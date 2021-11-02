Sports Bars and Pubs in Rome

Best places to enjoy the game with a cold one

Sports lovers, look no further, for in Rome there are many suitable options for sports bars for you. Whether it’s rugby, NFL or following your local footy team, they deliver with a wide array of sports and beverages. From fine dining to basic grub, Rome’s sports bars do not disappoint. Explore the options below where you will find loyal returning customers mixed with sightseeing tourists ready to enjoy a match.

Shamrock Pub

Via del Colosseo, 1C (Monti)

shamrockpubroma.it

Football. Football. Football. Grab a pint from the extensive beer selection as you notice the scarves draping above you. It has decent food and is notorious for its good coffee. This place usually gets crowded for football games and is a go-to for some post-work relaxation. Shamrock pub is also a live music venue!

Abbey Theatre

Via del Governo Vecchio, 51/52/53 (Centro Storico)

abbey-rome.com

Another Irish themed pub is a stone’s throw away from Piazza Navona, you won’t find much outdoor space but remember, you are here for sports. This cosy atmosphere will lure you in with their warm traditional meals and friendly staff. When the game isn’t on, you can expect live music.

Birreria Eataly

Piazzale 12 Ottobre 1492 (Ostiense)

eataly.net

With a vast selection of well-known craft beers, Birerria Eataly also promises a comfortable dining experience and/or an aperitivo. Make sure to book the VIP room for your own sofa and personal TV screen to watch the live football game with your friends. The place gets booked up rather fast, so be speedy, and also, make sure to make your order in one go as the waiting staff are hard to catch.

Angeli Rock

Via Ostiense, 193B

angelirock.it

A popular place for Erasmus students as it’s on the same street as one of the Roma TRE campuses, Angeli Rock serves a great aperitivo with many TV screens to choose from. If you are not here for the game, the rooftop bar has a pretty view overlooking the basilica San Paolo.

Finnegan

Via Leonina, 66 (Monti)

finneganpub.com

Being apparently the only Irish-owned pub in Rome, Finnegan’s in Monti puts up a sheet of paper with all of the games they show, including ice hockey if you ask for it! The service is fast and there is a sense of Irish camaraderie here. Make sure you eat well before you drink the delicious beer as the food menu is limited to crisps and nuts. Stick around for a round of darts or pool after the game.

The Highlander

Vicolo di S. Biagio, 9 (Centro Storico)

highlanderome.com

If you’re looking for somewhere in the centre to catch an NFL game, this Scottish pub meets your needs. They serve good food and have many TV’s so you can even come with a friend who is into a different sport than you.

Devil’s Chair

Via Tripolitania, 190 (Quartiere africano)

devilschairpubroma.it

In one of the more upscale areas of Rome, Devil’s Chair‘s drinks menu includes fine grappa and handcrafted beers. It has optimal seating arrangements with plenty of TV screens to watch the game (mainly football). Be sure to order a delicious sandwich to accompany your drink. Pricewise, Devil’s chair is reasonable.

Four Green Fields

Via Silvio Pellico, 22 (Prati)

fourgreenfields.it

Expect breakfast Guinness on tap at this cosy Irish pub. With a few TV’s well-distributed, enjoy watching your favourite match at all hours in their new post-pandemic location. The staff are known to be friendly and some are even English speaking. It goes without saying that the spot fills up fast in the evenings, especially when there is a game on.