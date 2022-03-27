The go-to club in Rome for underground electronic music

Immersed in the Ostiense neighborhood, in via di Libetta, Il Circolo degli Illuminati has become one of the reference points for Roman nightlife. The club is located just 100 meters from the Garbatella metro stop.

Circolo degli Illuminati was born from the ashes of the mythical Classico in Via Libetta, and has since then revolutionized the space. The mission is simple: to not only discover and look for forms of art in music, but also interpret and share them in an atmosphere that stimulates the participation of each one.

With many different clubrooms, the club offers a wide variety of musical genres. The main room is oriented towards House – Tech House, Room02 rather Hip Hop, and Room3 is a perfect place to relax while sipping a cocktail with chill music.

Circolo degli Illuminati also includes a new Salotto, an open-air green area where you can have an aperitivo, dinner, or cocktail with dj-sets from Thursday to Sunday.

And if you want to have a typical roman dinner, try also their AZIENDA CUCINERIA restaurant, next door to the Circolo degli Illuminati, open from Thursday to Sunday (booking at 349 0883241).

On Fridays, get ready for Game, a night dedicated to student crowds, with three clubrooms with different music genres (House music, hip hop, commercial).

But Circolo degli Illuminati’s strongpoint is Minù: a weekly Saturday night party held in 4 clubrooms that cannot be missed. Think electronic music played till the after-hours creating an incendiary atmosphere. It’s not only the audience who appreciates it, deejays who perform at this venue are always happy to play here.

Among the DJs who have already performed are: Skrillex, Oliver Koletzky, Margaret Dygas, Hunee, Hvob, Tobi Neumann, Tiefschwarz, Aril Brikha, Extrawelt, Stacey Pullen, Francesco Tristano, Valentino Kanzyani and many more.

Stay tuned for Circolo degli Illuminati’s monthly calendar!

MINÙ PROGRAMME

tickets: €10 (drink not included from 11.30pm)

APRIL

2.4 Adam Port – Germano Ventura

9.4 Sidney Charles – Sawe

16.4 Howl Ensemble – All Night Long

17.4 Black Child – Barbara tucker – Dj Qu and more

24.4 Rhadoo – Sawe

30.4 Chris Stussy – Germano Ventura

MAY

7.5 Dewalta – Sawe

14.5 Fabrizio Maurizi – Germano Ventura