Where to drink in Monti, Rome

Rome’s Monti neighbourhood is one of the hippest areas in Rome. Just a stone’s throw away from the Colosseum, Monti’s cool factor and atmosphere make it a favorite hangout for locals and expats. By day it’s the go-to place for vintage shopping, grabbing coffee and wandering around the neighbourhood’s endless ivy walls. By night, it transforms into one of Rome’s best nightlife areas.

Here’s our selection of the best bars in Monti for a cool night out.

Blackmarket Hall

Via de Ciancaleoni, 31

Open Mon – Sat 6pm – 2am; Sun 6pm – 1am

Blackmarkethall

For those of you who want to be transported back to the roaring twenties, and for the lovers of cocktails, good food and live music, Blackmarket Hall will definitely be your new hit. This cocktail bar is nestled a few steps from Blackmarket Monti on Via Panisperna. The aesthetic and charm of the place also finds its way into their bar, where the cocktails and drinks are prepared by their mixologists. For dining options, Blackmarket Hall is a place where you can indulge in a hearty burger or fish and chips, and for those of the vegan persuasion there is a selection of veggie burger alternatives along with a number of salads to choose from.

Mùn – Rooftop Cocktail Bar

Piazza dell’Esquilino, 1

Open daily 5:30pm – 12am

DoubleTree Hilton Roma Monti

When daylight falls, Mùn – Rooftop Cocktail Bar is ready to welcome dinners, parties and events with its panoramic view over the rooftops of the city and the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, one step closer to the moon. An elegant atmosphere characterized by warm and natural tones, enriched by the tantalizing selections of Chef Alessandro Caputo, served in combination with the signature cocktails of Mixologist Antonio De Meo.

Drink Kong

Piazza San Martino ai Monti, 8

Open daily, 6.30pm – 2am

drinkkong

Drink Kong is one of the more popular additions to Monti’s nightlife scene. Owned by the legendary bartender Patrick Pistolesi, Drink Kong is an incredible cocktail bar–it draws inspiration from Japanese street style while serving a mood-based drinks menu. Come to relax, sip, and taste delicious food right at Piazza San Martino ai Monti. A minimalistic environment matched with dimmed lights, neon signs, and background music is the perfect mood lifter for a night of drinks.

Sacripante Gallery

Via Panisperna, 59

Open Sun – Thu 11am – 12 am; Fri – Sat 11am – 2am

SacripanteGallery

Built into the bones of an old convent, Sacripante Gallery strives to mix the old with the new. Stepping inside this dual art gallery and bar transports you to what seems to be another place and during older times with its range of classic cocktails reminiscent of 1920s American speakeasies. In addition to events like gallery openings and readings, Sacripante has DJ music sets some evenings as well as weekly aperitivo.

Ex Galleria Monti

Via Baccina, 66

Tuesday-Sunday, 6pm – 2am

ExGalleriaRioneMonti

Step inside this ex-art gallery turned trendy cocktail bar next to the Colosseum. Sip on mixology drinks and wine while admiring art from local emerging artists. Inside there is an eclectic balance between cozy couches, snug loveseats, and intimate tables. Savor their handcrafted cocktails and an array of food options, from platters to pinsa and tempting finger foods, all of which include vegetarian options. With its warm ambiance, detailed decor, and an enviable location, Ex Galleria will become top of your list.

La Casetta a Monti

Via della Madonna dei Monti, 28

open daily, 9am – 8pm 06.4825176

lacasettadeimonti

La Casetta is a hit in Monti. This enchanting little house, covered in ficus, seems something out of a fairy tale. Nestled in a quiet area of Monti, it’s the ideal spot for a leisurely chat with friends or to unwind with a drink. La Casetta offers a diverse range of top-quality beverages, seamlessly blending tradition with innovation. Expect avant-garde cocktails paired with exceptional Italian aperitivos. Here, the extraordinary flavors and the charming ambiance guarantee an unforgettable experience.

