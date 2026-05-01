Shopping in Campo de’ Fiori

Local Finds and Essentials Around Campo de’ Fiori

Given the Campo’s central location, great shopping is always close at hand. From clothing and jewelry to home goods, the streets branching out from the square offer plenty of options. Here are our favorite spots for unique finds during your time in Rome.

Ambrosi Arte e Vintage

Via dei Banchi Vecchi, 47

Every day 9am-8pm

Ideal for those looking to add eclectic accessories to their interiors, Ambrosi Arte e Vintage is a treasure trove of unique finds. Spanning from furniture to signs to luggage to sunglasses, you can find just about anything, and each piece – hand chosen with intention – awaits for their perfect owner.

Be C.

Piazza Benedetto Cairoli, 9

Open Mon-Sat, 10am-8pm

becstore.com

Choosing from a variety of designers, Bec maintains its light flowy style, perfected in this year’s spring collection. Silk pants, dresses and lingerie in delicate prints fill the shop. Charming arrangements of beaded jewelry, pocketbooks and stockings are also on display.

Chez Dédé

Via Monserrato, 35

Open Mon 3pm-7.30pm; Tues-Sat, 10.30am-7.30pm

chezdede.com

Upon entering this dazzling boutique, your eyes begin to wander from object to object. A refined cabinet of curiosities, the space contains a beautifully arranged mix of ceramics, perfumes and designer clothing. In its back room, Chez Dédé houses a bookstore sponsored by French publishing house Assouline, displaying large art books on wine, fashion and biography.

Comics Bazar

Via dei Banchi Vecchi, 27/128

Mon 3-7.30pm, Tue-Sat 9.30am-7.30pm, Sun Closed

comicsbazar

Initially a comic book store, Comics Bazar had evolved significantly since their opening in 1980. The shop – lined floor to ceiling with vintage oil paintings, wooden furniture, and small trinkets – resonates more as a curiosity-driven antique space than a traditional comic store.

Empresa

Via dei Giubbonari 25-26 & 101-102

Open Mon- Fri, 10am-8pm; Sat 10am-1.30pm, 3.30pm-8pm; Sun 11.30am-8pm

empresa.it

With two stores on Via dei Giubbonari, Empresa covers men’s and women’s clothing and accessories. It maintains a bit of an edge through all of these domains with punky details woven into its collections such as shoehorns capped with metal skulls and black ceramic bowties. Its forte lies in its leather boots, bags and high-quality fabrics.

Gonne al Vento Vintage Boutique

Via del Pellegrino, 172

Mon 3.30-7.30pm, Tue-Sat 10.30am-7.30pm, Sun Closed

gonnealventovintage

A sleek boutique mere minutes from the Campo, Gonne Al Vento Vintage curates pieces from decades past – handbags, pristine leathers, and statement pieces – bridging the past to present, ensuring that delicate pieces are given new life. The boutique, which is minimal chic, makes shopping for that special vintage piece(s) a calm and luxurious experience.

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Hollywood tutto sul Cinema

Via del Monserrato, 107

Mon-Sat 11am-7.30pm, Sun Closed

hollywood-video.it

A haven for film enthusiasts, Hollywood tutto sul Cinema specializes in film posters (both new and vintage), tapes, memorabilia, and rare collectibles spanning all decades of the silver screen. The shop is a meticulous archive of all things cinema history and pop culture nostalgia.

Industrialgarageroma

Via dei Banchi Vecchi, 119

Mon-Sat 10am-7pm; Sun Closed

industrialgarageroma.it

Industrialgarageroma is home to some of the cookiest statement pieces in Rome, from Spiderman statues to oversized Fanta bottles, vintage Campari signs and even pinball machines. While perhaps not the most practical decor, the shop curates pieces that are undoubtedly the most eye-catching for those seeking a bit of fun in their homes.

Le Tre Sarte

Piazza de Ricci, 126d

Tue-Sat 11am-8pm

letresarte.com

Le Tre Sarte offers effortlessly chic clothing for men, women, and kids, with a focus on tailor-made creations. Every piece they design is made with respect for the environment, as they are committed to reducing waste. They also offer an upcycling service. If you’re looking for a custom design or a unique piece made from carefully selected fabrics, at Le Tre Sarte you can choose from a variety of styles, fabrics, and colors to bring your dream piece to life.

Maison Halaby

Via di Monserrato, 21

facebook.com/HALABY.OFFICIAL/

With an elegant and unmistakable facade, almost at the end of the Via di Monserrato, we can find Maison Halaby, the laboratory of Gilbert Halaby — Lebanese by birth but Roman by adoption. Filled with different objects that are bags or oil on canvas, ceramics or watercolors created simply for the love of creating for oneself and not for a purely commercial purpose, Maison Halaby is a must go.

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Mari Market

Via del Pellegrino, 47

Mon-Sat 10.30am-7.30pm; Sun Closed

marimarketroma

Mari Market, opened in 2021, specializes in luxury secondhand pieces, particularly handbags, shoes, and accessories. The go-to shop for timeless investment pieces, each piece is authenticated by Maria, who also offers individual styling sessions to guarantee your vision of style is brought to life.

Miss Sunshine Vintage Shop

Via del Pellegrino, 195

This hole-in-the-wall shop carries an eclectic assortment of pieces; whether you’re looking for a cute going out top or a bedazzled statement dress, MissSunShines is sure to provide for those looking to add play and color to their wardrobe.

Officine Red

Via Pellegrino, 79

Open daily, 10am-8pm

officinered

If you’re looking for a store with a well-rounded selection, Officine Red is your match. Customers can choose through carefully chosen collections made up of a variety of designer labels that together construct a chic and clean-cut but sporty, everyday style.

Pandemonium

Via dei Giubbonari, 104

Open daily, 10am-8pm

104pandemonium.it

With a large focus on shoes and sneakers, this sporty clothing store cherishes the simplicity of good-looking apparel. Pandemonium has carefully curated the signature style it presents, choosing stand-out pieces from classic brands, like its Adidas “gazelles.” At the same time the store keeps its originality with unique color schemes and edgy sports jackets.

The Guitar Bag

Via del Pellegrino, 169

Open daily, from 11am to 7.30pm

theguitarbag.com

The Guitar Bag is one of the most original shops near Campo de’ Fiori, blending music, fashion and Italian craftsmanship in a fresh, playful way. The concept is simple but distinctive: beautifully made leather bags designed to be worn with interchangeable guitar straps, allowing each piece to be personalised through colour, size and strap choice. More than just a boutique, the shop offers an immersive experience where music and design come together, and where designer Maria José Carral, aka CHICA, can often be found working on new creations in-store.

Verunska Nanni

Via dei Banchi Vecchi, 32

Small boutique on Via dei Banchi Vecchi specialising in vintage and luxury second-hand fashion. A refined treasure trove of carefully selected clothing and accessories, with prices that reflect the quality of the pieces. You’ll also find new items and accessories, perfect for completing your look.

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