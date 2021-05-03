The Hoxton Opens New Hotel In Rome

The new hotel in Parioli also has a restaurant, a bar, a covered rooftop and more

It’s certainly been a hard year for the hospitality industry, but things are starting to look up. The Hoxton Rome, a new hotel and open house, will inaugurate its facilities on May 10 in Parioli. The choice of location is strategic and in line with the Hoxton brand: rather than in the very city center bursting with tourists, the new hotel has found its home near many other attractions like Villa Borghese, Villa Ada, MACRO and Quartiere Coppedè. In fact, the Hoxton philosophy is to have their guests mingle with locals rather than other tourists to have a unique stay.

©The Hoxton ©The Hoxton

The Hoxton Rome has been designed in collaboration with English studio Fettle Design from a building originally from the 1970s. The hotel is so much more than a place to spend nights in: guests are invited to linger in the open-space lobby with its vintage seats placed around a fireplace and to enjoy the farm-to-table selection of food at their restaurant. The hotel also has a covered rooftop and a café/bar, “Cugino”, in collaboration with the Roman restaurant/bakery Marigold.

Photo ©Andrea Di Lorenzo

There are 192 hotel rooms. Their design was inspired by some of the greatest Italian films of all time, in celebration of Rome. In a daring and eclectic mix of different woods and colors, each room has been carefully designed and decorated with lively furniture and artworks.

The Hoxton Rome is launching with an early bird special rate of €150 per night for a minimum of two nights for guests who book a sojourn before May 31 for any date between May 2021 and January 2022. This special offer includes a complimentary €50 credit to be used at the hotel’s bar or restaurant. Afterwards, the average rate for a Cosy room will start at €169 per night.

The Hoxton Rome is the first of their hotels in Italy and their tenth hotel since the company’s foundation in 2006. Hoxton Hotels is part of Ennismore group, one of the leading and most innovative names in the British hospitality industry.

Photo ©Andrea Di Lorenzo Photo ©Andrea Di Lorenzo