Tiziano Terrace by Monti View

Via Cavour, 185

Open Sun – Thu 5pm – 11pm; Fri – Sat 5pm – 12am

montipalacehotel.com

Up on the 5th floor of the Monti Palace Hotel is Tiziano terrace. This rooftop bar boasts tall windows, a cozy outside area, and an impressive bar. With a 180° panorama on the surrounding rooftops, the Vittoriano building, St. Peter’s Basilica in the distance, and the special Roman skyline, you will see the magic of the Eternal City, while sipping perfectly crafted cocktails. Reservations are recommended. Stop by the reception and give them your name and they will later accompany you upstairs.

Charity Café

Via Panisperna, 68

Open Tues-Sun, 6pm-2am

CharityCafeJazzBlues

Grungy, dimly-lit, and oozing with musical style, Charity Cafe is perhaps more reminiscent of a New York jazz bar from the 1950s. Open from Tuesday to Sunday, Charity Café’s eclectic musical calendar is sure to satisfy even the most discerning music aficionado. Each night there is a different theme of music, ranging from blues and jazz to classic rock and roll. Come get lost in the music in this cozy setting with simple drinks and bites.

Ai Tre Scalini

Via Panisperna, 251

Open daily 12:30pm – 1am

AiTreScalini

Ai Tre Scalini has been a popular bar since 1895, serving clients wine and culinary local specialties. The atmosphere inside is warm and inviting, the service is top notch, and the music ranges from jazz to traditional Roman stornelli. Along with the selection of a hundred or so wines on the list, there is also beer and a number of great distilled spirits. All products are Italian, seasonal, and affordable.

Libreria Caffè Bohemien

Via degli Zingari, 36

Open Mon, Wed, Thurs, Sun 5pm – 1am; Fri – Sat 6pm – 2am

Caffebohemien

This caffè, wine bar and boho chic hangout is a great place to sit, relax, and catch up with friends after a day full of wandering and admiring. The vintage décor, velvet fabric, and bookshelves make you feel as if you’ve stepped into a cozy living room, one that has a decent selection of artisanal beers, wine and basic cocktails.

The Sanctuary Eco Retreat

Via delle Terme di Traiano, 4a

Open Tue – Sun 6pm – 4am

thesanctuaryecoretreat

While not exactly in the Monti neighbourhood, just a short walk away you’ll find what goes by Voodoo Bar and The Sanctuary Eco Retreat. In this exclusively outdoor venue, you’ll find a tropical restaurant, live art performance, garden, and street food. With so many different things to do in this unique, exotic space it’s the perfect place to relax, chill, and enjoy a nice night with friends.

Drop

Via Cavour, 183

Open Mon – Sat 9:30pm – 4am

drop_monti

Drop is an exclusive secret bar, open only to Arci members. Inside, master mixologists await to craft you unique cocktails. You can play board games or dance to DJ sets during special nights. Check it out for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Antigallery

P.za degli Zingari, 3

Open daily 5pm – 2am

antigallery_monti

A hidden gem in Monti, this contemporary art space and bar is easily missed by passers-by, however it’s definitely worth stopping by. Enjoy the aperitivo hour with their signature cocktails and tapas, and explore their captivating exhibitions while sipping on exquisite drinks. AntiGallery has become a cherished gathering spot for locals and tourists alike, drawing a crowd to its piazzetta for aperitivo or post-dinner drinks.

Spritzeria Monti

Via dei Serpenti, 108

Open Sun – Thu 5pm – 12am; Fri – Sat 5pm – 1am

spritzeriamonti

Located in the heart of Monti is a rooftop bar we love and is an absolute must to experience. Rooftop Spritzeria Monti provides the people of Rome with an experience unlike others, centered around the most beloved, refreshing, and notorious cocktail drink in Italy and the world: the Aperol Spritz. Spritzeria starts with the classic spritz, but has a total of 10 varieties and twists to the classic, as well as a new Spritz-of-the-day. The rooftop is accompanied by a panoramic view of both the Monti district and a straight shot to the Colosseum, an unbeatable environment for the perfect aperitivo moment.

