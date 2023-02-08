Centro Restaurant

Taste fresh homemade pasta in Rome’s Termini area

Handmade tonnarelli, ravioli, gnocchi … it seems like every carbohydrate lover’s dream, but it’s actually daily routine at Centro, the restaurant in between Rome’s Termini and Monti neighbourhoods. Step inside this charming restaurant to immerse yourself in the world of pasta. At the entrance, a pasta counter awaits you along with an open pasta workshop where you can see the chefs in action. The dough is made with 30 eggs per 1kg of flour, resulting in a very elastic and yellow pasta dough…. just like we like it!

Tradition and innovation is the watchword, from carefully made fried foods to traditional first courses, from meat and fish main courses to gourmet burgers and desserts.

And that’s exactly what happens at Centro. Every day, from breakfast and lunch to aperitivo and dinner, Centro offers tasty dishes. The day kicks off at 8.30am with a rich intercontinental breakfast with sandwiches and pancakes, as well as an Italian breakfast with artisanal cornetti, bread with jam and butter, homemade cakes and centrifuges.

For lunch and dinner, an a la carte menu with a variety of dishes strictly tied to seasonal products awaits you. Start with the smoked buffalo mozzarella fondue with porcini mushrooms salad, rocket salad and lemon zest. Now it’s time for the homemade pasta: order the blueberries fettuccine with porcini mushrooms and beef Tartare or the traditional Roman pasta. Try the potatoes and burned grain gnocchi with Sicilian prawns, chickpeas and majoram and the organic chicken cutlet with bitter leaf salad and licorice powder.

Potatoes and burned grain gnocchi with sicilian prawns, chickpeas and majoram

Cod and artichokes with chickpea hummus, Roman style artichokes and mashed potatoes

A section of the menu is dedicated to gastronomy, with a selection of cured meats, cheeses and fritti like beef tartare with “alla Scapece” pumpkin and fried tempura “alla Romana” artichoke.

The menu ends in perfection with desserts created by the chef pâtissier Irene Corbucci. Impossible to resist Centro’s Elderflower and blackberry pie, fermented lemon panna cotta, blackberry gel with chamomile ice cream and black lemon powder. And to accompany it all, a great wine selection with a variety of Italian wines will surprise you.

Elderflower and blackberry pie, fermented lemon panna cotta, blackberry gel with chamomile ice cream and black lemon powder

But the fun doesn’t stop here. Get yourself to Centro’s aperitivo for a perfectly crafted cocktail accompanied by an express dish from the kitchen. Stefano Ripiccini is an expert mixologist who has come up with a series of high quality drinks. All syrups are home made and the selection of spirits is wide. Must-tries are the Americanino, Celery Fizz and Holland Bloom.

And don’t forget to cozy up at Centro for Sunday brunch where you can find everything from egg benedict to traditional roman pasta, from pancakes to avocado toast!