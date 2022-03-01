UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital Offers Comprehensive Services and State-of-the-Art Diagnostic Imaging

Diagnostic Imaging Center in Rome

For Lazio residents and visitors to Rome, UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital (SMIH) located in the Gianicolo area of Rome, offers the same innovative, patient centered approach to care as that which is found in the U.S. This facility is owned and operated by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), a leading health care provider in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

It is especially proud of its comprehensive services and advanced technology, including state-of-the-art diagnostics such as the Somatom Force CT scanner. Housed within Salvator Mundi’s comprehensive Diagnostic Imaging Center, the scanner delivers unparalleled image quality, enabling physicians to make a confident clinical diagnosis and tailor a treatment plan to the patient’s specific condition.

Physicians and patients agree on the many benefits of this scanner. For instance, up to 80% of radiation exposure is reduced. Faster execution and a high degree of precision and image resolution, both in 2D and 3D, are additional advantages. The high definition offered by this machine is useful when radiologists and other physicians need to study small anatomical parts, such as small vessels of the inner ear, and more complex structures, such as those in the cranial base or heart. This latest generation CT scanner can analyze an entire organ in one single rotation with maximum accuracy and speed: only one second for a chest CT scan and less than five seconds for a total body scan. And when it comes to Cardiac CT for example, doctors have access to one of the highest diagnostic quality standards available. Patients diagnosed with atrial fibrillation or a high or unstable heart rate also benefit from this degree of higher imaging.

The SOMATOM Force CT scanner is also particularly suitable for infants and toddlers (equipped with a pediatric cradle) and frail patients.

For oncology diagnostics, the advanced instrumentation of the SOMATOM Force CT scanner allows for a reliable and repeatable imaging review of pulmonary, hepatic, lymph node, and more general lesions. These are segmented and displayed in 3D, in an automated lesion marking process and growth rate generation, which accelerates follow-up and significantly reduces reviewing variability.

Book a CT scans and other diagnostic services online

About University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)

UPMC is a global, academic medical centre wholly committed to innovation, research, and patient-centred care. It works closely with the University of Pittsburgh Schools of Health Sciences, which is among the top 10 schools in the U.S. to receive research funding from the National Institutes of Health. UPMC offers an integrated healthcare system which, for our patients, means that we offer a range of healthcare services including general medicine and surgery, a host of highly regarded specialists, and a variety of skilled professionals to help patients complete their health care journey within one health care system.

Additionally, in the U.S., UPMC provides renowned centers of excellence in transplantation, cancer, neurosurgery, psychiatry, rehabilitation, geriatrics, and women’s health. U.S. News and World Report consistently ranks UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside among the nation’s best hospitals in many specialties and ranks UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on its Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals.

UPMC has operated in Italy since 1997 through IRCCS ISMETT (Istituto Mediterraneo per i Trapianti e Terapie ad Alta Specializzazione) in Palermo; the group’s operations in Italy today include the Hillman Cancer Center San Pietro in Rome, and Hillman Cancer Center Villa Maria in Campania; the private Salvator Mundi International Hospital in Rome; and the Institute for Health preventive and rehabilitative medicine center in Tuscany.

He is currently involved in the realization of the Center for Biotechnology and Biomedical Research of Fondazione Ri.MED, of which he is one of the founding members, and of a second hospital, both in the province of Palermo.

In Rome, UPMC operates UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital, a hub for patients seeking international care, and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center San Pietro FBF. UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital is open 24/7.

Viale delle Mura Gianicolensi, 67

Info

+39 06.58896900

Reservations

+39 06 588961

upmcsalvatormundi.it