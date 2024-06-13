Rome Pride 2024

Rome celebrates LGBTQ+ rights on 15 June 2024.

On 15 June 2024, Rome will mark 30 years of Pride with a vibrant celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. As it has for the past three decades, the city will come alive with a colorful parade featuring floats, music, and dancers.

This year’s slogan, “30 Years of Pride,” celebrates the enduring spirit and resilience of the community. This year, the Pride ambassador will be singer Annalisa.

In a special gesture to honor inclusivity, Metro Line A has introduced an “Inclusivity Train” adorned with the colors of the LGBTQ+ flag. This initiative, developed by Atac, underscores the city’s commitment to diversity.

The parade will kick off at 2pm from Piazza della Repubblica, winding its way through the city and past iconic landmarks such as the Colosseum. The festivities will conclude at 8pm at Via delle Terme di Caracalla.

There will also be an official after-party hosted by the international rock festival Rock in Rome: a “Queer Woodstock” with more than 50 different artists. The event will be held at the Ippodromo delle Capannelle, an open-air concert arena.

