Food festivals in Rome in autumn 2021

Eataly is a gourmet paradise where you can immerse yourself in the joy and art of Italian cuisine. They also host food and drink festivals that range from street food and pizza to wine and gin festivals that take up in front of the store in Rome’s Ostiense!

La Festa della Birre Artigianali (Craft Beer Festival)

October 7 – 10

6pm – 1am

Eataly’s much-awaited outdoor craft beer festival returns with a four days full of ice-cold beer ready to be served and delicious foods to be had alongside it! Get ready to enjoy lovely evenings from October 7 to 10 with live music where your biggest concern will be which of the fifty different artisanal beers do you want to try, and whether you crave a panino or some fried finger-foods with it – we suggest you go for both!

The event begins at 6pm every night and ends at 1am, with various different activities and pastimes while you enjoy a cold one. Fancy some beer-education? You can go on an hour-long Beer Trail for only €10! It’s a guided tour with 4 stops, 2 beers at each stand, co-organized by Unione Degustatori Birre (U.D.B.), where you can discover the secrets and techniques that make every beer you try unique. The guides will be beer-erudites and tasters from U.D.B. ready to share many curiosities about the various ales. Beer Trails will take place from 20:30 from Friday to Sunday with an extra tour on Saturday from 21:00. Book here!

All open-air, with groovy tunes and distinctive beers, Eataly’s craft beer festival awaits you with more than that! There will be plenty food trucks ready to erase your hunger for something flavourful. You could try Phil’s if you wish to have meats, a nice sandwich with Angus beef, or perhaps some pork ribs. But if we are talking beer, a gluttonous gnocco fritto from Mozao will definitely make for a perfect combination of flavours – crispy and fried dough with cold and refreshing brew. Speaking of fried, Scottadito will have a truck waiting for you with a variety of fried goodies to choose from. And for the sweet-tooth, Monteforte serves selling tiramisù, maritozzi and cheesecake, too. It does not get any better than this!

Entry is free, and you buy items with tokens instead of cash. The nights will take place respecting health and safety measures, but nothing that will impede you from having a beautiful culinary experience and tasty many artisanal beers. Bring your Green Pass and get ready for a fun and delicious time!

THE DRINKS

Birreria Eataly

Birrificio Oxiana

Beersolutions

Beerfellas

THE FOOD

Phil’s

Mozao

L’Apuglia

Scottadito

Monteforte

Pizze d’Italia in Festa (Pizza Festival)

October 18 – 24

Eataly is dedicating 7 days to one of the most famous and delicious foods worldwide: pizza. Every day you can discover all the different types of Italian pizzas, from the pinsa to the padellino pizza, from the fried to the farinata pizza, from the Neapolitan to the Roman style, without forgetting about the most traditional type of pizza. In other words, there’s something for every taste. In addition to tasting a variety of pizzas, Eataly, in collaboration with Gambero Rosso, has also invited a few master pizza makers who will enrich their restaurant’s menus and let you taste some of their specialties.

Eataly – Piazzale XII Ottobre 1492 (Ostiense)

eataly.net