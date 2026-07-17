Everything You Need to Know Before Visiting Rome This Summer

Is summer a good time to visit Rome?

The idea sounds dreamy: a Vespa ride at sunset, gelato in your hand, a kiss in front of the Colosseum… simply living la dolce vita. But, unfortunately, the dream melts just as quickly as your gelato, under the Roman sun.

Summer in Rome means beauty, yes, but also fighting heat, humidity and sticky air. But don’t worry: we’re giving you our best tips to make your Roman dream still magical.

What’s the weather like in summer?

Let’s start with the obvious: Rome gets very hot in summer, and it’s getting hotter every year. 2025 was the city’s third-hottest year since 1991, with more than 40 days above 35°C (95°F) and over 110 “tropical nights”, when the temperature never drops below 20°C (68°F). From late June to early September, expect daytime temperatures regularly between 32°C and 38°C (90-100°F), with humidity making it feel even hotter.

When planning your days, build your schedule around the heat: avoid outdoor sightseeing during the hottest hours (roughly 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM), and explore in the early morning or after sunset, when the city is at its most beautiful anyway. Use the afternoon to cool off in a museum, enjoy a long lunch indoors, or take a well-deserved gelato break in the shade. Keep in mind that air conditioning is still not guaranteed everywhere, especially in older buildings, apartments and public transportation.

What to pack?

First of all: don’t overpack. Keep it simple and minimal: with temperatures this high, you won’t need layers, just light, loose-fitting clothes. Here’s what to bring to stay comfortable and avoid unnecessary sweating and fatigue:

Light and breathable clothing (cotton or linen is best)

(cotton or linen is best) Comfortable walking shoes or sandals, Rome’s cobblestones are unforgiving

or sandals, Rome’s cobblestones are unforgiving A hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen

A light scarf or shawl to cover shoulders when visiting churches (knees and shoulders must be covered in St. Peter’s and most basilicas)

to cover shoulders when visiting churches (knees and shoulders must be covered in St. Peter’s and most basilicas) A refillable water bottle : fill it up for free at the nasoni, Rome’s iconic public drinking fountains, the water is clean, cold and running 24/7

: fill it up for free at the nasoni, Rome’s iconic public drinking fountains, the water is clean, cold and running 24/7 A fan if you’re sensitive to heat

Why you should book everything in advance

Rome is one of the most visited cities in the world, and summer is peak tourist season. Major attractions like the Colosseum, Vatican Museums, and the Pantheon can sell out days (or even weeks) in advance. Not sure whether a simple ticket or a guided tour is the better choice? Here’s our full breakdown of Colosseum tickets vs guided tours to help you decide.

Heads up for Pantheon visitors: as of July 1, 2026, the entry ticket has gone up from €5 to €7, while the reduced €2 ticket for visitors aged 18-25 and all existing free-entry categories remain unchanged. Read all the details in our article on the Pantheon ticket price increase.

Pro tip: if you’re here in June/July or September, don’t wait until the last minute to book museum tickets, tours, or even popular restaurants. Planning ahead will save you time, money, and a lot of stress.

The Roman Summer Experience changes in August: many locals leave the city to escape the heat, making the streets quieter, but also leaving some shops and restaurants closed. We always recommend checking opening hours in advance to avoid surprises.

Museums, Churches and Catacombs: Culture in the Coolest Places

Rome hides some of its greatest treasures behind thick stone walls, and often below ground. Churches like San Clemente, with its fascinating underground layers, or Santa Maria in Trastevere, a peaceful gem with golden mosaics, offer the perfect mix of beauty, history… and blessed shade. Prefer to stay indoors? Choose from Rome’s countless museums, where you can soak up centuries of art and culture while staying cool.

Need a true cool-down? Head underground into one of the catacombs of Rome, such as San Sebastiano or San Callisto: ancient, mysterious, and a solid 16°C all year round. A cultural escape and heat relief in one smart move.

