Ryder Cup 2023 comes to Rome

First time ever, the 44th Ryder Cup comes to the Eternal City!

In 2015, Rome was selected to host the 44th edition of the biannual international golf competition, Ryder Cup 2023. The most important men’s golf tournament, played between the best players of Europe and the United States. This fall, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, just a few minutes outside of Rome, will serve as an official venue of the competition.

The tournament will take place from September 25th until October 1st, with a total of 28 matches to determine the best team. In 2021, at Whistling Straits, the United States team won the Ryder Cup by a score of 19-9 against Europe, making them the current holders of the trophy.

Purchase Ryder Cup 2023 tickets

It is better to plan your stay and book tickets as early as possible. With the General Admission tickets already sold out, organizers offer special experience packages that include access to other premium benefits.

Buy The Vista Grandstand tickets to access grandstands overlooking the 12th green and the 13th hole, as well as the Vista Fanzone with food vendors and live entertainment. The price varies from €175 to €415, depending on the day of attendance.

Buy The Vista Garden tickets, starting from €245, to get easy access to the private indoor and outdoor facilities next to the Ryder Cup Fan Village and the 9th fairway. Check-out the food stalls in the fanzone and take a refreshing walk around the green gardens in between the matches.

If you are looking for a shaded lounge seating with a closer view to enjoy the game, you can buy The Vista Terrace tickets starting from €395. Apart from the fanzone access, this package also includes complimentary drinks and food vouchers.

Other premium hospitality packages offer private stay, clubhouse access and personalized itinerary. You can check them out on Ryder Cup’s official website.

The History behind the Ryder Cup 2023

The Ryder Cup originated in the United States in 1927 and was named in honor of Samuel Ryder, a British entrepreneur who provided the trophy as a donation. The tournament emphasizes the prestige of an old-school golf tradition and the friendly competition between the Old and New Big-West. It is the only sporting event in which Europe competes as a single team. The tournament is held every two years, alternating between cities in Europe and America.

Ryder Cup 2023 Teams

In February 2022, American professional golfer and winner of 2015 Open Championship, Zach Johnson was appointed to lead the US team. Possible top players: Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and Max Homa make the team. Then, the captain will make six captain’s picks.

The captain of the European team, announced in August 2022, is an English professional golfer and former world number one, Luke Donald. Irish Rory McIlroy, Spanish Jon Rahm and Adrian Otaegui, French Victor Perez, and Swedish Alex Noren can possibly make the team, according to the latest rankings.

Location of the Ryder Cup 2023

Hosting the Ryder Cup in Rome is a great opportunity for promoting golf in Italy, as well as Italian golf internationally. The Roman countryside, with its beautiful hills, is actually the best place for large and green golf courses. In order to prepare for the tournament, The Marco Simone Golf & Country Club converted more than 150 hectares of the Roman countryside into 27 stunning golf fields. The project was designed by Italian entrepreneur Laura Biagiotti and her late husband Gianni Cigna.

September 29 – October 1, 2023

Marco Simone Golf and Country Club

Via di Marco Simone, 84/88 – Guidonia RM

More information: www.rydercup.com