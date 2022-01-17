The Best Concerts in Rome in 2022

The not-to-miss concerts this year in Rome

Remember that concert you really wanted to go to this year but it got rescheduled due to the pandemic? Now is the time to recall all those tours and rescheduled dates because 2022 has a lot to offer within the live music scene. While we may expect some changes in the following year too, we seem to be easing out of the emergency situation, so a lot of fun, and plenty of events are about to come — upon presentation of the green pass!

And lucky for you, we have prepared a selection of the top singers and bands, with a variety of genres, which are coming to rock the stages of Rome in 2022 so that you don’t have to do much, other than choose your favourites and get your tickets in time before they sell out!

Jethro Tull

February 11, 2022

Auditorium Conciliazione

A British rock band formed in 1967, with their album ‘Aqualung’ ranked by the Rolling Stone among its 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, is ready to provide an intense and distinctive experience for all participants of their concert in February, in Rome.

Bryan Adams

February 11, 2022

Palazzo dello Sport

With his unmistakable raspy voice singing to you straight from the heart, Bryan Adams, the Canadian guitar singer, is coming to Rome. If you love rock, this is a must-go!

Mannarino

February 17-18, 2022

Palazzo dello Sport

This famous Italian folk musician continues to sell-out tickets and perform to many crowds. His most known and award-winning Bar Della Rabbia will surely make you dance and sing along.

James Taylor

February 27, 2022

Auditorium Parco della Musica

He simply sings the songs he is most connected to —playing them on his guitar, which is where his magic lies. His warm and cosy vibes have forced a deeply emotional connection with his fans, something that will definitely be felt within the Auditorium in February during his show.

Salmo

March 1, 2022

Palazzo dello Sport

Italian rapper: an aggressive and unruly mix of bass-heavy electronic music and hardcore hip-hop. Often covering social topics and politics, his rap songs are potent and you are definitely going to have an engaging experience at his concert.

Caparezza

March 11, 2022

Palazzo dello Sport

He used to be a clean-cut pop singer, but he reemerged in 2001 as Caparezza with rap songs and a lot of personal honesty mixed in his tracks. By commenting on the hypocrisy of the music business in his lyrics, but also with light hearted hits known by everyone like ‘Vieni a ballare in Puglia,’ he is truly one of a kind, and ready to rock the stage.

Negramaro

March 16-17, 2022

Palazzo dello Sport

With their name deriving from the grape negro amaro, and finally breaking through the pop scene thanks to the Festival di Sanremo, Negramaro’s pop and rock synergy became one of the most known Italian bands of today’s music scene.

Fiorella Mannoia

March 21, 2022

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Actress and singer, the Italian pop star Fiorella has been on the stages of Sanremo and in the hearts of many Italians throughout the years. Having won the prestigious Targa Tenco prize for Italian singers five times, she is astonishing and very loved, and is ready and with full force to amaze the crowd in Rome.

Fulminacci

March 25, 2022

Atlantico

Awarded the Targa Tenco for Best Debut Album with his ‘La vita veramente,’ Fulminacci is very well loved among the indie pop fanatics, and for being so young, 24 years old, he has a lot more to offer in the future to all his fans. For example, his upcoming concert in March in Atlantico, Rome.

Robert Glasper

March 31, 2022

Monk

American pianist, record producer, songwriter and musical arranger with a career that bridges musical and artistic genres. Having won four Grammy Awards, it will present his new album Black Radio 3.

Madison Beer

March 31, 2022

Orion

R&B and pop singer Madison Beer became famous when Justin Bieber shared a cover she had made of one of his songs, and her fame has been steadily growing ever since. Her upcoming tour will surely feature songs from her latest album, Life Support, and many other surprises alongside it.

Gianna Nannini

April 3, 2022

Auditorium Parco della Musica

She is probably the most famous Italian female rock singer —with hits like ‘America’, ‘Fotoromanza’ or ‘Bello e impossible’, which would later become an international hit played in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, too. Her raspy well-known voice will enchant you during her concert, and let yourself go. If her energy can be felt through the screen, now imagine a live performance!

Tommaso Paradiso

April 7, 2022

Palazzo dello Sport

Known for being the frontman of Thegiornalisti, he is now on his solo career. He sure knows how to get to your heart with deep lyrics and emotional tones, but he’s got great pop songs to sing along to and it may even make you feel nostalgic.

Subsonica

April 9, 2022

Atlantico Live

This Italian rock band from Turin made significant success at the 2000 Sanremo Festival, making the all time ‘Tutti i miei sbagli’ and ‘Discolabirinto’ known to most of us. Ranging from alternative rock, to electronic music, they exude so much energy in their live performances, and concert, and this year will not be any different.

