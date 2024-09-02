Where to eat in Trastevere: 25 Restaurants, Trattorie and Pizzerie to try

The Best restaurants (and more) in Rome’s Trastevere

Trastevere is an authentic Roman neighbourhood nestled in between the Tiber river, the Vatican, and Janiculum Hill. Apart for being famous for its bars and nightlife, it’s also famous for its restaurant scene. Once a working-class neighbourhood, Trastevere is filled with delicious restaurants (many family run), trattorias and bakeries to fulfill all your breakfast, lunch and dinner needs.

You can get a taste of some of the best traditional restaurants in Trastevere, but also taste modern cuisine, too. Wondering where to eat in Trastevere? We’ve got you covered with a list of 25 Trastevere restaurants where you can order anything from pasta alla gricia and pizza to more gourmet options.

Da Enzo al 29

Via dei Vascellari, 29

Mon – Sat: 12:15pm – 3pm & 7:00pm – 11pm. No reservations accepted.

daenzoal29.com

An experience at da Enzo’s is about as close to a home-cooked meal in nonna’s kitchen as you are likely to find in Trastevere. Starkly-lit and strictly no-frills, this authentic trattoria keeps loyal patrons coming back for more thanks to its quality, rustic dishes.

Think Roman primi classics including Cacio e Pepe and Amatriciana, as well as decadent meatballs in rich tomato sauce. Don’t be scared off by the line outside, after all, Enzo is one of the best traditional Roman restaurants in Rome.

Da Teo

Piazza dei Ponziani, 7

Mon – Sat: 12:30pm – 3:30pm & 7:30pm- 11:30pm

instagram.com/trattoriadateo

If you envisioned sampling true Roman cuisine inside the warmth of a vine-clad villa, da Teo may be the perfect haunt for you. Specialising in white truffles and porcini mushrooms, the culinary staff skillfully prepare a range of hearty dishes suited to any palette. Also specialising in seafood-oriented pasta dishes as well as tasty zucchini flowers, da Teo won’t disappoint. They also offer outdoor seating in a beautiful piazza!

Seu Pizza Illuminati

Via Angelo Bargoni, 10

Everyday: 7:00pm – 12:00am

seupizza.com

On the edge of Trastevere, close to the Tiber River, you can find Seu Pizza Illuminati, one of the most acclaimed pizzerias in Rome and a restaurant great for groups of all ages to enjoy eating the finer pizzas in life.

Immersed in a culture full of pizza expertise, Seu Pizza Illuminati is the ultimate heaven for the pizza lovers in your life. What I find so delicious about this restaurant’s pizza is the thick and doughy crust – crucial to the overall pizza eating experience. Reservation is required via this link.

Mare Nostrum Seafood Restaurant

Viale Aurelio Saffi, 7

Tue – Sun: 7pm – 10.30pm (lunch on weekends)

marenostrumseafood.it

Mare Nostrum Seafood is in Trastevere by circumstance, Sicilian by origin, and Mediterranean by choice, for it welcomes all cultures and traditions that the Mediterranean touches. Rome, while not being a city directly by the sea, certainly doesn’t lack seafood restaurants. And yet, Mare Nostrum is truly one of a kind.

The recipes are relatively simple (“relatively” is up for interpretation depending on the dish here!), but able to stir the soul and spark emotions. Starting with the produce, which is always very fresh, local, and hand-chosen directly by the Mare Nostrum staff every day. Thanks to the chef and cooks and their flair, the creations of the dishes reach delicate balances and unique juxtapositions. The restaurant has a cozy indoor room and an outdoor space for a total of 30 seats, so reservations are highly encouraged.

Read the full review of Mare Nostrum Restaurant

Il Maritozzo Rosso

Vicolo del Cedro, 26

Tue – Sat: 10:30am – 3pm & 6pm – 11pm; Sun: 10:30am – 4pm

ilmaritozzorosso.com

Il Maritozzo Rosso brings a gourmet twist to Rome’s traditional maritozzo. What’s a “maritozzo”? It’s a typical Roman dessert consisting of a small loaf cut in half stuffed with plenty of whipped cream. But forget il maritozzo’s classic whipped cream filling and say hello to savoury and gourmet combinations that will make your taste buds tingle.

