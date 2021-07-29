Rooftop Spritzeria Monti: aperitivo with a view of the Colosseum

Your golden ticket to the ultimate Roman happy hour. Introducing the one and only Spritz-themed bar in the heart of the ultra-urban Monti district

Located in the heart of Monti is a rooftop bar we love and is an absolute must to experience. Rooftop Spritzeria Monti was welcomed to the neighborhood in June 2020 with the vision to provide the people of Rome with an experience unlike others, centered around the most beloved, refreshing, and notorious cocktail drink in Italy and the world, the Aperol Spritz.

Travel to the top floor of the three-star boutique hotel Condominio Monti, and you will be immediately greeted with an intimate, lush space, with decor that strikes an effortless balance between ultra-chic and urban. The warmth from the wooden floors mixed with the metal industrial chairs and turquoise-colored glass tables is every interior design lover’s dream. The rooftop is accompanied by a panoramic view of both the Monti district and a straight shot to the Colosseum, an unbeatable environment for the perfect aperitivo moment.

Now let’s get to the most important part, the menu! Of course you can easily guess the star of the menu for this Spritz-themed bar. Spritzeria starts with the classic spritz, but has a total of 10 varieties and twists to the classic, like the “L’americano,” made with red vermouth, Campari, and prosecco, which is very modern, aromatic, and delicious. Aside from the base menu, a new Sprtiz-of-the-day is offered each and every day, creatively curated and poured. However, if you’re not feeling a spritz at that moment’s time, it’s worth mentioning that any drink you desire can easily be ordered from the bar.

Recently, a food menu has been added, offering fan-favorite aperitivo munchies that pair perfectly with your drink of choice, from hummus, guacamole, and nachos to a hand-selected plate of mixed bruschetta.

The barmen and women are extremely welcoming and accommodating, being a part of the unbeatable experience with music playing in the background. Rooftop Spritzeria Monti is open every day, Monday to Sunday, starting at 6:00 pm until 1:00 am.

The bar is open to the public, and a reservation is recommended, although not necessary, to guarantee a space at this popular hot-spot. There is also the possibility to rent out the space for celebrations and private events.

Address

Via dei Serpenti, 108, 00184, Roma

Opening hours

Daily 6.00pm-1.00am

** Hours are subject to change during the season **

Contact

+39 339 715 76 36 (for bookings)

instagram.com/spritzeria.monti/