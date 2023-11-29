A Guide To The Best Events In December 2023 In Rome

Discovering the best things to do in Rome in December

Holiday decorations, window displays and wintery jingles are everywhere in Rome in December. Between the street lights and countless Christmas markets, it can be hard to figure out the best places to go and the most exciting events to attend in such a short time — but that’s exactly what this guide will help you do! Here is our list of the best events in December 2023 in Rome.

Exhibitions this December in Rome

©NEXTEXHIBITION

Mark on your calendar both the ongoing and brand-new art shows in Rome this month. Especially relevant are the exceptional photography of “Don McCullin in Rome and Boris Mikhailov: Ukrainian Diary” at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni and “Helmut Newton. Legacy” at the Ara Pacis Museum. Take a look at “Favoloso Calvino,” a display of the nation’s beloved writer Italo Calvino, at the Scuderie del Quirinale, as well as the Tolkien exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art. If innovative, avant-garde art is more your style, don’t miss your free ticket for “From Futurism to Virtual Art” at La Vaccheria, a gallery in the EUR district, or the Escher exhibition at Palazzo Bonaparte. Be sure to check out the work of Peter Paul Rubens, his relationship with Rome and the Baroque art style as a whole at Galleria Borghese. For a fun, interactive experience, rediscover the art of Van Gogh at the Next Museum.

Best events in December in Rome

Live music

In the Eternal City, music is also eternal, as you can see by the wide range of performances this month. Rock and roll, jazz, pop and classical music all fit right in with the eclectic nature of Rome, so you’ll have no trouble finding the perfect concert for you.

November 16 – January 7, 2024 | Trame di Luce

Get the best of both worlds — that is, stunning lights and sweeping musical scores — at Trame di Luce, an immersive sensory exhibition at the Botanical Garden of Rome. Attendees walk through parks and gardens enhanced by supernatural light displays and can even grab a magical bite to eat at their gourmet food court, Taste of Lights. The Botanical Garden, which dates back to the 1200s, partnered with the Royal Garden of Monza, the Light Art Collection and the Palazzo Corsini to create a truly otherworldly experience.

December 2 – 3 | Festival Allegri Illustratori

Get ready for a delightful weekend at Palazzo delle Esposizioni. On Saturday December 2nd and Sunday December 3rd, you’ll be able to witness the creative magic of 20 illustrators as they craft live artistic works. Enhance your experience with a tasting of 30 sparkling wines that are sure to add a touch of joy to the festivities. It’s a perfect blend of art, wine, and music, all in support of Emergency’s initiatives.

December 1 – January 7, 2024 | Christmas World

The Christmas World at Villa Borghese is returning for another round of holiday joy. With replicas of cities around the world, musical performances, a carousel, a chocolate factory and even a model of Santa’s house, there’s something for every member of the family. And if that wasn’t enough, each city replica will also have its own food court for your tasting pleasure.

December 6 – 10 | Più Libri Più Liberi

Più Libri Più Liberi is the fair dedicated to independent publishing: five days to discover the latest releases and catalogs from over 500 publishers, meet authors, enjoy musical performances, readings, and debates. An opportunity not to be missed for both avid readers and industry professionals.

December 6 – 10 | Villa Medici Special Opening

Rome’s Villa Medici opens its doors to unveil spaces usually not accessible to the public: discover exhibition rooms and historic spaces as part of the Stories of Stones exhibition. The program, focused on the theme of stones, includes readings and a musical journey with Ensemble Calliopée, a film selection, and a concert by Félicia Atkinson and Christina Vantzou, curated by Vittoria Bonifati. Don’t miss this special experience!

8 December – 7 January 2024 | Christmas at the Auditorium

Celebrate the holiday season from December 8th to January 7th at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica, where Christmas magic is in full swing. In addition to the programming of over 30 pop, jazz and rock music concerts, there is the usual Rome Gospel Festival, one of the most important gospel festivals in Europe, which features some of the best ensembles from the United States. Completing the chilly Christmas vibe, performances for children and guided tours for families will guarantee fun for people of all ages.

December 9 – January 7, 2024 | 100 Presepi in Vaticano

Depictions of the birth of Jesus Christ are found all around the world come Christmastime, but Italians have a special pride for their nativity scenes, or presepi in Italian. This is abundantly clear in this exhibit, which presents the most beautiful presepi at the Colonnade of Piazza San Pietro in the holy city of the Vatican itself. Over 300 works were nominated from 17 different countries, of which only 100 are selected for display. Whether you’re a craftsman or just a casual observer appreciating the artistry, you’re welcome to come and see these masterpieces for yourself.

December 21 – 31 | Gospel Festival

Door-to-door caroling isn’t much of a thing here in Rome, but you can still get your Christmas chorus fix by snagging a seat at the Gospel Festival, hosted by the Auditorium Parco della Musica. These holiday concerts are performed by a range of singers, choirs and bands which are all sure to turn any Scrooge’s frown upside-down.

Christmas Markets

With the Christmas season in full-swing and the Eternal City already illuminated in festive displays, what better time to sip some mulled wine and pick up some eclectic gifts at one of the many markets happening this month in Rome.

New Year’s Eve

It’s always a bit difficult to decide what to do on New Year’s Eve. Whether you prefer to ring in the New Year in a crowded club, in one of the major piazzas in Rome, or at home with a glass of champagne and some friends, there’s many things you can do to make your New Year’s in Rome unforgettable.