Emerald’s Bar in the Heart of Prati

This bar in Prati mixes eclectic interior design with delicious drinks and bites.

In the heart of Rome’s Prati neighborhood, just a short walk from Vatican city, you’ll find Emerald’s Bar. This iconic spot has long been a key part of Prati’s nightlife scene, drawing locals and visitors alike.

From the moment you walk in, Emerald’s transports you into a world where vintage meets modern, and casual comfort meets sophistication. The space is adorned with a blend of antique furniture, cozy nooks, and subtle lighting that instantly invites you to settle in and savor the ambiance. The walls are decorated with eclectic art and memorabilia, creating an intimate atmosphere that feels like an extension of Rome itself—a city that lives and breathes both history and innovation.

INSPIRATION

Best bars in Prati Neighborhood

With sophisticated and impressive menus paired with beautiful and elaborate interior design, Emeralds is the perfect place to stop for a casual drink on a weeknight, gear up for any exciting night out in Rome, or to relax and enjoy their incredible music on the weekends.

Emerald’s serves bespoke cocktails, gourmet kitchen bites, and an elaborate array of other beverages that are sure to satisfy every palate. Emerald’s mixologist Ludovico Ruggiano has curated a cocktail menu including contemporary updates on believed classics, like the Cherry Fashioned, as well as tropical drinks that will transport you into the equatorial vibe that the decor dictates.

Rome is no stranger to fantastic bars, but Emerald’s Independent Bar in Prati has carved out its niche by focusing on what matters: quality, creativity, and authenticity. Here, you’re not just drinking a cocktail; you’re stepping into an experience crafted with care, passion, and respect for the art of mixology. With its unique personality, Emerald’s represents the best of Rome’s modern bar scene—a place that honors tradition while embracing the future of cocktail culture.

Address

Via Crescenzio 91C (Prati) Opening hours

Mon-Sat 12:30pm-Late

Sun 6:30pm-Late instagram.com/emeraldsroma