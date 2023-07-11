The best places to visit in Tuscia

Unveiling Hidden Treasures of Archaeology, Nature, and Charm in the Enchanting Tuscia Area

Tuscia is a stunning region, filled with hidden archaeological, cultural and natural treasures. It spans over the province of Viterbo and all of upper Lazio, as well as parts of Umbria and Tuscany.

In ancient times, it was the land of the Etruscans, and their presence can still be seen scattered throughout the region’s archaeological artifacts and sites. The area was also historically an important crossroads, being close to Rome and to the sea, and saw many princes, artists, noblemen and kings pass through, who left personal traces and authentic masterpieces behind. Finally, the Middle Ages saw an expansion of a number of enchanting medieval villages and towns in the area where time seems to have frozen.

For those who are interested in nature and both dynamic and leisurely activities, the area is a wonderful place to visit, with numerous lakes and natural parks, as well as spas and natural thermal water pools where one can regenerate and relax.

We’ve put together a list of the best things to do during a weekend or day-trip in Tuscia.

INSPIRATION

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL TOWNS AND VILLAGES TO VISIT IN TUSCIA

Civita di Bagnoregio

Civita di Bagnoregio is a very small village on an isolated hill, only reachable by foot, which makes it all the more special. Its red tuff houses, narrow streets and flower-adorned balconies create a romantic atmosphere. Both looking inwards and outwards, the village offers fantastic views; on one side, the stunning cliffs and panoramic view of the valley, and on the other a glimpse into medieval times, colours and architectural forms.

Vitorchiano

A piece of Rome in the heart of Tuscia, Vitorchiano is a charming village that has been closely connected to the Eternal City for almost eight centuries. Its strategic location led to disputes between Viterbo and Rome in the 13th century, which were resolved when the village swore loyalty to Rome. Today, Vitorchiano offers a glimpse into the past with its medieval walls, the beautiful Fontana a fuso and stunning 16th-century Town Hall.

Caprarola

Nestled between woods and hazelnut groves is Caprarola, a little village perched on a rocky promontory and shadowed by the majestic Palazzo Farnese, a fortress built in the 15th century with great architectural and historical significance. Other than the palace, two sites that are definitely worth visiting are the church of Santa Teresa and the vibrant, green natural reserve surrounding the Caprarola, part of the Cimini mountains.

Calcata

Calcata is arguably one of the most unique villages in the whole of Italy; an enchanted and witchy place, perched on a tufted cliff overlooking the forests of Treja Park. In the 1930s, Calcata was abandoned but later rediscovered and repopulated by a community of international artists who made it their home and workplace, lining its narrow winding streets and picturesque old stone houses with art shops and ateliers. In addition to its magical atmosphere, Calcata is worth a visit for the Baronial Palace of the Anguillara family and functions as a starting point for trails into the Treja Valley Regional Park.

Viterbo

Though not much of a village, but more of a little city, Viterbo is definitely worth a visit. It has ancient origins, so much so that its name is believed to be derived from the Latin Vetus Urbs, meaning Old Town. Its forms are medieval, with wonderful buildings that are still well preserved and almost entirely intact. For a real dive into the past, you cannot miss the area of San Pellegrino; however, even just strolling casually around town will take you to beautiful old churches, towers and historical residences. An important historical fact about Viterbo is that from 1257 to 1281 it was the city of Popes, due to its strategic position near Rome. The city is also famous for the University of Tuscia and its thermal baths, to which we’ll turn next.

THERMAL BATHS IN TUSCIA

Terme dei Papi

The Terme dei Papi, thermal baths near Viterbo, are one of Italy’s oldest thermal facilities, renowned for hosting Popes and famous individuals throughout history. They feature a magnificent 2,000 square meter outdoor pool and a steam-filled cave known for its benefits for the skin, joints, and respiratory system. Besides the pool, there are additional treatments, such as massages and mud baths bookable for an extra cost.

Terme di Vulci

Terme di Vulci presents as a unique haven where one can immerse in magical healing waters in four natural pools of varying colors, temperatures and properties, each nurturing various aspects of the body and mind. Surrounded by the greenery of the countryside, beneath blue skies and olive tree shades, the Terme di Vulci offers an unparalleled experience. Just over an hour away from Rome, it’s an ideal destination for a day trip, but if you choose to stay overnight the facility also offers glamping options and a restaurant.

