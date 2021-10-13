A hidden gem in the middle of Trastevere: Cvlto • Spirit – Food

The tiny shrine to meat and drinks, Cvlto Trastevere is a quaint and charming spot for a nice evening in Rome

Tucked away in a little alley right off of Piazza Trilussa, there is a recent addition to Trastevere. Cvlto Trastevere, which opened in September 2020, is a lowkey nightlife option in Rome and a unique destination away from the crowds and often bustling streets of Trastevere.

A serene space inside and out – outdoor seating and a tiny private garden with hanging wisteria and lights overhead and an equally alluring interior space. Cvlto Trastevere is by all senses of the term a hidden gem. It’s a place of tranquillity where you can enjoy great drinks and food in a chill environment.

“Eat & Drink is My Bible”

The name is another tribute to the history of the place and to Rome, using Roman numerals. The three partners opened Cvlto (Cult) in a former religious articles shop, renovating the space with a few design elements to recreate the theme of religion and church, for example, the coloured stained-glass windows, and the fun quotes throughout the place.

“Meat is My Religion”

Meat is ritual at Cvlto Trastevere. All carne comes from the Macelleria (butcher) owned by the three partners, ensuring the utmost quality and keeping everything in the family. Also, all the bread and all potatoes dishes featured on the menu are homemade by Cvlto.

On the food menu, you’ll find a variety of appetizers such as their signature plum pork dish, crudo like carpaccio and tartare of manzo e vitelli (for something really different) and cooked meat dishes including: tagliata of chicken, guanciola di manzo (beef cheek) and pork ribs, a variety of spiedini and burgers and bao of chicken, veggies or amatriciana with pulled pork, and a selection of desserts.

But vegetarians need not worry because Cvlto Trastevere has a variety of delicious non-meat options, such as their healthy and hearty Cvlto Salads, veggie burger, and veggie bao. Cvlto Trastevere has two beers on tap and an extensive wine selection. You’ll find a seasonal drink list created by their bartenders as well as all of the other classic cocktails, thei best-seller being the ‘Cvlto Mule’. But stay tuned for their new drink menu releasing next month.

During aperitivo time (starting at 5pm), you can enjoy some homemade sfizi (snacks) for free along with your drink. A tiny plate sampling a few of the chef’s choice items which, change daily. Some morsels include: caprese, bruschetta, spiedini, crocchette, crespelle vegetariane, fritti, and polpette (meatballs).

But the truly unique offering and real standout is the ‘Cvlto Brunch’. Available every Saturday and Sunday starting at 11am, you can choose between all of the brunch staples, from savoury to sweet: pancakes, French toast, traditional and Cvlto’s signature waffles (veggie or chicken waffles with guacamole), wraps, farro, club sandwich, fried chicken, burgers, their special American-English brunch plate with eggs, bacon, potatoes, avocado, beans and toast, and even a dolce of the day.

And reminiscent of the famous American brunch formulas that can be found back in the states, they have typical brunch drinks PLUS a bottomless Bloody Mary and Mimosa option! (For 20 and 15 euros). Brunch at Cvlto Trastevere is the real deal.

The music changes throughout the evening by time and mood and on select nights, you can find special bartending guest shifts and other events. Everything is fresh at Cvlto including the staff. All employees from the bar and kitchen to the waitstaff are young yet experienced in the area of hospitality.

With a relaxed ambience, lovely environment and décor, and welcoming friendly service; Cvlto Trastevere is a breath of fresh air in the heart of Trastevere.