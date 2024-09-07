Where to drink and go out in Trastevere: bars, winebars and clubs

Nightlife in Trastevere: the best bars

Rome’s Trastevere neighbourhood attracts locals and visitors alike for its delicious restaurants, beautiful allies and stunning piazzas. But there’s another factor that makes Trastevere one of the most beloved neighbourhoods in the Eternal City: its nightlife. From wine bars and craft beer pubs to more trendy cocktail bars, Trastevere has something for everyone.

Check out our selection of the best bars in Trastevere to enjoy aperitivo and after dinner drinks like the Romans.

Cvlto Trastevere

Vicolo Del Quartiere, 7

Mon – Sun: 6pm – 2am

cultotrastevere.com

Tucked away in a little alley right off of Piazza Trilussa, Cvlto Trastevere is a lowkey nightlife option in Rome and a unique destination away from the crowds and often bustling streets of Trastevere. A serene space inside and out – outdoor seating and a tiny private garden with hanging ivy and lights overhead and an equally alluring interior space. Cvlto Trastevere is by all senses of the term a hidden gem. It’s a place of tranquillity where you can enjoy great drinks and food in a chill environment.

Read the full review of Cvlto

Enoteca Ferrara

Piazza Trilussa, 41

Mon – Sat: 7:30pm – 11pm / Sun: 12pm – 3pm & 7:30pm – 11pm

enotecaferrara.it

Italy takes its wine very seriously, and at Enoteca Ferrara, this long-held tradition is celebrated by the glass or bottle. Housing a large collection of wines, as well as a stellar selection of beer, this is the perfect place to sample a quality drop accompanied by a range of tasty appetizers.

Enoteca L’Antidoto

Vicolo del Bologna, 19

Wed – Sun: 6pm-11pm

enotecalantidoto. com

In the heart of Trastevere, just a few metres from Piazza Trilussa, Enoteca L’Antidoto is a wine bar that since 2020 has amazed for its counter current wine selection and a pop, naked and raw food proposal. You choose a bottle from the shelf and taste it on its own or together with many small tastings of cold meats, cheeses and seasonal raw materials processed expressly in the small open kitchen.

Baylon Cafe

Via di S. Francesco a Ripa, 151

Open daily: 6:30am – 2am

Baylon Cafe

Baylon is to Trastevere, what Remo Pizzeria is to Testaccio, quite simply, an institution. Open almost all the time, this charming, modern hang-out is the ideal place to quite literally watch the world go by. Did we mention the stellar cocktail collection? The well-groomed bartenders will dexterously prepare a range of classic cocktails as well as some novel concoctions certain to entice.

The Hole Portaportese

Via Angelo Bargoni, 62

Mon – Fri: 12:30pm – 2am; Sat: 5pm – 2am

thehole_portaportese

The Hole Porta Portese is a trendy, gay-friendly bar and restaurant offering traditional Roman cuisine with an alcoholic twist. To name a few, you could start off with their spritz al telefono, their supplì with spritz, or their fior d’ugò, their zucchini flowers with sambuca (elderflower liqueur), and have their legendary cacio lemon, a cacio e pepe with gin lemon. If someone in your company is not keen on the alcoholic take, they also have the classic pasta dishes with no alteration. Their beers and cocktail menus are also great.

HÉCO

Via Portuense, 47 (Trastevere)

Open daily, 6.30pm – 2am

HECOtrastevere

What was once an antique artisan shop has today blossomed as a modernized cocktail and gastronomic experience with a cozy inside area, a peaceful garden and a mesmerizing rooftop, all bounded by good music and occasional events. Start your evening at golden hour with the Chef’s choice of savouries and a vast selection of cocktails named after Greek mythological creatures. And from 10.30pm, immerse yourself in summer nightlife with Dj sets and live music.

Read the full review of HÉCO

The Hole

Via dei Vascellari, 16

Mon – Sat: 4pm – 2am

Thehole

The Hole is a great little spot in Trastevere. Located in an ancient corner of the district, in the setting of Piazza dei Ponziani, it’s a perfect place to sip a drink or a beer spending a pleasant evening with your friends. The atmosphere is cheerful, with friendly bartenders and good music; this small and cozy bar that can get very busy at night!



Bar San Calisto

Piazza di S. Calisto, 4

Mon – Sat: 6am – 2am

Bar San Calisto

We’re not going to lie to you, Trastevere is not the cheapest area in which to play, except when it comes to Bar San Calisto. If you want to travel on a tightly woven shoestring budget, this iconic, no-frills bar/canteen is your ideal find. Due to its low prices, you will also find a mix of people who are open and eager to chat. Great selection of standard beer, wine, and bubbly.

Freni e Frizioni

Via del Politeama, 4/6

Open daily: 6:30pm – 2am

freniefrizioni.com

If you are looking for cool, you don’t get much closer to the definition than Freni e Frizioni. Located in a typical Italian building with a mini-piazza adjacent, this flash haunt is where people go to be seen. While Freni e Frizioni’s aperitivo buffet is well-known by locals, this place is best for its originally-prepared cocktails, which are all garnished, drizzled, or flamed with unique ingredients.

