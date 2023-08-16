A Guide To The Best Events In September 2023 In Rome

Discovering the best things to do in Rome in September

Rome in September is perhaps at its best! The city has survived the boiling peaks of August, Romans have returned from holidays with renewed energy, and local life is ready to get back on track, in a post-summer, but still sunny, fresh, and extremely pleasant atmosphere! In this article we have gathered some of the best events in September 2023 in Rome, such as exhibitions, concerts and other things to do. Take your pick and enjoy.

Exhibitions this September in Rome

Sam Jinks, Untitled (Kneeling Woman), 2015, Artist’s collection, Image Courtesy: the artist and Sullivan+Strumpf, Sydney

Dive straight into culture this September in Rome! Travel to the heart of ancient Rome at the Colosseum thanks to ‘Gladiators in the Arena: Between Colosseum and Ludus Magnus‘, an exciting multimedia display in the structure’s underground. Then, step a few centuries ahead with Pistoletto’s innovative, modern and groundbreaking art at Chiostro del Bramante. Don’t miss ‘Sembra Vivo’ at Palazzo Bonaparte, a shocking exhibit of hyperrealistic sculptures, and explore the real-life journey of non-professional photographer Peggy Kleiber through 15,000 rediscovered photographs (1959-1992) at Museo di Roma in Trastevere. Finally, check out the master of them all: Pablo Picasso – who is being commemorated 50 years after his passing at the Galleria Nazionale, where some 300 mesmerising drawings and engravings are displayed.

Best events in September in Rome

Live music

As summer comes to a close, Rome’s live music scene stays lively throughout September. The month brings a variety of musical events for all tastes, featuring well-known as well as emerging artists, both local and international, in individual shows and festivals like the popular Spring Attitude festival. The line-ups are both interesting and engaging – check who’s on!

September 3- 17 | Short Theatre Festival

Short Theatre, is a multidisciplinary festival happening in Rome since 2006. Through a rich program including performances, installations, meetings, workshops, concerts, and DJ sets, the festival serves as a platform for research and the exploration of new forms of knowledge dissemination. This year, the focus is on the themes of inclusivity and environmental responsibility.

September 6 – November 19 | Romaeuropa Festival

The Romaeuropa Festival‘s 38th edition showcases 90 shows by 500 artists from 34 countries in 13 locations across Rome, celebrating a fusion of tradition and innovation through music, theatre, dance, digital arts, and children’s creations. Cutting across different generations and global perspectives, rising and established talents, this event guarantees Rome two months of artistic and cultural inspiration.

September 7-10 | Sagra del Pesce Fritto e Baccalà, Eataly

Eataly Roma presents an exciting 4-day event in September, dedicated entirely to fried fish and cod. Here you can taste a range of national seafood delights in diverse dishes, to be complemented with craft beers, fine wines, and live outdoor music.

September 11-17 | Rome Future Week

Rome Future Week is the city’s first-ever festival dedicated to the future. With 200 venues hosting nearly 300 events, including discussions, presentations, and workshops, this week transforms Rome into a hub of innovation, growth, and connection. The festival fosters discussions on technology, inclusivity, sustainability, and entertainment, offering a collective platform for citizens, institutions, and associations alike. From startup projects presentations to debates on Artificial Intelligence, Rome Future Week propels the city into an exciting forward-looking dialogue.

September 13-17 | Villa Medici Film Festival

From the 13th through the 17th of September, Villa Medici will be transformed into a space dedicated to the celebration of cinematography and all of its aspects. Offering both indoor screening areas and featuring a screening area located within the gardens, the third edition of the Villa Medici Film Festival will provide presentations of the most current auteur films, essays, documentaries, and fiction. The Festival is divided into three sections: the International Competition, consisting of twelve recent films, the parallel program Focus, and the Piazzale screenings, which gather the audience for outdoor screenings of new films, including premieres and restored classics.

September 22-24 | Sumdayz Festival

The 2023 edition of the Sumdayz festival, which is steadily rising in the ratings of minimal techno events and festivals, will take place at the Ippodromo delle Capannelle in Rome from Friday, September 22nd to Sunday, September 24th. The lineup includes headliners Craig Richards B2B Francesco Del Garda, Binh b2b DJ Masda, Dungeon Meat, Dyed Soundorom B2B tINI, Mathew Jonson LIVE, Rhadoo, Samuel Deep B2B Doudou MD, Sonja Moonear, Sweely, and many others.

September 23-24 | Spring Attitude

Spring Attitude, the international festival of music and contemporary culture, returns for its twelfth edition on September 23rd and 24th in Rome at the Cinecittà Studios. The headliners for the 2023 edition include Moderat, the German trio that has been one of the most exciting acts in the electronic music scene of the past decade, with their successful latest album “MORE D4TA.” Also, Peggy Gou, the South Korean DJ based in Berlin, already acclaimed as one of the deities of electronic music. Lastly, Verdena, who are coming off the triumph of their latest album “Volevo Magia” and an almost entirely sold-out tour.

September 29 – October 1 | Ryder Cup

Rome has been selected to host the 44th edition of the biannual international golf competition, Ryder Cup 2023: the most important men’s golf tournament, played between the best players of Europe and the United States. This fall, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, 10km outside of Rome, will serve as an official venue of the competition. The tournament will take place from September 29th until October 1st (the practice sessions will begin on September 25th).

Roma Summer Fest

In September, the final concerts of the 2023 edition of the Roma Summer Festival will take place on the stage of the Cavea at the Auditorium Parco della Musica. From Gigi D’Alessio on September 15th to Paul Weller on the 22nd, followed by Venditti and De Gregori on the 23rd and 24th of September, Tananai on the 25th, Fabri Fibra on the 26th, and concluding with the renowned Caetano Veloso on the 27th.

Jazz & Image at Parco del Celio

Until the 15th of October the Parco del Celio will be hosting the event Jazz&Image organised by the historic Jazz Club of Rome Alexanderplatz Jazz Club, with the artistic direction of Eugenio Rubei. It will be home to both Italian and international musicians alike, performing throughout the end of the summer.

Silvano Toti Globe Theatre

This September, experience Shakespeare’s plays in the Globe Arena in Villa Borghese. This month, catch The Tragedy of Othello, the Moor of Venice till 17 September (from Wed to Sun), Il Caso Shakespeare Show on 4-5 and 11-12 September and Venus and Adonis from 20 to 24 September.