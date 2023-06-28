Sky Garden Organics by Red Bull @Aleph Rome Hotel

Want to enjoy a view with your drink? It is time to soak up those summer sunsets at the Sky Garden Organics Pool Terrace by Red Bull!

With rising temperatures fast approaching Rome, that can only mean one thing… rooftop pool season is near! Although there are several options to choose from in the Eternal city, it is important to choose wisely because as the saying goes, not all rooftops are created equally.

Located just a few minutes from Rome’s Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps, the 5-starred Aleph Rome Hotel (a member of the Hilton Curio Collection) not only offers the best of Italian hospitality but also provides a garden terrace open to anyone who wishes to taste spectacular drinks and tasty Italian finger food.

And right on the rooftop, a brand new event has come to freshen up your Roman nights: until the end of the summer, Organics Sky Garden by Red Bull, public relations organized by Marc Cerafatti from RooftopLifeRome, is going to entertain guests from Wednesday to Sunday night with locale and international DJ sets, innovative cocktails and much more. Accompanied by the tunes of many guest DJs, the Sky Garden is the perfect setting to relax at the end of your busy day or to start your night out. Sipping a cocktail on an exclusive rooftop terrace, right in the heart of the Eternal City might seem so unreal you may think you ended up in a movie set from “The Great Beauty” by Sorrentino.

Lulled by the soothing sound of the water pouring into the swimming pool, the outdoor space offers a spectacular view of the urban skyline, giving visitors the chance to step away from the hustle and bustle of the city center. Whether you sit by the pool or at the tables overlooking historical buildings’ tiles, the location is great for a romantic date or to meet up with some friends. The terrace is furnished with supersized parasols and gazebos (for those who fear the summer heat!) and you can spot the Fatherland’s Altar and the tower of the Quirinale palace on the right-hand side, giving you the chance to test your knowledge of Rome’s history!

Signature drinks are created under the attentive eyes of the Bar Manager, Lorenzo Politano and they are made using eight Red Bull flavours: Simply Cola, Tonic Water, Black Orange, Bitter Lemon, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Purple Berry and Viva Mate. Just keep in mind there is no caffeine in Red Bull drinks: each product is organic and EU certified. Each signature drink is made to surprise you with incredible taste and picture-perfect colours. Obviously you may also find the classic cocktails as well, for those who don’t want to try the “organic” experience.

Eat alfresco while you enjoy the sunset over Rome’s skyline.

Although Rome is full of great restaurants, finding a good spot to eat cacio e pepe away from the chaos can be tricky. In this case, Organics Sky Garden got you covered: the location is chilled and Executive Chef Carmine Bonanno from Benevento will make sure every bite is an explosion of taste.

The idea is to discover Italian food bite after bite, sharing several appetizers with your table. Serving food from 6 pm to 10:30 pm, Organics Sky Garden proposes a selection of nibbles dall’orto (veggie), dalla terra (meaty), dal mare (fish-based) inspired by the Italian tradition, while adding a twist. The menu includes some main courses such as the Aleph burger, freshly made tonnarelli cacio e pepe (also available gluten-free) and other local pasta recipes.

One of the many positive sides of being part of a hotel is that members of staff are well prepared and ready to accommodate different needs, from vegan to gluten-free, their professionalism will help you choose the most suitable drink or plate according to your taste.

Finally, the Aleph Rome Hotel sophisticated entrance hall makes it well worth a visit up to the rooftop. Formerly the headquarter to Italy’s central bank, the imposing palace sits on a quiet street, its lobby is lavish, covered by grey marbles from the floors to the ceiling, decorated with precious statues.

Reaching the Organics Sky Garden couldn’t be easier. The Hotel enjoys an enviable location: it is steps away from Vittorio Veneto and Barberini’s Square, from the Borghese Gallery and the main shopaholic routes. On your way to the event, you can easily bump into tourists getting back from their shopping, local bank or business workers in Via Veneto or, eventually, into one of the monks from one of the nearby historical churches.

Address Via di San Basilio, 15 (Via Veneto) Opening time Wednesday to Sunday, 7.30 pm to midnight Contacts +39 3342532673 rooftopliferome

