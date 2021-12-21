Locanda Ottaviani: a redesigned cocktail bar and restaurant in Prati

Much more than just food and drink, this place is an experience

They recently reopened trying to bring a different concept to the place and the dining experience. A little bit of everything is the new mantra of this place that is not big in space, but huge in creativity. Not just an osteria or a bar, Locanda Ottaviani believes in the concept of mixing everything together.

Located in the Prati neighborhood, it is proud of its everyday fresh pasta and desserts. But besides the typical Roman food, like carbonara and amatriciana, this welcoming restaurant and cocktail bar has a large and diverse menu. With a variety of sea and meat products, their options will satisfy all costumers. They also have a menu of the day, so regular visitors never get out of new options to try.

Much more than just a redesigned space —which now has a modern decor, alternating golden decorations with black furniture— they have decided to incorporate the cocktails to the menu and the dining experience. The pairing concept represents more than just eating or drinking, it perfectly mixes the two in order to create a unique taste.

For aperitivo, the classic Roman tradition, customers can have a drink and opt to have a little degustation with appetizers from the sea or the ground. Besides amazing cocktails, they also have a large wine list. So, wine lovers, there is no need to panic, you will also have a delightful experience at this place.

As for the staff, you can actually call them a family. Because of the layout of the space, which is cozy and intimate, the staff and costumers work and dine close to each other. Everyone interacts with each other. It’s practically impossible to see the preparation of the drinks from the table next to you without getting interested.

Precisely because of this, Locanda Ottaviani is a place that you can always visit because they are always reinventing themselves. Go for lunch on weekdays or some cocktails during the weekend, there is never a wrong time to be there. On the weekends, each day is a different vibe. While on Friday nights there is a DJ set, on Saturdays for lunch there is live music. As well as on Sundays, accompanying a delicious brunch.

While they do prefer reservations, everyone is welcome to stop by at any time. One day in advance is fine for regular reservations, but if you are thinking about celebrating something special, such as a birthday or weeding, give them a call some days before and they can work on a personalized menu for your special occasion.

Locanda Ottaviani is that kind of place that we can’t get tired of because there is always something new that we can try there. Open every day from 10am to 2am, you will definitely have an amazing experience at any time of the day. Enjoy it and make sure to go back for a new one.