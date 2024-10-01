Emily in… Rome!

The final episodes of the fourth season of “Emily in Paris” showcase the beauty of the Eternal City: Emily takes on Rome!

The Netflix hit that follows the story of Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, had been primarily filmed in various parts of France, but then the series took an unexpected turn. When the young marketing executive from Chicago, now living in Paris, breaks up with chef Gabriel and meets Roman Marcello Muratori, she decides to fly to Rome.

Here’s a detailed guide to all the iconic spots Emily visits during her Roman adventure.

The first scenes take place in front of the Hotel Eden, a luxury hotel on Via Ludovisi. Emily and Marcello pass by the Bocca della Verità, the Colosseum, and the Arch of Constantine. There’s a shot at the Fontanone, another at the Altar of the Fatherland, then Monti, the Janiculum Hill with its statues.

Another scene features the Temple of Hercules Victor, followed by a walk. “This city is really beautiful,” Emily says during the episode. “Paris is super organized and tidy, but here, you turn a corner and stumble upon a marble statue that’s at least two thousand years old.” They turn another corner and arrive at the Trevi Fountain, completing the moment with the classic coin toss “with the right hand over the left shoulder.”

INSPIRATION

Rome as Film Location: The Best Movies set in Rome

Emily and Marcello have lunch at Giggetto al Portico d’Ottavia, a historic Roman restaurant that celebrated its 100th anniversary last year. The dishes that arrive at the table include caprese, mozzarella, and prosciutto. Then there’s a carbonara where the egg appears slightly overcooked — at least that’s what the purists of this iconic Roman dish say. Whether it was a mistake is up for debate, but the restaurant is well-known for its properly creamy version. Some speculate that the filming took so long that the heat from the pasta overcooked the egg. That’s at least the theory of those who frequent Giggetto daily.

The adventure continues through the streets of Rome, from the Spanish Steps to Piazza Margana, just a few meters from Piazza d’Aracoeli, and all the way to the Theater of Marcellus, visited at night before Emily gets into a taxi and returns to her hotel. In the final episode, “All Roads Lead to Rome,” the Roman Forum is featured, and finally, Solitano, where Marcello Muratori and his family have built a cashmere company. This fictional location was created specifically for the series, with scenes filmed in the village of Ostia Antica.

The action shifts back to the heart of the city, where Emily’s boss, Sylvie Grateau, reconnects with an old flame, portrayed by Raoul Bova. They’re later spotted at the Turtle Fountain, where Mindy Chen steps in as a street performer, singing and playing for the crowd. In a later scene, Agence Grateau temporarily relocates its office to a stylish rooftop with a breathtaking view, followed by picturesque shots of Villa Borghese and its scenic overlooks.

“How magical it is to ride around Rome on a Vespa”

When greeted by her new love interest, Marcello, Emily jumps on a white Vespa, a symbol of Italian style, and starts her tour of the city. With her hair blowing in the wind and her eyes on the historic monuments, she gets to live her Italian dream. During the press conference held in Rome to launch the new season, Lily Collins talked about the magic of these places and the Vespa ride as an unforgettable moment. It’s a tribute to the city’s allure, which never fails to leave its mark.

By the end of the episode, Emily makes the bold decision to move to Rome. Guess we’ll have to wait to see what happens next!