Think a maritozzo filled with crispy guanciale and cacio e pepe, or the maritozzo with stracciatella from Puglia, anchovies from Sciacca and yummy baby spinach. These are just two of the 30 different recipes the owners have created.

Read the full review of Il Maritozzo Rosso

Cecilia Santa Cucina

Via dei Vascellari 48

Tue – Sat: 7pm – 11pm – Reservations required

ceciliasantacucina.com

Close to and named after the marvelous Basilica of Santa Cecilia, the refined Cecilia Santa Cucina restaurant is a haven for soft palates. Their dishes are extremely well-curated to please your eyes just as well as your taste buds. From their starters to their desserts, their food juxtapositions will amaze patrons. Cecilia has 2 tasting menus as well as a la carte. Make sure to make a reservation, whether by calling or online.

Farina Kitchen

Via Ergisto Bezzi, 31

Mon – Sat: 12pm – 3pm & 6pm – 12am; Sun: 6pm – 12am

pickyourkind.com/farina-kitchen/

Halfway between a pizzeria and a restaurant, the Farina brand counts 6 locations in total, and each has their own specials. Famous for their unique pagnottelli, a twist on the panuozzo di Gragnano (a sort of sandwich made with pizza dough), Farina Kitchen Trastevere will also surprise you with their elaborate pasta dishes. Their aperitivo is also a great choice, including a drink, pizza slices and various fritti for €13. In winter, they also have an abundant Saturday brunch for €25.

La Prosciutteria Cantina dei Papi

Via della Scala, 71

Open daily: 11:30am – 12:00am

cantinadeipapi.com

When conjuring images of Italian culinary extravagance, there are the staple contenders: mozzarella, carbonara, and of course prosciutto. Recognising the latter’s importance in the Italian antipasto tradition, la Prosciutteria captured a niche market, and has devoted itself to serving a decadent mix of cut hams off the bone. Sample one of their mixed platters, and couple it with a fine red.

Eggs

Via Natale del Grande, 52

12pm – 11pm

eggsristorante.com

Eggs restaurant is an egg and carbonara heaven, open for lunch and dinner. It’s a small and contemporary bistro with a rich and varied menu where the egg is the star of the show. Along with organic hen eggs, there are also ostrich, quail, and sea urchin eggs plus caviar!

Checco er Carettiere

Via Benedetta, 10

Mon – Sun: 12pm – 3pm & 7pm – 12am

checcoercarettiere.it

Rome is well-known for its hearty kitchen, and it’s holy staple-pasta trinity: Carbonara, Amatriciana, and Cacio e Pepe. Whichever is your penchant, rest assured that Checco Er Carettiere will deliver.

Since the 1900s, this rustic taverna has been treating its customers to typical Roman dishes. Wanting something a little heartier? They also specialise in fish dishes.

Glass Hostaria

Vicolo del Cinque, 58

Wed – Fri: 7pm – 10pm; Sat – Sun: 12pm – 2:30pm & 7pm – 10pm

glasshostaria.it

Michelin starred, elegant, and aesthetically modern, Glass Osteria is the place you go to for that special occasion in Rome. With its menu often changing, diners can be treated to something a little more unique than what they may usually find in a typical osteria. Award winning resident Chef, Cristina Bowerman, specialises in seafood and beef dishes, one of which is the signature beef tartare, dressed with truffle. Vegetarian options are also available.

Taverna Trilussa

Via del Politeama, 23-25

Mon – Sat: 7pm – 12am

tavernatrilussa.it

Set on a patio, amidst draping vines and soft light, Taverna Trilussa is the ideal outdoor dining experience for a romantic night. Serving Roman classics since 1910, this elegant restaurant serves the usual primi suspects (we recommend the Amatriciana) as well as more original pasta interpretations such as Tagliolini with truffle.