Sfera Ebbasta

April 22, 2022

Palazzo dello Sport

One of the most prominent actors of the contemporary young Italian trap and rap scene. Sfera has been known for his catchy tunes and his collaborations with various international artists —like Rich The Kid and Quavo. Get ready for his Famoso Tour throughout Italy, performing live in April in Rome.

Samuele Bersani

May 8, 2022

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Singer of ‘Spaccacuore’ and ‘Giudizi universali’, Samuele is very well known in the Italian pop music scene and has been fairly famous ever since he performed in the 2000 Sanremo Festival, and then visited again in 2012. Now, in 2022 he is ready to tour around Italy with the ‘Cinema Samuele Tour.’

Mario Biondi

May 15, 2022

Auditorium Parco della Musica

This famous Italian singer from Catania is ready to bring on stage his deep and warm voice, reminding us of soul and blues music in tones and vibrations. A profoundly emotional and touching experience is definitely what you can expect from his show!

Mahmood

May 21 & 28, 2022

Atlantico

Pianist, singer, and songwriter who draws on pop, R&B, and hip-hop influences —Moroccan pop, as some would describe it. He became well known throughout the sixth season of the X-Factor, and today many know him for his number 1 single, ‘Soldi.’

Claudio Baglioni

June 3-16, 2022

Terme di Caracalla

If there’s an Italian singer that can bring different generations together in the same room, it’s Claudio Baglioni. With a career that spans decades, Claudio Baglioni’s hits are sung at the top of one’s lungs by everybody present. I recommend you start learning the lyrics!

Moderat

June 10, 2022

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Originating in Berlin, this German electronic music supergroup has much more behind their songs that the ear could tell, with lots of focus and care on number sequences and the mathematics of music! Get ready for an astounding experience!

Vasco Rossi

June 11-12, 2022

Circo Massimo

One of the main rock performers in Italy, and a “at least once in a lifetime” concert, Vasco Rossi’s concerts are full of energy and happiness; I can personally vouch for this one. And if you aren’t familiar with his work, come for the simple fact that he will be performing in the Circus Maximus. Madison Square Garden who?

Lorde

June 16, 2022

Auditorium Parco della Musica

New-Zealand singer and songwriter, known for introspective lyrics; Lorde brings to the Eternal City her electron and beam pop/indie-electro tunes. She got a lot of attention for her album Pure Heroine, won many awards, and curated the soundtrack of the third Hunger Games movie. Her talent is unquestioned.

Venditti & De Gregori

June 18, 2022

Stadio Olimpico

If there are two singers that Italian fans would choose for a joint concert, Antonello Venditti and Francesco De Gregori would be them. With signature melodies, lyrics, and tunes, these two roman icons are a new duo that we are all infinitely grateful for. Make sure to listen to Venditti’s “Notte prima degli esami”, and De Gregori’s “La Donna Cannone” before the concert; two true Italian anthems.

Marco Mengoni

June 22, 2022

Stadio Olimpico

Rising to fame through the 2009 edition of the X-Factor, he made it to the top of the charts fairly quickly, even becoming the first to top the Italian vinyl albums chart with his album ‘Le Cose Che Non Ho’. A classic pop singer for all of those who love a good rhythm and a catchy melody.

Pixies

June 27, 2022

Auditorium Parco della Musica

After two sold out concerts two years ago, in Bologna and Turin, for the tour of their seventh album “Beneath The Eyrie”; the legendary Boston band will return to Italy, and to Rome specifically in June, to delight their many Italian fans!

Cigarettes After Sex

June 28, 2022

Ippodromo Le Capannelle

The American pop band known for their ethereal tunes, often singing about romantic themes, creates a dream-like experience to all listeners. Very well known among the Tumblr community, they also stand within the indie rock scene, and not only pop. If you want to relax and be taken in by the tunes of the night, this is a definite go-to.

Cesare Cremonini

June 28, 2022

Stadio Olimpico

Born in Bologna, this chart-topping pop singer —earlier known for ‘Ancora un Po’ and ‘Figlio di un Re’ and nowadays for his single ‘Logico #1— is headed to take over the Stadio Olimpico of Rome. Expect to have a fun night while you sing along to his laid back and catchy songs!

Skunk Anansie

June 29, 2022

Auditorium Parco della Musica

The British alternative rock quartet, an amalgam of heavy metal and Black feminist rage. With lots of energy to transmit, this band is ready to make your summer in Rome rock!

Brunori Sas

June 30, 2022

Auditorium Parco della Musica

An Italian singer that has won the hearts of many over the last few years. Brunori Sas’ music is characterised by the ability of combining different genres to great lyrics. The songwriter has been active since 2009, and has published five albums already.

Deep Purple

July 2, 2022

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Deep Purple emerged from the psychedelic ’60s, building the hard-rock establishment up from zero and meanwhile also touching on heavy metal tunes in the process. Most known for their song ‘Smoke On the Water’ —a classic rock staple that is for sure every guitar student’s first riff— they are ready in 2022 for Rome, full of fire.

