages.

New this year is MAGICA, a festival of magic shows from 6 to 8 December: three days and seven shows with some of Italy’s best-known illusionists, including Raul Cremona and Carlo Negri, Vanni De Luca, Lucchettino, Giancarlo Scalia and Bustric’s Flea Circus, plus a magic workshop for kids.

Auditorium Parco della Musica

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8 December 2026 – 8 January 2027 | 100 Presepi in Vaticano

Nativity scenes, or presepi, are one of Italy’s most loved Christmas traditions, and this exhibition under the Bernini Colonnade in St. Peter’s Square brings together more than 100 of them from around the world. Now in its ninth edition, it features works by artists, craftsmen and schools in every kind of material, from terracotta and wood to paper and fabric. Admission is free.

St. Peter’s Square

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Until 3 December | The Nutcracker by the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma

Tchaikovsky’s quintessential Christmas ballet returns in Paul Chalmer’s choreography, performed by the students of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma Dance School at Teatro Nazionale. After the first dates sold out, two extra shows have been added on 1 and 3 December at 7pm.

Teatro Nazionale

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4 – 6 December | The Nutcracker at Teatro Brancaccio

For a different take on the classic, Teatro Brancaccio stages a contemporary version that mixes classical ballet and contemporary dance. Choreographed by Alessia Gatta with Manuel Paruccini, it moves the story to an abandoned amusement park that comes back to life on Christmas night, with guest dancers Anna Nevzorova (English National Ballet) and Constantine Allen (Dutch National Ballet).

Teatro Brancaccio

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13 December 2026 – 1 January 2027 | Roma Gospel Festival

Door-to-door caroling isn’t much of a thing in Rome, but you can still get your Christmas chorus fix at the Roma Gospel Festival, hosted by the Auditorium Parco della Musica from 13 December to 1 January. Choirs and gospel groups from across the United States take the stage throughout the holidays, from the Harlem Gospel Choir on Christmas Day to Vincent Tharpe & Kenosis on New Year’s Eve.

Auditorium Parco della Musica

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17-31 December | Swan Lake at Teatro dell’Opera di Roma

The Teatro dell’Opera di Roma closes the year with Tchaikovsky’s ballet in Benjamin Pech’s choreography, conducted by Ido Arad, with sets and costumes by Aldo Buti. Paris Opera étoile Paul Marque dances on 17, 19 (evening) and 20 December. On 24, 27, 29 and 31 December the leads are Royal Ballet principals Fumi Kaneko and Vadim Muntagirov. The New Year’s Eve show starts at 6pm, leaving time for dinner and the countdown.

Teatro Costanzi

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Christmas Markets

With the Christmas season in full-swing and the Eternal City already illuminated in festive displays, what better time to sip some mulled wine and pick up some eclectic gifts at one of the many markets happening this month in Rome.

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New Year’s Eve

It’s always a bit difficult to decide what to do on New Year’s Eve. Whether you prefer to ring in the New Year in a crowded club, in one of Rome’s main piazzas or at home with a glass of champagne and some friends, there are plenty of ways to make your New Year’s in Rome one to remember.

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