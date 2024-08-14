Tramonti Rooftop Bar atop Hotel Raffaello

The Tramonti Rooftop Bar in Rome is an oasis of relaxation with a stunning view.

Perched atop the elegant 19th-century Hotel Raffaello, the Tramonti Rooftop Bar offers a casual chic oasis of relaxation in the heart of Rome. Just steps away from the iconic Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore and Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, surrounded by some of the city’s most historic churches, this rooftop is a stone’s throw from Piazza Venezia, the Roman Forum, and the bustling Termini train station.

What truly sets Tramonti apart, though, is its spectacular view. The rooftop’s vantage point offers an unparalleled 360* view of Rome’s charming Monti neighborhood, where the mix of ancient architecture and vibrant street life creates a captivating scene. It’s the perfect spot to watch the sun set over the city, casting a warm glow over the timeless beauty of one of Rome’s most historic districts.

Whether you’re here for a romantic evening, a casual catch-up with friends, or a business gathering, the ambiance is just right—relaxing yet refined, with a gentle breeze and soft, familiar tunes creating the perfect backdrop.

The bar, open from spring to fall, is a tribute to Rome’s timeless beauty and modern charm. Open from 5pm to 11pm, Tramonti offers a Bistro Menu making it an ideal spot for aperitivo or apericena. For those with a sweet tooth, the extensive dessert and ice cream menu is a must-try. The space, though intimate, can comfortably accommodate small groups, couples, families, and even private events of up to 40 guests.

Anush, the bartender with 13 years of experience in Rome, is the heart and soul of Tramonti. His skill is evident in the bar’s vast drink menu, which features everything from classic cocktails to seasonal specials.

Each cocktail is crafted with care and a touch of mystery, “Every cocktail has a secret,” Anush likes to say. They also offer a great selection of wines, beers, and non-alcoholic choices. With bar and table service available, you can sit back and enjoy as the sun dips below the horizon, beverage in hand.

INSPIRATION

The best bars in Monti, Rome

The creation of Tramonti Rooftop Bar stemmed from more than just a desire to enhance the experience for guests of Hotel Raffaello; it was a vision to offer something special that would draw in not only those staying at the hotel but also visitors exploring Rome and even the locals who know the city best. By transforming the rooftop into a welcoming retreat, the hotel aimed to create a space where anyone could enjoy the breathtaking views and the warm, relaxing atmosphere.

This thoughtful renovation turned an otherwise underutilized space into one of Rome’s most inviting rooftop destinations, where tourists and Romans alike can unwind with a perfectly crafted cocktail, savoring the unique blend of history and modern comfort that only Rome can offer. Tramonti Rooftop Bar isn’t just a hidden gem for hotel guests; it’s a spot that beckons all who appreciate the finer things in life—a serene, sky-high escape from the bustling streets below.

“Tramonti”, a name inspired by the great Renaissance painter Raphael, who held a deep admiration for the beauty of sunsets. This passion led him to create his unique collection of sonnets, “Venni al tramonto,” which translates to “I came at sunset.” Just as Raphael was drawn to the serene allure of dusk, Tramonti invites you to experience the same enchanting moment, where art, poetry, and the beauty of Rome all converge in a single, breathtaking view.