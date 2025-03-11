Coppedè, The Fantasy District in Rome

Witness a hidden world of whimsical and strange beauty in the smallest district in Rome, Quartiere Coppedè.

Forget the secret garden, this is the secret neighbourhood of Rome. Tucked behind the main streets of Quartiere Trieste between piazza Buenos Aires and via Tagliamento, is the bizarre and elaborate district of Coppedè. I was shown this magical place by my Roman man, obscured from the view of daily passers-by I was unaware it existed. Ok, so Rome is full of stunningly majestic monuments anyway. But this architecture is a wholly ‘other’ and wonderfully odd thing.

Off the tourist trail, the Coppedè district is a corner of Rome with unexpected and bizarre features, a fantastic mixture of Art Nouveau or Liberty, Art Decò, with influences of Greek, Gothic, Baroque and even medieval art.

Coppedè, brainchild of Florentine architect Gino Coppedè (built 1913-1927), is a jumble of historic style all whipped together in a dramatic frenzy. Nature is the principal inspiration; daring and eccentric curved lines seek freedom from tradition, coexisting with modern sensuous ironwork. Coppedè is Rome’s answer to the Gaudì structures of Barcelona.

There are no cafes or restaurants in the area – Quartiere Coppedè is simply for exploring. There are no metro stations close by, the easiest public transport would be to catch a tram or bus to the stop Buenos Aires.

Best Things to See at Quartiere Coppedè

The arch at the entrance to Quartiere Coppedè

The dramatic arched entranceway (pictured in the photos) is the main entrance to the quarter on Via Dora. A hanging iron chandelier of floral twisted tendrils and seahorse motifs beckons the eye into a hidden world.

The Fountain of the Frogs

The Fontana delle Rane (fountain of the frogs) was designed in 1924 by Gino Coppedè. The work was intended to be a tribute to Bernini’s turtle fountain and the low level of the pond and the well-structured lively composition are features that remind us of his work. The Fountain of the Frogs is also famous because, after a concert at the renowned nearby club Piper, the Beatles took a bath there, fully clothed.

The Spider Palace

The Palazzo del Ragno (Spider Palace), built between 1916 and 1926, is an intriguing building located at Piazza Mincio 4. It gets its name from the large spider decoration above the wooden doorway. From a distance, visitors can observe many other fascinating decorations, including a large face, lion heads, griffins, a variety of columns, and a balcony on a higher level with a loggia, along with frescoes adorning the façade.

The Fairy House

The Villino delle Fate (Fairy House) actually consists of three houses located at Via Aterno 4, Piazza Mincio 3, and Via Brenta 7-11. These three buildings, with their exquisite decorations, turrets, and small loggias, pay homage to Florence, Rome, and Venice through symbols and characters reminiscent of the three cities. They feature a fusion of various materials, including marble, brick, travertine, terracotta, and glass.

Wandering through the inner streets, one can glimpse other buildings that add further charm to the area. The Quartiere Coppedè is a fairy-tale and romantic part of Rome, distinct from the more famous and crowded attractions.

Quartiere Coppedè: Between Piazza Buenos Aries and Via Tagliamento Getting There: Take trams 3 or 19 to Piazza Buenos Aires. Enter under a big arch on Via Tagliamento (in front of Piper Club) on the corner with Via Dora.