Piazza Farnese in Rome

Piazza Farnese is one of Rome’s most elegant squares, a hidden gem near Campo de’ Fiori.

Many tourists flock to Campo de’ Fiori both day and night, often overlooking another true gem just around the corner, Piazza Farnese.

Other than being yet another great place in the heart of the centro storico where you can park yourself at a street cafè to sip on cappuccinos, drink a glass of wine or sketch marvellous drawings of Rome, this amazing piazza also holds one of the most beautiful buildings of Rome: Palazzo Farnese.

La facciata di Palazzo Farnese | Foto: Peter1936F tramite Wikimedia Commons

Palazzo Farnese: A Renaissance Masterpiece

The crown jewel of Piazza Farnese is Palazzo Farnese, an exquisite example of High Renaissance architecture.

Originally commissioned in 1517 by Cardinal Alessandro Farnese, who would later become Pope Paul III, the palace was designed by Antonio da Sangallo and later enhanced by famed artists and architects, including Michelangelo and Giacomo della Porta.

The palace has served as the French Embassy in Rome since the 19th century. It also hosts one of the two seats of the École française de Rome.

Visitors can explore the palazzo’s splendid interiors, which are home to beautiful frescoes and lavish decorations, on English, French or Italian-language tours. Keep in mind that reservations are required in advance.

Fountains and Other Buildings on Piazza Farnese

Piazza Farnese is also home to two granite fountains, believed to have been repurposed from ancient Roman baths. Originally used as massive bathtubs in the Baths of Caracalla, these granite fountains now stand at each side of the square, giving the piazza an elegant, balanced look.

The fountains are adorned with the Farnese family’s emblem, a symbol of the family’s influence and legacy in Rome.

Just off the piazza, don’t miss the Santa Brigida church, dedicated to Saint Bridget of Sweden who created a convent here after travelling to Rome in 1350. This small yet charming church is an interesting stop for anyone interested in Rome’s religious and cultural heritage.

Restaurants and Bars on Piazza Farnese

Piazza Farnese in Rome is lined with charming restaurants and bars, each offering a unique taste of Roman hospitality.

Ristorante Camponeschi overlooks the square with a beautiful outdoor seating area right on Piazza Farnese. It offers an elegant dining experience, with a refined interior inside the historic 16th-century Palazzo Mandosi Mignanelli. The wine bar next door is one of the most popular spots for an aperitivo in Rome. Every evening, locals and visitors mingle over Aperol Spritz and Negronis.

Another great option is Ristorante Ar Galletto, which provides a relaxed, modern setting for a meal.

For drinks, there’s Antica Latteria Roma, a cozy cocktail bar that once operated as a dairy shop. With elegant decor and soft lighting, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy a well-made cocktail. Nearby, Vynique is another popular choice, combining the roles of café, bistro, wine bar, and cocktail lounge.