Tiberino

Via Ponte Quattro Capi, 18 (Isola TIberina)

Mon – Wed: 8:30am – 4:30pm; Thu – Fri: 8.30am – 11pm; Sat: 11am – 11pm; Sun 11am – 6:30pm

tiberinoroma.it

The historic bar Tiberino, located on one of Rome’s most romantic locations, the Isola Tiberina, is now a restaurant and bistrot efficiently serving classic, trusty Roman dishes always certain to please. During the day, stop by for a pick-me up coffee in Tiberino’s caffetteria, or an afternoon gelato at the gelateria, or aperitivo on a balmy summer evening in the cozy piazzetta.

Alle Fratte di Trastevere

Via delle Fratte di Trastevere, 49/50

Thu – Tue: 12:30pm – 3pm & 6pm – 11pm

allefratteditrastevere.com

Here at Alle Fratte di Trastevere, the cooks know what’s good. With a typical osteria image and menu, what’s special about Alle Fratte are its American specialties. With an original NYC cook, you can find everything you might be craving from back home.

Fresh bagels, pumpkin spice latte, apple crumble, homemade brownies, bacon, and much more are what sets this place apart from the rest. With the best of both worlds, Alle Fratte has you covered on all fronts. And on Saturdays and Sundays, they brunch!

Le Mani in Pasta

Via dei Genovesi, 37

Tue – Sun: 12:30pm – 3pm, 7:30pm – 11:30pm

facebook.com/lemaninpastatrastevere/

Photo credits: albertoblasetti.com

This osteria in the Trastevere neighbourhood isn’t just one of the best traditional Italian restaurants in town, it’s also a great seafood restaurant. Order the delicious seabass carpaccio with truffle shavings and the octopus salad with potatoes to start. If you’re a carbohydrate lover, you can’t go wrong with the tagliolini with cherry tomatoes, shrimp and sea bream or the yummy carbonara. Keep in mind that the kitchen is very small so it may take a bit until you get served.

Jacopa

Via Jacopa de’ Settesoli, 7

Mon – Sun: 7:30am – 10am & 6pm – 12am

jacopa.it

This restaurant and cocktail bar in Trastevere is the it-place to taste contemporary food and drinks. The protagonist at Jacopa is first and foremost the ingredient – only high quality ingredients are used. You can order simple dishes like the Animella, ham and figs, pork or pickled vegetables, or you can opt for the variety of homemade pastas. To pair with your food, try one of their cocktails or dive into the natural wine selection, which ranges from white and red to sparkling wines from Italy and around the world.

L’Elementare Pizzeria

Via Benedetta, 23

Mon: 6pm – 1am; Tue – Thu & Sun: 12pm – 1am; Fri – Sat: 12pm – 2am

pizzerialelementare.it

The famous Bir&Fud has transformed into L’Elementare or “elementary”, recalling the elementary products and traditions of the Lazio region. The great selection of craft beers is still available but what’s new is the exquisite simple and classic Roman style pizza by Mirko Rizzo. Here, you’ll taste a heavenly round, thin and extremely crunchy pizza that you won’t easily forget.

Proloco Trastevere

Via Goffredo Mameli, 23

Mon – Fri: 6pm – 11pm; Sat – Sun: 12:30pm – 11pm

prolocotrastevere

After Proloco DOL (Di Origine Laziale), Proloco Trastevere arrives offering food and products from the Lazio region right here in Trastevere. The menu is a triumph of dishes from Rome and the Lazio region – this is the place to order a perfectly executed gricia, amatriciana or carbonara.

On Sundays, get ready for “Il Pranzo Contadino” a.k.a. the “Farmer’s Lunch” – the first brunch dedicated to products from small producers in the Lazio region. Brunch is served at your table and includes Il piatto del contadino, a rich assortment of cheese, cured meats, seasonal vegetables and other hot and cold specialties form Lazio; a first or main course of your choice and the dessert of the day.

Zia

Via Goffredo Mameli, 45

Mon – Sat: 7.30pm – 10.30pm, Thur – Sat: 12.30pm – 2pm

ziarestaurant.com

Everything at this restaurant in Trastevere is spot on. The setting is elegant yet cozy, the lighting is just perfect and the dishes are packed with flavour. Creativity and excellent ingredients are at the heart of chef Antonio Ziantoni’s cuisine, and you can tell.

