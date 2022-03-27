Bars & Clubs in Rome, Best of Rome, Music

Circolo degli Illuminati

by
Il Circolo degli Illuminati Rome

The go-to club in Rome for underground electronic music

Immersed in the Ostiense neighborhood, in via di Libetta, Il Circolo degli Illuminati has become one of the reference points for Roman nightlife. The club is located just 100 meters from the Garbatella metro stop.

Circolo degli Illuminati was born from the ashes of the mythical Classico in Via Libetta, and has since then revolutionized the space. The mission is simple: to not only discover and look for forms of art in music, but also interpret and share them in an atmosphere that stimulates the participation of each one.

Il Circolo degli Illuminati Rome

With many different clubrooms, the club offers a wide variety of musical genres. The main room is oriented towards House – Tech House, Room02 rather Hip Hop, and Room3 is a perfect place to relax while sipping a cocktail with chill music.

Circolo degli Illuminati also includes a new Salotto, an open-air green area where you can have an aperitivo, dinner, or cocktail with dj-sets from Thursday to Sunday.

And if you want to have a typical roman dinner, try also their AZIENDA CUCINERIA restaurant, next door to the Circolo degli Illuminati, open from Thursday to Sunday (booking at 349 0883241).

salotto-circolo-illuminati
Il Circolo degli Illuminati Rome
Circolo degli illuminati rome club

On Fridays, get ready for Game, a night dedicated to student crowds, with three clubrooms with different music genres (House music, hip hop, commercial).

But Circolo degli Illuminati’s strongpoint is Minù: a weekly Saturday night party held in 4 clubrooms that cannot be missed. Think electronic music played till the after-hours creating an incendiary atmosphere. It’s not only the audience who appreciates it, deejays who perform at this venue are always happy to play here.

Among the DJs who have already performed are: Skrillex, Oliver Koletzky, Margaret Dygas, Hunee, Hvob, Tobi Neumann, Tiefschwarz, Aril Brikha, Extrawelt, Stacey Pullen, Francesco Tristano, Valentino Kanzyani and many more.

Stay tuned for Circolo degli Illuminati’s monthly calendar!

circolo-illuminati-programme

MINÙ PROGRAMME

tickets: €10 (drink not included from 11.30pm)

APRIL

2.4  Adam Port – Germano Ventura

9.4 Sidney Charles – Sawe

16.4 Howl Ensemble – All Night Long

17.4 Black Child – Barbara tucker  – Dj Qu and more

24.4 Rhadoo – Sawe

30.4 Chris Stussy – Germano Ventura

MAY

7.5 Dewalta – Sawe

14.5 Fabrizio Maurizi – Germano Ventura

Address

Via Giuseppe Libetta, 1 (Ostiense)

Opening Times

Thursday – Saturday from 8pm for aperitivo & dinner.
Clubbing from 11.30pm

Contacts

328 3464266

circolodegliilluminati.it

CircolodegliIlluminati

Tags from the story
, , , , ,
0

You may also like

The Spring Attitude Festival: Genera 2021 will be back in Rome from June to September to celebrate contemporary Italian music and arts.
Spring Attitude Festival 2021
ai tre scalini bottigliera rome
Ai Tre Scalini
unplugged-in-monti_nov2016_2-copy
Unplugged in Monti @ Blackmarket
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.