God Is an Astronaut

July 7, 2022

Ippodromo Le Capannelle

With an eye-catching name, and originating from Ireland, God is an Astronaut is landing in Rome on July 8th to grace the Rock in Roma stage. Along with the Irish band, special guest “This Will Destroy You” will also treat us to some music. Steady yourself and get ready to rock it out!

The Chemical Brothers

July 8, 2022

Ippodromo Le Capannelle

If you’re unfamiliar with The Chemical Brothers, I suggest you look into them ASAP. They may not be everybody’s cup of tea, but if you’re a millennial, chances are you definitely know all the words to “The Salmon Dance”, and probably danced to it too. Third time around performing in Rome, what better time than now to go see them?

Måneskin

July 9, 2022

Circo Massimo

An Italian rock band that was fairly famous after their appearance in the X-Factor in 2017. Maneskin sold over one million records in Italy already, and ensured international fame after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021. The show they will put on in the Circus Maximus promises to be something out-of-this-world.

Micheal Kiwanuka

July 15-16, 2022

Auditorium Parco della Musica

British singer, songwriter and record producer who’s been nominated for various awards —such as the MTV Europe Music awards and the BBC Music Awards. Known in the R&B/Soul scene, but also indie and folk, Michael is ready to bring his neo soul and psychedelic vibes on stage in July on two separate dates!

Simple Minds

July 17, 2022

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Originally from Scotland and born in the late 1970s, Simple Minds is named after a verse from David Bowie’s “The Jean Genie”. They are considered one of the most important English bands of all time and boast a 40 year career, with sales exceeding 60 million records! Don’t miss them this July while they perform in the stunning open-air Cavea!

Ultimo

July 17, 2022

Circo Massimo

In English, Ultimo means “last.” This stage name may sound odd, but Ultimo gives praise to those that have always felt like they were “last” in everything, and sings songs that everybody can relate to. A great show that will definitely pull at your heart strings, remember to be in the Circus Maximus for it, a show in and of itself.

Gazzelle

July 22, 2022

Ippodromo Le Capannelle

Part of the popular Italian indie scene, Gazzelle is the concert you’ll want to attend if you want to be surrounded by locals. With catchy lyrics and easy on the ear music, Gazzelle will have you singing along before you know it.

LP

July 22, 2022

Auditorium Parco della Musica

LP is part of the indie scene, but distinctively set apart by a unique tone and alternative style. A singer and songwriter who has written hits for major artists like Rihanna, but became very famous for the single ‘Lost on You’ and ‘Muddy Waters’ —which would later be featured in the season finale of Orange is the New Black.

David Garrett

July 25, 2022

Terme di Caracalla

The child of an American mother and a German father, prodigy violin soloist David Garrett —born David Bongartz in Aachen, Germany— reached and surpassed many important milestones before his matriculation at Juilliard in New York. This kind of talent was quickly picked up by Deutsche Grammophon, which offered and signed a contract with the violinist when he was only 14 years old. “He’s been a constant fixture on international concert stages since he was a teenager, he’s recorded albums of core works and rock songs, and he’s played Paganini in a wild movie biopic. Is there anything David Garrett can’t do?!” (Classic Fm, UK).

Snarky Puppy

August 31, 2022

Auditorium Parco della Musica

There is something next year for instrumental lovers. Snarky Puppy combines jazz, rock and funk. Having won four Grammy Awards, this band is very well known, describing themselves as a ‘pop band that improvises a lot, without vocals’.

Paul Weller

September 11, 2022

Auditorium Parco della Musica

As a revered British artist for the general English music scene, Paul Weller knows how to perform. With a long, winding musical background —having taken part in different bands, like The Jam, and having tried out different genres, like acid jazz— he has come a long way since he played with The Clash, when only 19 years old. Mark on your calendars for an evening that will fly you to London, while being in Rome.

Il Volo

October 7, 2022

Palazzo Dello Sport

This Italian operatic pop trio that defines its music as ‘popera’ has won the Sanremo Music Festival in 2015 and became widely known through the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015. Made up of a baritone and two tenors, they will surely amaze all listeners from the stage and promise a breathtaking musical experience.

Gigi D’Alessio

October 31, 2022

Auditorium Parco della Musica

If while you’re in Rome you can’t make it down to Naples during your trip overseas, Gigi D’Alessio’s concert will make you feel like you visited Naples for a bit. After having also performed at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall, who knows, maybe Gigi might entertain you with some English-Neapolitan words too!

Simply Red

December 14, 2022

Palazzo Dello Sport

Leading the British blue-eyed-soul movement of the 80’s with hits like ‘Holding Back the Years,’ Simply Red has been around for some time —and it has only made them better. Originating from Manchester and led by Mick Hucknall, they are now ready to take over Rome.

