An international center of reference in the heart of Rome

Are you in Rome on holiday or are you a foreigner living here? Do you urgently need a doctor, a specialist consult or a diagnostic test but you don’t speak Italian?

UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital, a private hospital of excellence located in Monteverde Vecchio, in the heart of Rome, is open 24/7 to provide all the care you need with its multilingual medical and administrative staff. With over than 70 years of experience serving all foreign communities, UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital is a reference point for foreign embassies, religious congregations, universities for foreigners and international patients.

The international quality that characterized the hospital since its foundation in 1951 by the Sisters of the Congregation of the Divine Savior, has become even stronger in 2018 after joining the network of UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center), a world-renowned healthcare company based in Pittsburgh (USA).

UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital is a highly specialized general hospital providing quality care in all areas of medicine and surgery, specialist diagnostics and rehabilitation. Our hospital offers a wide range of highly specialized and innovative healthcare services and treatments. UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital has agreements with the most important international and Italian insurance companies.

Doctors On Call (D.O.C.) is a 24/7 service for urgent medical care, specialist consults and diagnostics. A private on-call service providing the most suitable specialty doctor from its network. The D.O.C. service is also available at your home or hotel, if you’re in Rome on vacation.

Online medical consults: if for any reasons you cannot reach UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital, or if you have any symptom, you can contact one of their specialists for an on-line medical consult.

Safety & Access: if you are planning to come to UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital you will witness high-level safety policies. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions they ask the patients to comply with strict safety measures to protect everyone’s health.



COVID-19 tests: UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital offers the possibility to perform rapid nasopharyngeal swab tests. Online booking and advance payment is required.



Online booking: book online quickly, easily and safely.

Viale delle Mura Gianicolensi, 67

+39 06.58896900 Info

+39 06 588961 Reservations

smih_docs@upmc.it

upmcsalvatormundi.it