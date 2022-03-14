HelloFresh launches in Italy

In October 2021, HelloFresh was introduced in Italy offering their fresh and easy meal kits for anyone looking for delicious, nutritious, and time-saving meals. These meal kits range from a variety of dishes such as traditional Italian classics to global cuisines. Founded by Dominik Richter and Thomas Griesel in 2011, HelloFresh is dedicated to making sure the customer is satisfied and wowed by the services they provide.

What is HelloFresh?

Providing you with a flexible and innovative way to plan and cook a variety of balanced, delicious, homemade dinners every week, HelloFresh is the perfect meal subscription service for just about anyone. Inside each HelloFresh box you can expect to find fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipe cards which you can use to cook delicious dinners from scratch, even on your busiest nights. On top of that, each box is delivered straight to your door, which means fewer trips to the grocery store. HelloFresh is also flexible, you can pause or cancel your account at any time.

With a range of 10 thousand different recipes on their site, HelloFresh can help you enjoy both Italian classics and global cuisines right in the comfort of your own home. All suppliers are handpicked by HelloFresh themselves, taking into account the seasonality of each ingredient, and working with local producers and farmers to ensure that each ingredient is fresh and high-quality. To avoid food waste, each ingredient is pre-portioned to the exact quantity that you need.

How does HelloFresh work?

HelloFresh has both an app and a website where you can order any of their four meal types: Family, Meat and Fish, Vegetarian, and Calorie-Counter. Within each meal type is a wide variety of recipes that change weekly, according to the season, so you always have something new to try! All you need to do is select your favorite recipes, the day and time of delivery, and have your box delivered with everything you need to prepare your meals. Each meal will include an illustrated recipe card detailing 6 simple steps which you can use to prepare your meals in just 30-40 minutes.

HelloFresh is flexible and puts their customers in control of their boxes. You can adjust your order by adding extra portions, changing the delivery date, or “pausing” your delivery for a week. Changes to the order can be made the week before your delivery, before Wednesday at midnight.

Dedication to Sustainability

Not only is HelloFresh convenient for you and your busy lifestyle, but it is also a guilt-free choice due to its commitment to sustainability. In 2020, HelloFresh was the first global zero-emissions meal kit company, reducing their emissions through efficiency initiatives and increased use of renewable energy. They also donate their unsold food to local charities, and in Italy, HelloFresh will partner with Banco Alimentare Lombardia, a food bank dedicated to redistributing surplus food to charitable structures.

From 2018-2020, HelloFresh analyzed their carbon emissions and average amount of food waste against the 12 leading traditional food retailers worldwide and found that both their carbon emission and food waste per euro were 82% less than the average food retailer. HelloFresh is actively addressing the issue of food waste and carbon emissions within the food retail industry.

All of this is to say that you can sit comfortably knowing that subscribing to HelloFresh is a sustainable option that actively works towards making the world a better place.

Satisfied Customers

On top of their delicious meals and sustainable practices, HelloFresh is dedicated to their customers. They currently have around 7.7 million active customers, preparing 600 million kits in 2020 alone. To explain his company’s success, CEO Dominik Richter explains, “we are constantly updating our 3 million customer data points—analyzing customer feedback to inform recipe development, understand which tastes work for different markets, and tailor customer profiles with new options based on order history and preferences.”

If you’re still not convinced, just read some of the incredible meals that HelloFresh has offered…

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Warm Pumpkin Tofu Salad with Peanut and Ginger Dressing

Thai Curry Veggie Bowl with Jasmine Rice and Veggies

Corn Veggie Enchiladas with Black Beans and Cheese

Salmon Stew with Veggies and Basmati Rice

Cream of Cannellini, Mushrooms and Spinach Accompanied by Naan Bread

Paprika Chicken on Zucchini Couscous

Cheeseburger with Sweet and Sour Onions and Roasted Potatoes

