Romadiffusa: A Creative Revolution In Rome

Romadiffusa is reinventing Rome, one neighborhood at a time.

Romadiffusa is a project designed to reshape the narrative of the Eternal City. Founded by Maddalena Salerno and Sara D’Agati, the young entrepreneurs behind the creative agency Bla Studio, this initiative aims to break the status quo by periodically shining a spotlight on different areas of Rome.

Over the course of three days, these neighborhoods are transformed into vibrant creative platforms where contemporary content, from music and design to art, interacts with iconic locations.

Romadiffusa returns on 4-6 April 2025 with Parioli Punk

After the success of its last edition in the historic center, which attracted over 60,000 visitors, Roma Diffusa returns from April 4 to 6 under the theme “Parioli Punk”. This year, the festival will take over the Parioli and Pinciano districts, areas traditionally seen as residential and conservative, injecting them with bold, unconventional, and disruptive content.

The epicenter of this transformation will be The Hoxton Rome. Over the course of three days, The Hoxton Rome will become a creative hub, hosting music, performances, installations, video art, and workshops across its spaces, from the lobby to its bedrooms.

Hotel rooms and the basement will be transformed into artistic experiences. Each room will transport visitors into a unique, immersive world featuring performances, installations, video projections, and soundscapes.

The lounge will serve as the main stage for live performances by cutting-edge Italian artists, while the bar area will feature a market showcasing independent brands.

We had the pleasure of interviewing Sara D’Agati and Maddalena Salerno, founders of Romadiffusa.

How did the Romadiffusa project start? What was the initial spark?

Romadiffusa was born from the idea of creating a cultural festival that reveals Rome’s hidden beauty by bringing contemporary art into unconventional spaces. The initial spark came from the desire to connect art, culture, and the city, offering the public a fresh perspective on Rome beyond its usual tourist image. The project emerged from the realization that while Rome is rich in cultural resources, it is often overlooked by more innovative artistic initiatives.

Rome is often seen as a city “frozen in time.” How is Romadiffusa changing this narrative?

Romadiffusa is reshaping the perception of Rome by integrating art and culture into everyday spaces, blending tradition with contemporary creativity. The festival encourages locals to see their city in a new light, highlighting the dynamic energy that fuels its creative scene. By doing so, Romadiffusa is not only refreshing Rome’s image but also crafting a narrative that reflects a city in motion, evolving beyond its historic reputation.

Romadiffusa is a successful example of collaboration between artists, entrepreneurs, and institutions. What’s the key to bringing such different realities together?

The success of Romadiffusa lies in creating a network that values everyone’s contributions and fosters dialogue between the public and private sectors. This synergy transforms the city into a stage for culture, where each participant brings their unique vision. The key is understanding that only by joining forces can a cultural impact extend beyond conventional boundaries.

For instance, we introduced live music to Biblioteca Vallicelliana for the first time, hung banners by contemporary artists in the historic center, organized a communal street lunch, and opened the courtyards of Sant’Ivo alla Sapienza and Palazzo Braschi to experimental music. Shops, restaurants, and businesses host talks, stand-up comedy, literary cafés—turning entire neighborhoods into vibrant, celebratory spaces.

How do Rome’s residents respond to your initiatives? Have you noticed a change in public engagement?

The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with locals actively participating and embracing this alternative cultural offering. There’s a growing curiosity and willingness to explore different facets of the city, rediscovering historical locations while engaging with contemporary art. More people are visiting historic buildings, exploring new settings, and interacting with modern artistic expressions that once felt distant from Rome’s identity. The increase in attendance at workshops, interactive performances, and other activities shows that the festival thrives through direct community involvement.

Parioli Punk will take place from April 4-6. What makes this edition unique, and why did you choose Parioli?

This edition of Parioli Punk is even more experimental than the last, set in a traditionally upscale neighborhood. The choice of Parioli stems from our partnership with The Hoxton, a hospitality brand that embraced our vision and supported us in creating a tailored edition. We saw this as an opportunity to push creative and unconventional boundaries further.

The goal is to bring contemporary art into a setting that challenges expectations, creating a dialogue between Rome’s past and present. Parioli Punk aims to surprise and engage the audience, proving that even the city’s most residential and conventional areas can become spaces for creativity and innovation. We’ve introduced artists and collectives to unexpected venues like Villa Balestra and Mercato Parioli, expanding their reach beyond typical artistic circuits.

What’s next for Romadiffusa? Are there new areas of the city you plan to involve?

Romadiffusa is looking to expand into new neighborhoods, such as Casilino and Esquilino, bringing art to underrepresented areas and fostering new cultural interactions. Each edition seeks to spotlight and revitalize lesser-known districts, turning them into key players in Rome’s evolving urban narrative. The next step is to extend beyond Rome, with plans to bring the festival to cities like Naples, Palermo, and Florence.

4-6 April 2025

The Hoxton Rome

romadiffusa.com