And once the sun sets, ancient Rome has one more trick up its sleeve: on Tuesday and Thursday evenings you can explore the Colosseum by night, wandering the arena and underground chambers in the cool evening air, without the daytime crowds.

Beyond the Heat: Cool Escapes Outside the City

After you’ve done it all – museums, churches, early morning walks at 5am – you might just want to escape for a day and stop thinking about heat, sweat, and crowded streets.

Our top suggestion? Head to the beach, a pool, or even a lake. These are the perfect places to cool off, unwind, and remember what it feels like not to be melting.

Rome isn’t a beach city, but the coast is just a short train or car ride away. You’ll find sandy shores, beach clubs with loungers and umbrellas, and charming seafood spots by the water.

Check out our full guide to the best beaches near Rome

Not a fan of sand? Try one of Rome’s many outdoor pools, some even have bars and DJs, giving you a mini-holiday vibe without leaving the city.

Discover our favorite summer pools in Rome

Prefer a lake day? These lakes near Rome are perfect for a cool and relaxing escape:

Bracciano – Clean, swimmable, and easy to reach. Cute towns like Bracciano and Anguillara make it great for a chill day trip.

– Clean, swimmable, and easy to reach. Cute towns like Bracciano and Anguillara make it great for a chill day trip. Nemi – Small, scenic, and famous for wild strawberries. Not ideal for swimming, but perfect for a peaceful walk and dessert stop.

– Small, scenic, and famous for wild strawberries. Not ideal for swimming, but perfect for a peaceful walk and dessert stop. Castel Gandolfo (Lake Albano) – The closest to Rome. Swim, rent a boat, or enjoy lunch by the lake with a view of the Pope’s summer residence.

(Lake Albano) – The closest to Rome. Swim, rent a boat, or enjoy lunch by the lake with a view of the Pope’s summer residence. Bolsena – Europe’s largest volcanic lake. Swimmable and surrounded by charming medieval towns—perfect for a weekend getaway.

– Europe’s largest volcanic lake. Swimmable and surrounded by charming medieval towns—perfect for a weekend getaway. Martignano – A hidden gem. Quiet, wild, and uncrowded. Ideal for relaxing in nature. Best reached by car.

Discover the best day trips from Rome

Looking for something truly unforgettable?

Take a day trip to Ponza Island, a Mediterranean dream that rivals Capri, but without the crowds. Ponza’s dramatic white cliffs, crystal waters, ancient grottoes, and pastel-hued port are best experienced by boat. Join a full-day excursion including transportation from Rome, a 5-hour boat tour with swim stops, and lunch on board.

And if you’re not in the mood to hop on a train, drive around, or get wet at all, we’ve got you covered too. Rome’s parks can be a lifesaver in the summer, especially early in the morning or late in the afternoon, when the air is cooler and the vibe is calm.

Check out our guide to the best parks in Rome

Dining Al Fresco: from Secret Gardens in Rome to Sunset Dinners by the Sea

When the Roman heat hits hard, sometimes the best way to cool off is… with dinner. Dining al fresco isn’t just a charming Italian tradition, it’s also a much-needed escape from stuffy indoor spaces and overheated streets.

In Rome, you’ll find garden restaurants tucked away in courtyards, shaded terraces hidden behind historic facades, and leafy spots where you can enjoy a cool breeze along with a plate of pasta. It’s the perfect way to relax after a long, hot day of sightseeing, no AC needed.

Discover our favorite al fresco dining spots in Rome

And if you’re heading to the coast, things get even better. Seaside dining means enjoying the sea breeze, fresh seafood, and a view that makes everything taste better. Whether you choose a casual beachfront trattoria or a fancier place with sunset views, the Roman coastline offers the ultimate cool-down dinner experience.

Check our guide to the best restaurants on the Roman coast

Summer Nights in Rome: Rooftops, Summer Bars and Outdoor cinema

When the sun starts to go down, head to one of Rome’s stunning rooftop bars. Whether you’re looking for a romantic sunset over the city or a cool place to sip a cocktail with friends, rooftops are where Roman summer nights truly come alive.

