Vini Selvaggi, the independent natural wine fair

The event dedicated to wine lovers will be held at Spazio Novecento with more than 900 labels from all over Europe

The independent fair for natural wines returns to Rome to fill the renowned Spazio Novecento in the EUR district. Here, young wineries from all over Europe come together to share the values of healthy agriculture and low-intervention winemaking. A great opportunity for fans of natural wine, which rightly joins the prestigious tradition of Italian wines as a contemporary and sustainable option. Get a 1-day pass for 25 euros or a 2-day pass for 45 euros. Access to the tasting counters and a complimentary tasting glass are included in the price.

This year, two events will open the event: starting with the Ritmi selvaggi warm party, organised at the Rashomon club on Friday 10 March from 19.00 to 24.00, with music and drinks. Then, on Saturday 11th of March many others off events will be organised in various clubs and restaurants in Rome, including the new wine bar Solovino, at Via Rialto 25/27.

Vini Selvaggi – Independent Natural Wine Fair in Rome

Spazio Novecento – Piazza G. Marconi, 26b

OPENING TIMES

Sunday 12th of March, 12pm – 8pm

Monday 13th of March, 12pm – 8pm

TICKETS

Full €25 – €45 Full Two days pass

€15 Reduced Operators Ho.re.ca. – €30 Reduced 2 days pass for Operators Ho.re.ca.

www.viniselvaggi.com