Tony Cragg’s Newest Exhibition Opens at the Baths of Diocletian

Tony Cragg: Infinite Forms and Boundless Beauty celebrates Cragg’s masterful work in sculpture.

From November 9, 2024, to May 4, 2025, the Museo Nazionale Romano will host a spectacular exhibition at the Baths of Diocletian, featuring the works of Tony Cragg, one of the most renowned contemporary sculptors. Curated by Sergio Risaliti and Stéphane Verger, Tony Cragg: Infinite Forms and Beautiful Shapes highlights the artist’s unique approach to sculptural design, exploring nature’s creative processes and evolution.

The exhibition extends beyond the museum, with sculptures displayed in iconic Roman piazzas, creating a dialogue between Cragg’s innovative art and the city’s historic architecture. Cragg cites Charles Darwin as one of his largest inspirtations for the exhibiton, encapsulating Cragg’s passion for exploring the richness of life’s structures, from the microscopic to the cosmic.

The exhibition draws its primary inspiration from Darwin’s quote, “There is something great in this conception of life, with its many capabilities, which initially it was given to a few forms or to only one and that, while the planet continued to turn according to the immutable law of gravity, it has evolved and is evolving, starting from such simple beginnings, to creating infinite extremely beautiful and wonderful forms.”

Testa di Eracle

2024

onice multimateriale

cm 55 x 30 x 35

ed. 1/1

Featuring 18 medium-and large-scale sculptures crafted from materials such as bronze, wood, travertine, fiberglass, and steel, the works evoke natural forms, geological patterns, and biomorphic shapes, blending abstraction and figuration. Visitors are invited to experience a journey that engages the senses and imagination, bridging visible and invisible realms, nature and artifice, tradition, and modernity.

Cragg’s works have been exhibited in major museums worldwide and are part of prestigious collections. He has participated in multiple Venice Biennales, Documenta in Kassel, and biennials in São Paulo and Sydney. In 1988, he was awarded the Turner Prize, and in 2007, he received the Praemium Imperiale from the Japanese Imperial Court.

Doppia erma di Dioniso 2024 Calcite brasiliana Cm H 40 x 70 x 31 Peso 72 kg Ed. 1/1

In recent years, Cragg’s exhibitions have included the Museo Novecento in Florence (2022), where part of his studio was recreated, the Reggia di Venaria (2023), and the Negozio Olivetti in Venice, which runs until November 2024. His upcoming showcase at the Baths of Diocletian marks another milestone, presenting sculptures that resonate within the monumental spaces of one of Rome’s most historic landmarks.

Cragg’s exhibition invites visitors to discover the boundless possibilities of sculpture as a medium for connecting the past, present, and future through his own extraordinary vision.

For more information and to experience this groundbreaking exhibition, visit the Museo Nazionale Romano’s website.

Until May 4, 2025

Address:

Baths of Diocletian

Viale Enrico de Nicola, 78

Hours:

9:30am-7pm (Tue-Sun)

museonazionaleromano.beniculturali.it