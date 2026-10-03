Rooftop Spritzeria Monti: aperitivo with a view of the Colosseum

Rooftop Spritzeria Monti: every kind of spritz above the rooftops of Monti

Your golden ticket to the ultimate Roman happy hour. Introducing the one and only Spritz-themed bar in the heart of the ultra-urban Monti district

A spritz after a long day at work is always a good idea; we can all agree on that. But it becomes a really good idea when you can enjoy that drink on a terrace that also gives you a glimpse of the Colosseum.

Spritzeria Monti gives a lot away in its name alone. The rooftop is part of Condominio Monti and overlooks Via dei Serpenti, one of the main and best-known streets in the Monti district, the one that leads straight to the most iconic monument in Rome, and in all of Italy.

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The bar has a modern look, with a colourful, carefully designed urban style, and naturally offers a wide choice of spritz: alongside the classic Aperol or Campari mix, there are versions made with other traditional Italian liqueurs such as Cynar, limoncello, Cedrata Tassoni and Venturo. The menu also features signature drinks with playful names like Roma Amor, Il Croccante and Blushing Bride, and the bar is well stocked to make any kind of drink, from mocktails to beer and wine.

Aperitivo

Spritzeria Monti is a good choice for a date in a central location or for drinks with friends and colleagues. Its private, intimate setting also makes it well suited to private events. For birthdays, parties and corporate aperitivi, the bar offers dedicated packages and menus designed for both small and larger groups.

So you don’t drink on an empty stomach, you can pair your spritz with a cured meat and cheese platter as part of the aperitivo deal (5pm to 7:30pm) for €18-20, or order tapas to share, chosen from classic Italian dishes. After sunset, the Sunset menu kicks in, with three courses and a drink included.

To secure a table, you can book directly online at Spritzeria Monti.