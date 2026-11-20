How to Celebrate Thanksgiving 2021 in Rome

How to Celebrate Thanksgiving 2026 in Rome

The ultimate guide to Thanksgiving in Rome

Whether you are an American trying to continue traditions while living in Italy, or an Italian looking to celebrate new festivities, Thanksgiving is the perfect day to gather with friends and family, eat comfort food, and remind ourselves of all the things in life that we are grateful for. Plenty of restaurants and venues are ready to welcome you and your loved ones on this special day with the classic Thanksgiving dinner in the Eternal City, so you won’t feel like you are missing out one bit! Rome has a lot to offer to begin with, and it can cater to this tradition, too, so you can spend the 26th of November this year in a cosy environment and reminisce on the things you are thankful for.

What to Cook/Eat?

If you are having a massive family get together, or just inviting a few friends over, you need to have a general idea of who is attending your feast to delegate certain meals to different people. Is grandma an expert with turkey? Does your partner have a family pie recipe? You need to figure out a menu and perhaps even get others involved. Want to try something new or incorporate Italian classics into the meal? It is important to make a list of who will cook what – this way you can avoid having people show up with mashed potatoes. But if you prefer to make your Thanksgiving less hectic, you can always take a look at our selection of restaurants and bars ready to serve a full three-course deliciously festive meal for you on the day of this beautiful holiday.

Hunting for Holiday Essentials

Supermarkets like Conad or Coop sell pastry dough and cinnamon, but certain ingredients are much more tricky to find. In Italy, it is rare – if not impossible – to walk into the average grocery store and buy pumpkin pie filling, brown sugar, cranberry sauce, or a whole turkey.

Drogheria Innocenzi in Trastevere (Via Natale del Grande, 31) sells just about anything and everything you can imagine: Bisquick mix, canned Ocean Spray cranberry sauce, brown sugar, and Libby’s pumpkin pie filling.

While fresh cranberries do not grow in Italy, sour, red ribes (currants) are a decent substitution. If you are looking to make a fresh simple cranberry (currant) sauce, boil these berries with sugar, cinnamon, and orange juice, and in about 10 minutes, you’ll have a lovely sauce.

Castroni (Via Cola di Rienzo, 196 and other locations throughout Rome) also sells a variety of imported goods that compose the perfect Thanksgiving meal, including baking mixes, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, canned sweet potatoes, marshmallow fluff, and pumpkin filling.

Sweet potatoes (patate dolci) can be found at various bio/organic grocery stores around the city, though it is often a hit or miss situation. That being said, the Latin American stalls around Piazza Vittorio usually have them.

As for the turkey, many macellerie should be able to provide you with a turkey, but you will have to pre-order a few days ahead of time. Bio Eno on Via Labicana, 112, Eataly in Ostiense and the Testaccio market are some excellent options. Bear in mind that your Roman oven is probably much smaller than ovens in the United States, so be specific about the size of your turkey!

If this all sounds like way too much work for you, there are still a few alternatives!

Restaurants, Pubs, and Clubs Celebrating Thanksgiving in Rome

It is finally possible to celebrate Thanksgiving dinner at a restaurant, pub or club this year, and we have collected the best and tastiest offers out there in Rome for you to choose from, and perhaps try out if you don’t feel like setting up a whole table and spending the day near the oven.

Rome Edition

Salita di S. Nicola da Tolentino, 14

thanksgiving-at-anima

This Thanksgiving you can celebrate in the heart of Rome with a dedicated dinner at Anima, the restaurant of The Rome EDITION. On Thursday, November 26, from 7 to 11 pm, the menu brings the classics of the holiday to the table, from roasted stuffed turkey with sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and cranberry sauce to a traditional pecan pie with caramelised pears and sour cream ice cream. The dinner costs €100 per person, drinks not included. Reservations are on OpenTable through the hotel’s website, or by phone at +39 06 4524 9000.

Vivi – Piazza Navona & Vivi – Le Serre

Via Decio Filipponi, 1 (Le Serre, Monte Mario) | Piazza Navona, 2 (Piazza Navona) | Via Flaminia, 80/86 (ORA, Flaminio)

vivi.it

Vivi, the organic restaurant group with several locations in Rome, is hosting Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, November 26. There are two menus to choose from, one traditional and one 100% plant-based, so you’ll find turkey and pumpkin pie as well as a fully vegan option. The dinner is held at three Vivi locations: Le Serre in Monte Mario, Piazza Navona at Palazzo Braschi, and ORA, inside the Explora children’s museum in Flaminio. It starts at 8 pm and costs €45 per person, drinks not included. Hotel Hassler

Piazza della Trinità dei Monti, 6

hotelhasslerroma.com

At Hotel Hassler, at the top of the Spanish Steps, you can celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 26, with a buffet dinner starting at 7 pm, with live music and the traditional turkey carving. The centerpiece is oven-roasted turkey with walnut and honey stuffing, served with pumpkin in several versions (fried with chili, grilled with apple cider vinegar, in a ricotta and truffle lasagna and in a cream soup), Brussels sprouts in butter, sweet potato purée, red cabbage with apples and glazed chestnuts. For dessert there’s pecan pie, pumpkin tart, apple crumble, brownies and popcorn cake.

