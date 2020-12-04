Anti-covid restrictions in Italy during Christmas and New Year’s

Italy tightens restrictions for the 2020 Christmas holidays

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte spoke to the nation last night regarding the latest anti Covid degree. It’s clear that the Italian government’s line for this holiday season is prudence. Amidst record high death tolls and the probable scenario of a third wave, the new DPCM further tightens restrictions. This includes maintaining the three-tier system and nationwide 10pm curfew throughout the whole festive season (Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve included), anticipating mass on Christmas Eve, forbidding travel within regions on festive days and much more. The restrictions will be in place from December 4th to January 15th. Let’s take a look at what Christmas 2020 and New Year’s 2021 will look like according to the latest decree.

Travel between regions and towns in Italy

The government has imposed a regional travel ban from December 21st to January 6th 2021, meaning moving in between regions will be forbidden during these days. In addition, on Christmas Day (December 25th), Santo Stefano (December 26th) and New Year’s Day (January 1st), there’s a further travel ban that restricts unnecessary travel to only within your city. You are permitted to return to your residence or home, with the exclusion of traveling to second homes located in another region or province.

Quarantine and testing for arrivals

From December 21st, anyone who travels abroad will have to quarantine for 14 days on their return to Italy. Anyone returning from one of the 27 EU countries from December 10th is obliged to get tested 48 hours before their departure to Italy. The Covid test result must be submitted on their arrival to Italy – if the test is negative, quarantine won’t be necessary. Whoever arrives from a country outside the Schengen zone must quarantine. To avoid quarantine you must return to Italy before the 20th of December or after the 6th of January.

Curfew

The nationwide curfew from 10pm to 5pm is still in place during the 2020 holiday season. Additionally, the curfew is extended to 7am on January 1st.

Midnight mass on Christmas

It’s tradition for Italians to attend mass on Christmas Eve at midnight. However, this year mass won’t take place at 12am but it will be anticipated to 8pm. Churches will also offer religious ceremonies throughout the whole day on Christmas Day.

Restaurants and bars

Restaurants, bars and pastry shops in the yellow regions will keep operating from 5am to 6pm. They are permitted to stay open for Christmas Day, Santo Stefano, New Year’s Day and the Befana (January 6th) but only 4 people are permitted per table, unless there are congiunti. After 6pm, takeaway is possible till 10pm. While food delivery is permitted non-stop.

Christmas shopping

Shops are allowed to remain open till 9pm but shopping centers and malls must stay closed on weekends and on holidays except for grocery stores, alimentari, pharmacies, newsstands, tabacchis and other shops that sell essential goods that are inside the shopping mall.

Hotels and NYE dinner

Hotel restaurants remain open exclusively for hotel guests without time limits. However, on December 31st, hotel restaurants will stay closed – any hotel guest who wishes to dine on December 31st must do so only by ordering room service. This restriction has been imposed to avoid parties and gatherings.

Skiing

Skiing slopes will remain closed during the Christmas holidays except for professional and non-professional athletes recognized by Coni that are training for national and international sports competitions. The slopes will reopen on January 7th 2021 with restrictions including wearing a mask on ski cables; reducing capacity to 50% on ski cables; social distancing while in line and a maximum number of daily skypasses available.

Museums, concerts and cinemas

The suspension of all exhibitions, museums, concerts, theaters, cinemas and cultural institutes is still in place, with the exception of libraries (you must reserve your spot beforehand). Conferences, congresses and other events are suspended, too.

Sports, gyms and wellness centers

All gyms, swimming pools, swimming centers, wellness centers and spas are to stay closed. The only exception is for health facilities providing services falling under the category of essential assistance. Working out and jogging are still permitted as long as there’s a social distancing of at least two meters. In the red zone you must work out near your home and on your own.

Schools and universities

High-school students will return to their classrooms on January 7th with attendance up to 75%. Class will therefore take place through distance-learning till that date. While elementary school students and 6th grade students will keep on going to school, even in the red zone.