Treefolk’s Public House

Viale di Trastevere, 192

Mon – Thu: 6pm – 1am; Fri – Sat: 6pm – 2am; Sun (brunch): 11:30am – 1am

treefolkspublichouse.com

Photo by: Alberto Blasetti / www.albertoblasetti.com

With one of the largest Whiskey and Cask bars in Rome, Treefolk’s is version 2.0 of the classic public house. The space has a 1920’s England feel divided into three different rooms. There’s the Cask Bar featuring 12 pumps of brews and 8 beers on tap; the Scotch Room – where you can find some of the best Whiskey labels on a beautiful display (a selection of 500 labels and 60 labels of discontinued vintage whiskey to be more precise), and lastly the Camino Room, decked out with Chesterfield sofas, brown leather chairs and Persian rugs where you can have a more formal sit-down dining experience.

Read the full review

Coffee Pot Trastevere

Via del Politeama, 12

Open daily: 7pm – 2am

coffeepotcompany.com

Ever thought of pairing Mexican-inspired tapas with traditional Japanese cuisine? Well Coffee Pot has done just this, and it seems to be working. Set in an uber-cool, collective space, this is the type of place you don’t want to leave in a hurry. But it’s not just the sushi and tacos you should be coming in for, their cocktail menu is great and the ambiance is just what you need for a night out in Trastevere.

Ma Che Siete Venuti a Fà

Via Benedetta, 25

Open daily: 12pm – 2am

football-pub.com

With a catchy Roman name that translates to “ What did you come here for?”, this tiny pub is always brimming with excellent beer, and people. Located in the middle of the Trastevere neighborhood, Ma che siete venuti a fa offers 16 different beers on tap, and continuously changes its selection to welcome new flavours. So if you didn’t know the answer before to why you should go, now you do: beer!

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14

Thur-Fri: 7pm-2am; Sat-Sun 10am-2am

livealcazar.com

Step inside Live Alcazar – Trastevere’s historic movie theatre transformed into an all-new concept merging enterteinment and live music. Indulge in aperitivos and after-dinner drinks till the after-hours accompanied by live music! The cocktail selection is broad, with bartenders mixing and shaking cocktails of all kinds, from classic to mixology.

Read the full review of Alcazar Live

La Punta Expendio de Agave

Via di Santa Cecilia, 8

Mon – Sat, 6.30pm–2am

expendiodeagave

If you are the traveling type and love reminiscing about your adventures over good cocktails, La Punta Expendio de Agave is for you. Following 3 years of travel through Mexico, this bar opens its doors to Rome’s wanderlust minds. With its colorful décor, La Punta invites guests in from Trastevere to learn about a culture outside of Italy. The owners are well versed in Mexican cocktails. Tequila and Mezcal play a strong role in the drink list, which also includes a few beers on tap that can be read off of a passport inspired menu.

Sottosopra

Via Di Ponte Sisto, 67

Wed-Mon 5pm-2am

SottosopraTrastevere

Right off of Piazza Trilussa, Sottosopra is a modern restaurant with a hint of rustic chic. With delicious drinks and a great wine card, their strength is definitely in the long menu of focacce they serve. In case you need reminding, the “focaccia” is the crunchy, yet soft white round pizza usually topped with olive oil and oregano- YUM, I know. At Sottosopra though, they do more than just olive oil and oregano. You’ll be able to choose between combinations that include prosciutto, zucchini, mozzarella, tomatoes, and more. Now imagine snacking on that as you sip your wine, could it get any better?

In Vino Veritas

Via Garibaldi, 2 A

Mon-Sun 7pm-2am

InVinoVeritas.RomaTrastevere

If the name hasn’t given it away yet, In Vino Veritas is for wine fans; rightly so seeing the country you’re in! One of the most popular spots in Trastevere, In Vino is different from the rest thanks to its laid back vibe and slightly off-centered position in the neighborhood. In fact weekends usually see a crowd gathered at the entrance; definitely one of the best spots during summer. Don’t fret though, in case your travelling partner isn’t into wine, In Vino also offers a great list of craft beers- all 4 euros on Sundays!

Caffe Settimiano

Via Porta Settimiana 1

Everyday: 7am – 9pm

With a long line of tables outside and the sun always shining on them, Settimiano could become your favorite bar in Trastevere. And not bar as in cocktails and shots, but the classic caffè and cornetto Italian bar.

With lovely bartenders and a welcoming interior, you will be pampered and looked after the whole time. In case you don’t want to sit outside no worries, settle down in the other room; perfect for catching up with emails, friends, or a good book. Bask in the sun as you enjoy your cappuccino or try one of their lunch options- sunglasses are a must!

Meccanismo

Piazza Trilussa, 34

Open daily: 7.30am-2am

meccanismoroma.com

One of the most famous bars in Rome, Meccanismo has the luxury to be located right in Piazza Trilussa, the lively gateway to Trastevere, and it lives up to the expectation. In addition to serving an array of creative cocktails, they are open at all hours to feed locals and tourists alike. The kitchen offers various choices of American breakfast, a hefty aperitivo, and a varied lunch menu that is complemented by daily specials that patrons should always consult. If you’re lucky, they’ll be serving their delicious gricia ubriaca which is now a staple on their dinner menu as well.

