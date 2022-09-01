Sagra del Pesce Fritto e Baccalà at Eataly

The outdoor events at Eataly Rome are back!

Eataly Rome is organising an open-air degustation and feast of fried fish and cod from the 8th of September until the 11th all within the Roma Baccalà event.



From 6pm to 1am in front of their store, in the Piazzale XII Ottobre 1492, you’ll be able to taste all kinds of fish delicacies; cartocci, anchovies, fried fish, calamari, shrimp and the well-loved baccalà – salt cod. To find out more about what you can expect to eat, what sorts of delicious and succulent meals you’ll be able to have, visit the event page and check out their menu.

Not only will you be enjoying great food, but Eataly spins the event by adding music every night, making a perfect spot to socialise and meet others – all open-air, remember, plus always keeping with the safety measures! And all fanatics of fish, looking at the bigger picture may be worth your time!

The Roma Baccalà event will be organising various programs throughout these three days at Garbatella neighbourhood, some including meets with chefs, journalists, historians – and other various baccalà professionals! You can expect the program to involve lots of cooking, lots of presentations and lots of fun – and even cooking lessons with the Eataly’s chef.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to not only have fun, but also eat well!

The Food

PROLOCO DI FIUMICINO

SUPPLI BROS

L’APULIA

LOCANDA DEL BACCALÀ

MOZAO

LO STRAVIZIO

LA CASA DEL CREMOLATO

The Drinks

Birra di Classe

Latta – Fermenti e Miscele

Bar di Eataly

Music Program

Giovedì 8

19.30 Walter Dandy

22.00 Ansonica

Venerdì 9

19.30 Alessandro Sciarra

22.00 Dizzy Tarantino (Soulfood)

Sabato 10

19.30 Bred Fongusto

22.00 La Reina del Fomento

Domenica 11

19.30 Disco Donna

22.00 Beat Soup

8 – 11 September, 2022

Eataly – Piazzale XII Ottobre 1492 (Ostiense)



6pm – 1am

eataly.net