Aleph Rome Hotel

Via di S. Basilio, 15

alephrome.com

The Aleph Rome Hotel invites visitors to join them for Thanksgiving dinner on the 26th of November at 8pm. To mark the occasion, the Chef has crafted a menu that seamlessly blends the authentic essence of American tradition with the warmth of conviviality.

For the occasion, an inspired menu will feature the classics of the American tradition. The evening will start with a welcome drink, and will proceed with a gastronomic experience that will have as the main protagonist the unmissable turkey. To finish the night a delicious pumpkin pie will be served.

Adelaide Restaurant at the Hotel Vilon

Via dell’Arancio, 68/69

hotelvilon.com/en/lounge-restaurant/

Vilon Hotel will host a Thanksgiving meal on November 26th at the Adelaide Restaurant. The setting will be intimate and vibrant in a wing of Palazzo Borghese in Rome, the table will be chic and warm at Adelaide, and Gabriele Muro’s cuisine will bring the holiday to life.

An amuse bouche and a “millefoglie” of sweet potatoes, mushrooms, and pecorino will be served alongside the main course: the traditionally stuffed turkey, green beans with bacon, brussel sprouts, and mashed potatoes. To finish off the meal pecan pie and pumpkin pie will be offered for dessert. The cost will be 100 euro with drinks excluded.

Hard Rock Cafe Rome

Via Vittorio Veneto 62A/B

cafe.hardrock.com/rome/

Celebrate Thanksgiving at Hard Rock Cafe on Via Veneto with a traditional turkey dinner. The menu features roasted boneless turkey breast with cranberry and gravy, served with green bean casserole in a wild mushroom cream sauce with crispy onions, sweet potato mash topped with toasted marshmallow and maple, and buttermilk stuffing with Gruyère and sage. For dessert, there’s sticky toffee bread pudding with bourbon toffee, gingerbread crumble and candied pecans. Reserve your table on OpenTable.

Bakery House

Corso Trieste (Piazza Istria), Via Riano (Ponte Milvio)

bakeryhouse.it/Thanksgiving.php

Bakery House celebrates Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 26, with a dinner starting at 8 pm. The menu starts with a choice of pumpkin velouté with bagel sticks or a mini sweet potato quiche with caramelized onions. The main course is turkey stuffed with pistachios, prunes and chestnuts, served with gravy and cranberry sauce, alongside honey-glazed carrots, green bean casserole and mashed potatoes. Dessert is pumpkin pie. Dinner costs €30 per person, water and coffee included, and 20% of the proceeds will go to Save the Children Italia.

To book, call one of the two stores by November 25: Corso Trieste (Piazza Istria) 06.94377841 or Via Riano (Ponte Milvio) 06.88805526. More information on the Bakery House website.

Highlander Pub

Vicolo di San Biagio, 9 (centro storico)

highlanderome.com/108-thanksgiving-in-rome

The Highlander Pub hosts an all-you-can-eat Thanksgiving buffet on Thursday, November 26. Dinner is served from 6:30 to 8 pm (tables are ready at 6, and guests should arrive by 6:20). The buffet includes roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, creamed corn, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce and seasonal vegetables, with pumpkin pie and apple crumble for dessert. Tickets cost €75 per person and include a bottle of water and a drink, or a bottle of wine for every two guests. There are only 40 seats, so book early. After 8 pm the bar is open to everyone, with a beer pong tournament, karaoke and NFL games on every screen until closing.

Reservations on the Highlander website or at +39 06 6880 5368 (WhatsApp +39 328 765 3883).

Rome Cavalieri

Via Alberto Cadlolo,101

romecavalieri.it

Rome Cavalieri celebrates Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 26, with a dinner at Ristorante Uliveto. The menu brings the classics of the holiday to the table: stuffed turkey with cranberry sauce, pumpkin ravioli with taleggio and Canadian salmon. For dessert there’s pumpkin pie, chocolate pecan tart, apple crumble and New York cheesecake. Dinner costs €115 per person and €50 for children, drinks not included. Reservations on SevenRooms.

The Hoxton

Largo Benedetto Marcello, 220 (Parioli)

thehoxton.com

Celebrate Friendsgiving on Thursday, November 26, at Elio, the restaurant at The Hoxton Rome, from 7:30 pm. The four-course menu brings Thanksgiving flavors to Italian cooking: canederli with speck and mushrooms in a toasted hazelnut broth, pumpkin-filled pasta with amaretti and crispy pumpkin chips, stuffed turkey leg with prunes, chestnuts and pomegranate served with parsnip and turnip tops, and a pumpkin crème brûlée with cinnamon to finish. The set menu costs €65 per person, and the dishes are also available à la carte. Festive cocktails are made in partnership with Grey Goose and CRU Kafé. Reservations on SevenRooms.

Most importantly…

Don’t get too caught up in finding the perfect foods or the perfect restaurant. Friends and family and remembering to be Thankful are the essence of the holiday. Make sure to share what you are thankful for during your Thanksgiving meal.