A Guide To The Best Events In June 2023 In Rome

Discovering the best things to do in Rome in June

Rome is an evergreen destination, always wonderful, always welcoming, but June is especially exciting! It is the beginning of summer, the culmination of spring, the sunny awakening of the city’s fauna, flora, citizens, and especially its social and cultural life. In this article are some suggestions regarding events, exhibitions, festivals and other activities to do if you are in Rome this June 2023. Get into the pulse of Roman life while the city is in a buzz!

National holidays and special days in Rome in June

June 2 | Republic Day

June 2, 1946 marks the birth of the Italian Republic. Rome is at the center of the celebrations: the event’s ceremony traditionally includes the laying of a laurel wreath in homage to Italy’s Milite Ignoto at the Altare della Patria by the President, a military parade along Via dei Fori Imperiali, the passage of the Frecce Tricolori planes through the skies of Rome, and the opening of the Quirinale Gardens to the public free of charge.

June 29 | San Pietro & Paolo

Patrons of the city and founders of the new Christian Rome, the two Saints Peter and Paul have always had great significance for the capital and have been therefore much celebrated throughout history. Among the rituals still celebrated today are that of the “pallium,” the white wool stole that the pontiff gives to certain bishops as a symbol of the union between the universal and local churches, the kissing of the foot of the bronze statue of St. Peter, the procession that accompanies the chain of St. Paul, and also the historic floral carpet on Via della Conciliazione, with natural paintings of flowers composed by more than 1,000 master florists. The center of celebrations of course the basilica of St. Peter in the Vatican and the basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in the Eur area.

Exhibitions this June in Rome

If you are an art lover, this June Rome offers a number of very interesting exhibitions. First of all, because it closes on June 4 the World Press Photo Exhibition at Palazzo delle Esposizioni, honoring photojournalism and reflection on crucial social issues. The second is a dive into the innovative world of digital art at Palazzo Cipolla: the Ipotesi Metaverso experential exhibition. We then suggest you see the modern and groundbreaking art of Pistoletto at the Chiostro del Bramante as well as give a look onto ancient Rome at Musei Capitolini, with the exhibition The Rome of the Republic, featuring around 1,800 archaeological artifacts. And finally, we strongly recommend the VITA DULCIS exhibition at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni, a project that showcases artifacts from classical Rome while delighting visitors with the vibrant intensity and genuine passion of the works.

Best events in June in Rome

Live music

The month of June has got artists from a variety of musical traditions and backgrounds performing on various stages around the city. Check them out and pick your favourite!

Caracalla Festival

Opera, dance, cinema, theater, great symphonic music, jazz and pop. The Rome Opera‘s summer program becomes a festival: the Caracalla Festival 2023, with 50 evenings from May 30 to August 10 at the Portico Theater and the Temple of Jupiter at the ancient Baths of Caracalla. Don’t miss out and book your spots!

Roma Summer Fest

The incredible architectural space of the Auditorium will host the Fondazione Musica per Roma – Roma Summer Fest. The audience will have the opportunity to listen to the most interesting pieces of the international music scene while enjoying the quality acoustics of this unique venue.

Rock in Roma

The Rock in Roma Festival, which has been going on for fifteen years, has become one of the leading international rock festivals in Italy. The event is a must-attend event for every rock music lover, with two months of programming from mid-June through the end of July at the huge Ippodromo delle Capannelle.

Summertime at Casa del Jazz

Starting June 7, Italian and foreign stars, jazz-rock legends, great orchestras, leading pianists, contaminations and new trends… the summer season of the Casa del Jazz, produced by the Fondazione Musica per Roma, offers once again this year a program full of novelties and surprises. More than 40 concerts and performances will take place on the open-air stage set up in the park of Villa Osio on Viale di Porta Ardeatina.

Roma Pride

Despite Rome being the seat of the Vatican, there is no stopping this event that has been held since 1994. and now has grown to attract more than 80,000 visitors. Rome’s Gay Pride parade takes place on June 10. It is expected to be a massive procession of colorful floats, DJs and dancers, winding its way from Piazza della Repubblica to Piazza Venezia and the Roman Forum, passing world-famous monuments, including the Colosseum.

Vinoforum

Vinòforum returns for the 20th consecutive year. Experience the largest and most unforgettable culinary and spirits event the city has to offer. In fact, it is the most important food and wine event in Central and Southern Italy. Watch, taste, enjoy.