Order from the exquisite à la carte menu or let the chef guide you on a tasting journey with the five-course or seven-course tasting menu. If you drop by for lunch, you can even order their five-course tasting menu at €110.

Baby Bao

Piazza Trilussa 40

Mon – Sun: 6pm – 2am & Sun: 12pm – 3:30pm

babybao.it

This bao bar in the center of Trastevere is a great alternative to a classic aperitivo. Every day from 6:00pm to 8:30pm, with their aperitivo formula, you can have Asian finger food, including dumplings, mini baos, and spring rolls, for €12, drink included. Baby Bao is also a great spot for dinner or Sunday lunch. Try their fusion veal shumai or their crunchy crab bao and pair them with one of their signature cocktails or a sake.

Le Levain

Via Luigi Santini, 23

Mon-Sat: 8am-8:30pm, Sunday: 9am – 8pm

lelevainroma.it

Hidden in the Trastevere nooks, near Piazza San Cosimato, Le Levain is an irresistible bakery that calls upon the french tradition. True to its name, in english “le levain” means “mother yeast”; a prized ingredient when baking. Used in almost all of their recipes, Le Levain is popular for its homemade delicacies.

From buttery croissants, macaroons, eclairs, and original tartes, Le Levain gives cornetti and pasticcini a run for their money. With flocks of students and locals often filling the bar, you’ll be able to experience Paris in Rome for a meal!

Dar Poeta

Vicolo del Bologna, 45

Mon-Sun: 12am-12pm

darpoeta.com

Translated, this osteria’s name means “the poet’s place” and is one of the most loved restaurants in Trastevere. With your typical checkered tablecloths, wooden chairs, and simple tableware you’ll feel right at home. Boasting a long list of pizzas to choose from, you’ll also be able to try different combinations you may have not known about.

A personal favorite is definitely the “Cacio e Pepe pizza” that yes is like the pasta, but on a pizza! And no, that doesn’t mean the pasta is physically on the pizza (carb overload x100) but simply a pizza with cacio cheese and black pepper sprinkled on top. Might become your favorite too!

Pico’s

Via della Pelliccia, 27

Sun – Thu: 12pm–12am; Fri – Sat: 12pm – 2am

picosofficial

And just when you thought Trastevere couldn’t get any better, Pico’s proves you wrong. With colorful interior, a delicious mexican/american menu, and an overall happy vibe served by the food and its staff (like Sesa at the cash register and her patient soul) Pico’s knows how to treat its visitors.

Burritos, tacos, philly cheesesteaks, and much more are what make this tasty haven a popular destination for meals when in Trastevere. Whether you choose to eat here or take it home, I highly recommend adding churros and extra guac to your order. And yes, Tuesdays are indeed TACO Tuesdays; a corona and 3 tacos for 7 euros!

Mammò Street Food

Piazza San Giovanni della Malva, 2

Sun – Thu: 8am – 12am; Fri – Sat: 8am – 2am

With an entrance that may go unnoticed, Mammò is a must-see for anybody looking to eat healthy street food. Small yet well organized, Mammò has a few tables you can eat at and a long list of takeaway items in case the tables are full.

With options that range from bagels and salads, to craft beers and cold cut options, you can choose between having a snack or a bigger meal. Vegan friendly, the ingredients are topnotch and carefully paired to guarantee the best results possible. Make sure to give the pastrami salad a go!

Pizzeria ai Marmi

Viale di Trastevere, 53

Thu – Tue: 6:30pm – 2am

Pizzeria Ai Marmi

When in Rome, do as the Romans do, which means abandoning any preconceived notions of sampling thick-crusted pizza; here it’s all about doing it thin! Perhaps one of Rome’s most iconic and recognised pizzerie, Ai Marmi has been serving tasty, no-frills pizzas for decades in its very casual and relaxed environment. A favourite of ours is the margherita with gooey buffalo mozzarella.