Sorgente del Bullicame

A must-visit attraction, the free Bullicame thermal baths boast a locally renowned hot spring with an impressive 58°C temperature. The spring gushes into a picturesque lagoon, nestled within a unique natural crater, which is beautifully protected by a transparent structure. As you enter the park, you’ll also have the opportunity to explore the lush Botanical Garden of the University of Tuscia, adding to the enchantment of your visit.

Piscine Carletti

Another free thermal pool is the Piscine Carletti, located not far from its Bullicame sibling. Despite the lack of amenities, there is ample parking space at Piscine Carletti, and immersing yourself in the three different hot pools is a delight year-round. A sunset bath is highly suggested for a romantic and soothing experience.

Terme di Stigliano

Unwind just outside the city center for an affordable price at this thermal spa, known for its healing sulfuric and iodic waters. Rejuvenate your skin and body with mineral-rich mud treatments and experience the remedial benefits of the Roman Steam Cave.

LAKES IN TUSCIA

Lake Bolsena

Nestled at the heart of Tuscia, lake Bolsena is the largest volcanic lake in Europe. Its crystal-clear waters and scenic surroundings make it a haven for water sports enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. Explore the charming lakeside towns, savor local delicacies or simply bask in the serenity of this magnificent lake.

Lake Vico

Surrounded by lush forests and rolling hills, lake Vico is a hidden gem in Tuscia. With its pristine waters and unspoiled natural beauty, it offers a tranquil retreat for those seeking relaxation. Take a leisurely stroll along the lakeshore, go hiking in the nearby nature reserve, or indulge in water activities such as canoeing or fishing.

Lake Bracciano

Just a short distance from Rome and easily reached by train, Bracciano is a popular destination for both locals and tourists. Its picturesque setting under a majestic castle creates a truly enchanting atmosphere. Enjoy swimming, sailing, or simply lounging on the lakeside beaches while admiring the breathtaking scenery.

Lake Martignano

Unlike its more popular neighbor, Bracciano, lake Martignano offers a serene escape, free from crowds and distractions. Tucked away in the peaceful countryside, lake Martignano is a hidden oasis. With its emerald-green waters and pristine natural surroundings, it provides a perfect escape from the bustling city life. Rent a kayak or paddleboard to explore the lake’s serene coves or enjoy a leisurely picnic on its shores.

PARKS AND GARDENS IN TUSCIA

Parco Naturale Regionale del Monte Rufeno

This regional park in the Tuscia area offers a serene escape into nature without going too far from Rome. With lush forests, meandering trails and diverse wildlife, it’s a paradise for hikers and nature enthusiasts. Explore the ancient beech woods, discover hidden streams and relish panoramic views from the mountaintop.

Nature Reserve of Lake Vico

Surrounding Lake Vico, this nature reserve is like a fairytale for nature lovers. Immerse yourself in its breathtaking landscapes, including woodlands, wetlands and a volcanic lake. Birdwatchers will delight in the rich avian biodiversity, while hikers can explore the numerous trails that wind through this unspoiled natural wonder.

Villa Lante

Situated in Bagnaia, Villa Lante is a stunning garden from the Renaissance renowned for its elegance and harmonious design. The garden features symmetrical terraces adorned with meticulously manicured hedges, beautiful fountains and vibrant flower beds. Take a leisurely walk through the picturesque pathways, marvel at the intricate water features, and soak in the serene atmosphere that permeates this exquisite masterpiece of Italian garden design. Behind the project of Villa Lante in Bagnaia, it is believed that Jacopo Barozzi da Vignola played a significant role, with construction commencing in 1511 and being completed around 1566 under the commission of Cardinal Gianfrancesco Gambara. However, the villa owes its name to Ippolito Lante Montefeltro della Rovere, the Duke of Bomarzo, who acquired it in the 17th century.

Parco dei Mostri (Park of the Monsters)

In the town of Bomarzo, you’ll find the extraordinary Parco dei Mostri, a garden adorned with eccentric and larger-than-life sculptures. This whimsical masterpiece, designed in the 16th century, showcases mythical creatures, intricate statues and surreal architectural elements. Created at the request of Pier Francesco Orsini, known as Vicino, the Park of Monsters holds the distinction of being the oldest sculpture park in the modern world. As you explore, you’ll encounter an orc, a lion, a fury, and further along, a dragon, a Cerberus, a giant turtle, and a multitude of other animals, mythological figures, fountains, and architecturally unique structures. These distinctive elements combine to create an awe-inspiring and truly remarkable park.