Some of the best rooftop spots can get busy, so remember to always book in advance.

Here’s a selection of our favorite rooftops in the city

After your aperitivo, instead of wandering endlessly around the city, you can sit back and enjoy an outdoor movie screening in a piazza, a park, or even in Villa Borghese. Most of these screenings are free and don’t require a reservation.

Check out our guide to the outdoor cinema events in Rome

Summer brings a desire for fun, meeting new people, and staying out late. So what could be better than heading to one of Rome’s many open-air venues? Perfect for a sunset drink or dancing under the stars late into the night.

Here is a selection of the best summer bars in Rome

What Not to Do in Rome This Summer?

Remember: visiting Rome in summer should not be taken as a marathon. The best way to enjoy the city even with impossible temperatures is to slow down and accept that you won’t be physically capable of seeing everything you included on your to do list.

Sometimes, it’s better to just relax a bit and have an aperitivo instead of trying to squeeze all the piazzas and attractions in one day while surviving the heat.

So, in order to make the most without sacrificing both your physical and mental health, here are some don’ts you might want to consider:

Don’t skip reservations: Whether it’s restaurants, attractions, or workshops, Rome in summer is not the time to wing it.

Whether it’s restaurants, attractions, or workshops, Rome in summer is not the time to wing it. Don’t underestimate the heat: Plan indoor activities during midday, and save walking for the morning or late afternoon.

Plan indoor activities during midday, and save walking for the morning or late afternoon. Don’t expect A/C everywhere: Many cafés, shops, and buses don’t have air conditioning. Dress smart and stay hydrated.

Many cafés, shops, and buses don’t have air conditioning. Dress smart and stay hydrated. Don’t try to do everything in one day: The heat will slow you down. Prioritize and enjoy at a slower pace, la vita lenta style!

Cool Cultural Experiences (Away from the Midday Sun)

Looking for something cultural but refreshing? Here are some indoor-friendly activities that combine creativity, food, and fun:

Pasta & Gelato Class : Make fresh pasta and creamy gelato from scratch with expert chefs in a cozy Roman kitchen.

: Make fresh pasta and creamy gelato from scratch with expert chefs in a cozy Roman kitchen. Pottery Workshop : Shape and decorate your own clay bowl in a Monteverde studio, guided by local artisans.

: Shape and decorate your own clay bowl in a Monteverde studio, guided by local artisans. Mosaic Workshop in Trastevere : Learn mosaic-making techniques and craft your own piece to take home, all in a charming studio.

: Learn mosaic-making techniques and craft your own piece to take home, all in a charming studio. Gelato Lab : Perfect for adults and kids alike: discover the secrets of Roman gelato and fruity sorbets.

: Perfect for adults and kids alike: discover the secrets of Roman gelato and fruity sorbets. Vespa Street Art Tour : Hop on the back of a Vespa to explore Rome’s colorful murals in spots like Tormarancia and Garbatella.

: Hop on the back of a Vespa to explore Rome’s colorful murals in spots like Tormarancia and Garbatella. Golf Cart Tour : Discover Ancient Rome in comfort, with a private guide and zero walking, ideal for hot days.

: Discover Ancient Rome in comfort, with a private guide and zero walking, ideal for hot days. Sunrise Tour of Rome. Explore Rome in all its splendour while the city is still asleep, and jump-start your day with a 3-hour private sunrise tour led by a driver-guide.

These experiences are air-conditioned, small-group, and a great way to dive into Italian culture away from the crowds.

We know summer in Rome can be very intense, but let’s be honest: we also know how to make it unforgettable. After reading this article, all that’s left to do is book your flight and pack your bags, because you’ll most certainly be able to enjoy la dolce vita (yes, even at 35 degrees!). Buone Vacanze Romane!

SEE ALSO:

Best Events in July

Best Events in August

Best Events in September